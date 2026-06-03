From finance to the boardroom: Senior executives bring operational depth to governance roles

Nair's appointment comes as a sign of the growing need for trained and experienced independent directors.

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The appointment of Ajit Nair as an Independent Director at Nityas Gems and Jewellery Limited is indicative of a broader trend in Indian boardrooms, where seasoned professionals with strong operational expertise are increasingly taking on formal governance roles.

The appointment was recognised by World Development Corporation’s Directors’ Institute – World Council of Directors through its professional community, the Global Community For Board Directors. Such board statements are not unusual, but the career path of the appointee represents a significant change in the expectations boards have for their independent members today.

Nair brings over three decades of leadership experience spanning pharmaceuticals, vaccines, consumer goods, and animal health, with a strong functional foundation in finance and supply chain management. He most recently served as Chief Mentor and Advisor at Techinvention Lifecare Pvt. Ltd., where he combined experiential knowledge with strategic and operational guidance. Prior to this, he held the position of Director – India and APAC Sourcing at BIC Cello India Pvt. Ltd., followed by an earlier stint as Director of Supply Chain and Procurement at the same organisation, where he oversaw demand planning, sourcing, distribution, and logistics across the Writing Instruments Group.

Earlier in his career, Nair served as Finance Director at Intervet India Pvt. Ltd. (MSD Animal Health), where he contributed to financial strategy and distribution restructuring. At Chiron Panacea Vaccines Pvt. Ltd., he held multiple senior roles over nearly a decade, including Head of Finance, Business Planning and Analysis, CEO-Ad Interim, and Chief Operating Officer. In these capacities, he built and led cross-functional teams, established financial infrastructure, and steered operational turnarounds. His career began at Warner-Lambert India Pvt. Ltd., where he spent seven years across audit, MIS, sales support, and vendor management.

His professional background reflects a consistent thread of financial discipline, cross-sector operational leadership, and the ability to navigate complexity across industries ranging from vaccines and animal health to consumer goods and writing instruments.

This appointment comes at a moment when the responsibilities of independent directors in India have been substantially redefined. The Companies Act, 2013 introduced a more rigorous framework for board oversight, requiring independent directors to actively engage with matters of strategy, risk, and accountability, rather than serve in a largely ceremonial capacity.

Against this backdrop, professionals with hands-on exposure to financial management, supply chain complexity, and multi-sector operations are increasingly sought after for board roles. Their ability to interrogate management decisions from first-hand experience adds a layer of scrutiny that regulatory frameworks alone cannot provide.

Organisations such as the Directors’ Institute – World Council of Directors, which supports senior executives preparing for board roles across India and the Middle East, have observed a gradual evolution in how experienced leaders approach the transition into independent directorships. The Institute, which holds international academic affiliations and has trained over 7,500 directors and executives, regards appointments such as that of Mr. Nair as indicative of a broader movement — where professionals with strong operational foundations are entering governance with greater intentionality and structured preparation.

This trend is also mirrored in the growing uptake of governance development programmes. Institutions engaged in director training report rising enrolment from senior professionals who are actively preparing for, rather than simply transitioning into, board-level responsibilities.

Nair’s appointment at Nityas Gems and Jewellery Limited adds to a growing list of such examples — where the boundary between executive experience and board-level governance continues to narrow, and where the value of operational depth in the boardroom is increasingly recognised.