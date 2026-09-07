From hard water to complete transparency: How BIOMUNI’s 69 year old Nani is challenging the conventional startup story

The larger Indian startup story is mostly focused on how fast did the company grow, how much funding was raised, what is the market size and how many consumers did it acquire

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People perceive entrepreneurship in a conventional way, Young, tech-savvy founders, chasing the next big wave. But some startups do not follow the same path. There are differences not only in the product nature but also who they are and what they stand for. Neelam Rathee, who is famously known as “Nani”, is an exceptional example of how to challenge the stereotype. When her family moved to Gurgaon, she saw the effects of the city’s hard water on her grandchildren’s hair and skin. She did not stand by it and took the initiative of looking for a solution. When she couldn’t find a comprehensible solution to the acute situation, Nani created the solution all by herself. Now at 69, this Nani is taking BIOMUNI to all new heights. BIOMUNI is an Ayurveda-inspired clean beauty brand that emerged from a deeply personal problem: hard water. Initially the brand was attentive to the hard water problem but later on they have developed skin and hair care products. The key point remained intact: Ayurveda-inspired products and complete transparency.

With plethora of existing brands and new ones entering the market almost every day, a new shampoo or serum alone does not necessarily constitute disruption. What separates BIOMUNI from others is Nani and her stance on changing the relationship between the brand and the consumer. On the website, the brand explain its approach as a combination of scientific rigor and ayurvedic wisdom with “BIO” showcasing the scientific approach and “MUNI” representing a return to natural roots with focus on Ayurveda-inspired formulations, ingredient transparency and avoiding ingredients it considers harsh.

This transparency is also evident on the brand’s website www.biomuni.com, where full list of ingredient information is available in one place from the moment a consumer lands on the website and explores the products. The same complete list of ingredients also happen to be at the product label itself. The idea is simple: consumers should not have to search across different places.

This change might sound like a marketing decision but in reality this is a business decision. Traditional beauty marketing was largely dependent on persuasion. Today, consumers are asking for proof. A brand can claim to be “natural”, but today’s consumer wants to know what this means. A brand can claim to be “clean”, but the consumer wants to know by what standards. A brand can highlight what it “does not have”, but the consumer wants to know what exactly goes into the products. And this is where transparency matters.

Nani’s stance on transparency became noticeable when she questioned BECO’s #WarOnWhatsHidden campaign. She asked the vital question of whether exposing a certain ingredient in a competing brand without applying similar standard to its own brand is enough. She believes brands do not have the authority to tell consumers what they shouldn’t use.

The larger Indian startup story is mostly focused on how fast did the company grow, how much funding was raised, what is the market size and how many consumers did it acquire. The real question that should be asked about transparency.

There is another emerging form of entrepreneurship where founders are trying to establish the “new normal” by changing consumer expectations by giving them more and complete information, building clarity, transparency, accountability and trust. And sometimes, more courage from the entrepreneur by choosing not to remain silent and question the norms. And this may not be easy.

In Nani’s case, that story is personal. A grandmother seeing her family struggle with hard water, starting the search for a solution and eventually turning that search into a business. A beautiful example of entrepreneurship driven by conviction. This is the lesson for India’s start-up ecosystem- the rise of purpose-led consumer businesses which are not focused on clever social media.

For BIOMUNI, when a consumer turns the bottle and can see all the ingredients on the label, they can question, compare and ultimately decide. This is exactly the promise the brand is making, a complete transparent stance. Perhaps this is what makes the story of a 69-year-old founder particularly important. A story about the changing nature of start-ups in India. The founder may not always be the loudest person in the room; may not have the biggest advertising budget and may not have started their company at 25; but they may bring something equally valuable. The brutal honesty to ask why and the courage to build differently when they don’t like the answer. The larger question now is whether more Indian startups will follow the same path, not merely by creating new products, but by creating new expectations for how businesses should act.

Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.