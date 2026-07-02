From idea to impact: The founding of TrueMeds

Truemeds helps patients discover lower-cost medicine alternatives, addressing information gaps and reducing long-term healthcare expenses for chronic treatments.

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In 2019, Akshat Nayyar and Dr Kunal Wani launched Truemeds with the aim of not creating another online pharmacy. It was based on a simpler observation: patients were paying vastly different prices for the same medicines, in many cases.

In chronic care, that gap is more apparent. Medicines are not a single-use item for diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, or heart disease. They are not a one-time expense. That expense adds up over the years, and for many families it is a burden.

Meanwhile, India’s pharmaceutical market is structured. Many of the most frequently prescribed drugs are off-patent, meaning that they are produced by several different companies with the same effect and composition. Nevertheless, they are marketed under various brand names and at widely varying prices. Most patients, however, tend to stick to the brand they were first prescribed.

The founders saw this as less of a supply problem and more of an information gap. Medicines were available, but understanding the options wasn’t easy.

That thinking shaped how Truemeds was built. Instead of focusing only on delivery, the platform added a layer where prescriptions are reviewed and users are informed about options that match their treatment. The idea is not to change what people take, but to make sure they know what exists.

Over time, this has found relevance among patients who order medicines regularly. When purchases repeat every month, even small price differences begin to matter. What may look minor in a single order becomes significant over a year.

The model also reflects a broader shift in how digital healthcare platforms are being used. Earlier, convenience was the main driver. Now, cost and awareness are becoming part of the decision as well.

Truemeds is one among a set of companies working in this space, but its starting point highlights a larger issue; access to medicines is not just about availability, but also about how clearly choices are presented to the patient.