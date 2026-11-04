From Hosanagara to Bengaluru, the rise of Suraj Vijay Shetty, one of India’s young EdTech builder

Suraj Vijay Shetty transitioned from technology and entrepreneurship to co-founding Dhee Coding Lab in 2024, focusing on equipping engineering graduates with practical, job-ready skills for IT careers.

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Suraj Vijay Shetty’s career tells a story that many people in India’s tech education space will recognise. Every year, many engineering graduates finish college but are still not ready for what companies expect from them. Training programmes have come up to fill that gap, and Shetty is now part of one of them. After working in engineering, technology services and business, he has turned his attention to Dhee Coding Lab, which he set up in 2024 with Shishira Bhat. The organisation trains students in technical skills and prepares them for IT jobs. This puts Shetty’s work in an industry that is talking more and more about graduate employability and job-ready skills.

Shetty was born on 8 August 1996. He studied at Sri Ramakrishna School in Hosanagara, Karnataka, and later went on to study engineering at SDM Institute of Technology. After that, he worked with technology companies including Neutrinos and Test Yantra.

In 2020, he was also involved in setting up Pentagon Space. His years in technology services and business operations came before his move into technical education. This is a field where private training organisations try to add practical, job-focused teaching to what students learn in regular college courses.

Dhee Coding Lab was started in 2024 by Shetty and Shishira Bhat, and it works in technical training and education. It says its focus is on programming, data structures and algorithms, aptitude, communication skills and interview preparation.

The idea behind it comes from a common problem in hiring. Getting a degree is one thing. Showing the practical skills that employers look for is another. For entry-level tech jobs, candidates often have to prove they can code, solve problems and handle technical tests, apart from holding a degree.

Dhee Coding Lab is not the only place doing this kind of work. Many students now sign up for such courses alongside their college studies to sharpen these skills. Whether a course really helps comes down to a few basic things. Are the teachers good? Is the material still useful for today’s jobs? And can the students who finish it actually show that they have improved?

Dhee Coding Lab also runs a digital platform called the Dhee App. According to the organisation, it supports recorded lessons, coding practice, assessments, attendance tracking and progress monitoring. This way, students can go back to lessons and practise on their own time, not just during class hours.

Apps and online tools have made it easier to set up coursework and give students more practice. But an app with good features is not the same as students learning well. To show that, an institute has to point to results: what students have learnt, how far they have progressed and what they went on to do.

At Dhee Coding Lab, Shetty brings his experience as an entrepreneur into technical education, while Shishira Bhat brings a background in software technology and technical training. Their work comes at a time when there is an ongoing debate over how colleges and private training providers can better prepare graduates for jobs.

For Dhee Coding Lab, useful ways to judge progress would include how many students take part, how many finish their courses, placement results that can be checked independently, and its ties with employers. Reliable numbers in these areas would help show how far the organisation reaches and what it adds to technical training.

Moving from an engineering degree to a job is still a big concern for students, employers and training providers alike. As hiring needs change, hands-on programming experience, communication skills and interview preparation have become key areas for many training programmes outside college.

Dhee Coding Lab is one of the organisations working in this area. Its growth offers a way to look at Shetty’s shift from technology and business roles into education, and at the wider part specialised training plays in getting graduates ready for IT careers. Any judgement of its long-term impact will depend on independently verifiable evidence of its teaching outcomes and job results.