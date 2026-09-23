From Howrah to Silicon Valley: How Mujahir Abbasi is building the future of digital Identity

Mujahir Abbasi is part of a larger narrative currently being played out in the global artificial intelligence industry – that of Indian-trained engineers becoming central to the construction of the technology infrastructure that the world will depend on to answer a seemingly simple question: who are you? give summary in one sentence.

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It all started in Howrah, West Bengal, where a father with a master’s degree in physics and engineering brothers made investigation in technology into a family legacy, young Mujahir Abbasi got his first experience of coding via lessons in Java in secondary school. Over the course of approximately two decades since then, that very first inquiry took him from classrooms of Indian colleges to the stages of CES in Las Vegas, USA, twice presenting advanced solutions in artificial intelligence in front of the highest-ranking executives of global tech giants.

At present, Abbasi is a Lead Computer Vision Engineer at KATSH Digital ID, working on development of innovative biometric technologies for future digital identification. As one of Indian-origin engineers shaping the way the world will be identified in the digital age in the future, Abbasi exemplifies how one can go from working on traffic camera computer vision in Kolkata to neuromorphic chip design in California to ultimately create a palm authentication technology now considered in governmental and industrial circles in America.

An Engineer’s Beginning

In the words of Abbasi, his love for technology stems from the environment he grew up in. “I belong to a family where education and technical skills are appreciated,” he tells us. With the influence of his brothers who are engineers, as well as his early exposure to computing and programming, he gravitated towards the field of Computer Science, which he pursued at the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology and graduated in 2017, earning a Bachelor’s degree in Information Science and Engineering.

What really made a mark on his life however was not his time at university but the internship in 2017 during his final year at a company specializing in educational technology where he came across machine learning. Machine learning differs from traditional programming where the logic of the program is defined by the developer – rather, the machine learns the logic on its own through the data given to it. “This was something that really intrigued me,” he says. By self-studying through Andrew Ng’s widely popular machine learning course, he found enough confidence to follow AI as a career path.

Building AI That Works in the Real World

The pivot point in Abbasi’s career is associated with his participation in the development of a solution for traffic counting and classification that utilized AI-based object detection models (variants of YOLO – You Only Look Once) while working for a startup company, AiSee Technologies located in India and affiliated with the IIT network. The solution allowed for real-time traffic classification from video feeds of the traffic cameras and it was implemented in practice within the framework of traffic management applications when a cooperation of the government organizations and police took place. It was mentioned in The Telegraph, one of the major newspapers in India.

The experience of witnessing a research being turned into a tangible product had an influence on Abbasi’s future work – starting from the design of the demand prediction and recommendation systems in Tata Consultancy Services and Mobilewalla to the optimization of customer’s data processing pipelines in Accenture and their migration to a distributed processing system resulting in reducing the processing time by almost 90 percent. In his recent position at Brainchip engaged in the area of neuromorphic computing, he optimized the performance of object detection deep learning models on AI hardware instead of cloud computing.

Palm Authentication and the Future of Identity

Abbasi moved to America in 2022 to get his Master’s degree in Computer Science at California State University, Los Angeles, where he successfully finished with a 3.95 GPA in less than two years while also gaining experience in the application of AI. Starting from early 2025, he began developing a palm authentication technology for KATSH Digital ID, a type of identification that will use a person’s palm as the method of proving his/her identity rather than using passwords, ID cards, or facial recognition.

This is one of the benefits of this approach, Abbasi noted: everyone’s face and voice can be found somewhere online, but there is no such possibility with palms, which have to be caught by the system. The system takes into account multiple aspects, including checking the position and the alignment of the hand, and Abbasi develops anti-spoofing algorithms using “world models,” which is the approach to build a system that can understand the world it operates in without the need to use image matching.

Nevertheless, the significance goes way further than that. KATSH Digital ID has received significant recognition and validation from leading organizations, including DARPA, NVIDIA, Visa, the FDIC, and the I-Corps Program at UC Riverside. Separately, the company has raised approximately $550,000 through crowdfunding and private investment. At CES in January 2026, Abbasi presented his product in person to the representatives of NVIDIA, venture capitalists, and other attendees – quite unlike presenting only slides as he pointed out. “They’re seeing the technology in action,” he said.

The market research information seems to support the rightness of his approach. Mordor Intelligence forecasts the market size of palm vein biometric technology will reach $2 billion in 2026 and increase rapidly in the following years.

Looking Ahead

Abbasi knows very well in which direction the future of identification lies: not in any one way, but in a multi-layered approach using passkeys, biometrics and AI-based detection of fraudulent activities. He has considered the potential pitfalls that can arise out of these developments too: the possibility of synthetic fraud through increasingly sophisticated AI-generated images, voices, and documents capable of bypassing less rigorous identification processes, and the peculiar challenge of recovering from a breach of biometric data.

As far as engineers interested in getting into the field, his suggestions come from the same principles that have been guiding him all along – get a solid grounding in computer vision, data integrity, privacy, and deployment, and don’t fall prey to thinking about identity systems only as a theoretical modeling problem. “The best engineers in this field,” he says, “know both the AI model and the entire identity process surrounding it.”

Moving from his childhood days in Howrah, where his engineering-oriented family influenced his education, through his current position on the CES stage, Mujahir Abbasi is part of a larger narrative currently being played out in the global artificial intelligence industry – that of Indian-trained engineers becoming central to the construction of the technology infrastructure that the world will depend on to answer a seemingly simple question: who are you?

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