From Karur to the US real estate market: How Ragul Shanmugam is using AI to make houses trade like stocks

From left: Mr. Sean Kirk, Founder & CEO of Rehouzd, and Mr. Ragul Shanmugam, Co-Founder & CTO of Rehouzd.

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Ragul Shanmugam hails from Karur, a textile city in Tamil Nadu, India. As a first generation college graduate from his family, he realized the value of perseverance early on. His upbringing influenced his work ethic and fueled an ambition to create things that help solve problems.

This trait has served him well. Shanmugam is now a Co-founder and CTO of Rehouzd, a US-based AI proptech startup that aims to achieve something that the real estate industry has not been able to accomplish in decades. Move property quickly.

Laying the foundation in India

Shanmugam holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Electronics & Communication Engineering from Bannari Amman Institute of Technology affiliated to Anna University, Chennai. He graduated in 2016, with distinction.

He worked at Tata Consultancy Services in Chennai for two years as part of the USAA account team. USAA is among the biggest financial service organizations in the United States.

By 2018, he had laid enough foundation and decided to move on to the next phase. He relocated to the United States to pursue a Master of Science in Computer Engineering at University of Texas at Arlington.

Shanmugam was able to fund his own studies for the first semester. Shanmugam’s good academic performance enabled him to get the position of graduate research assistant from the second semester onwards. He completed his master’s degree in December 2020.

Learning how to design at scale

Shanmugam’s career history in the US is marked with consistent progress to increasingly difficult challenges. At Amazon Web Services, as a System Development Engineer, Shanmugam worked closely on Route 53, DNS, and TLS systems to build additional tools and services. Later, Shanmugam joined Amazon Alexa as a Software Development Engineer responsible for development of self-service tools for engineering teams.

Following his tenure at Amazon, he took up the role of Software Data Engineer at CDW-G for the CDC of United States. There, he worked on converting one of the core systems within the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System Base System, commonly referred to as NBS.

It was earlier a batch system in which data transfer used to happen in a batch manner with delay. He transformed it into an almost real-time event-driven system with the help of React, Java and Python microservices, along with Kafka. It could process millions of patient data with public health reporting reduced from around 24 hours to almost real time.

It is the kind of work that most people never come across. But it definitely influences the way Shanmugam looks at infrastructures and real-time processing.

How the concept of Rehouzd business emerged

Rehouzd’s business concept did not emerge from Shanmugam but from his co-founder Sean Kirk, who worked for seven years in an institutional investment firm where billions of dollars worth of investments are made in US single-family homes.

In this role, Sean Kirk kept noticing the same issue cropping up. The agents, property managers, wholesalers, and lenders of homes who had off-market offers of sale had no way to get this offer to institutional capital. However, what the home sellers wanted in one thing – certainty.

Sean Kirk and Shanmugam were introduced through a common professional contact. But what convinced Shanmugam to team up with Sean was the fragmented nature of the off-market real estate investing market. It also gave him an opportunity to create something for mom-and-pop investors who have no institutional grade tools available to them.

The disconnect between the people who own housing stock and the people who own capital is what Rehouzd sets out to address.

What Rehouzd actually does

Rehouzd utilizes AI technology together with its own Automated Valuation Models, or AVMs, to underwrite and connect the properties to appropriate capital partners.

According to Shanmugam, there is nothing vague regarding the unique features of the method. Rehouzd does not operate in competition with real estate agents, brokers, lenders, wholesalers or property managers. They see it as the distribution channel and provide the infrastructure to allocate the capital for their sellers. It enables Rehouzd to handle all aspects of a transaction – from the first meeting to closing and servicing – in one platform for everyone.

Liquidity is the main challenge that Shanmugam seeks to solve. A share of stock or a bond can be transferred in fractions of seconds. A house requires 90 days or even more to be sold. Rehouzd was designed to minimize the time period making it possible to accomplish the process in several days instead of several months.

This is where all his previous experiences have been leading him up to. At Amazon Web Services, he learned how to construct an infrastructure that needs to be both speedy and highly reliable. His experience of developing internal tools at Amazon Alexa made him learn about the usage of complicated systems by non-technical people, which helps define the design philosophy of Rehouzd, that is to serve regular investors instead of institutions. Also, his experience of rebuilding public health data systems at the CDC showed him one crucial thing. The paper-based and thus relatively slow process could actually be built into the system that works in real-time mode and does not lose the confidence of its consumers.

Acting quickly, on his terms

Rehouzd shipped its first commercial version in about 30 days, which is what Shanmugam attributes to leveraging his own engineering skills combined with a team of AI agents. “That’s the build speed that you wouldn’t have had even two years ago,” he says.

The company built its proprietary AVM that gives a prediction of property valuations within a range that the investors will be ready to pay. It has also built an AI algorithm that calculates the cost of renovations at the property level. The customers of the platform vary from institutional buyers to individual investors who repair their distressed properties.

The startup was accepted to the highly competitive venture program called Antler. Shanmugam and his team did not decide to raise money at that stage and proceeded to build on their own terms.

The future of proptech

Shanmugam sees it like what electronic trading has done for stocks. He is sure that the coming decade of proptech will not be about another website or yet another CRM platform. Instead, it will be about AI that reduces the lag between when a homeowner decides to sell their house and when it changes ownership.

It takes three weeks for an underwriter to make an assessment but with AI, that will take just three minutes, he said. Capital that needed committee approval would now be allocated via AI agents.

The journey of Shanmugam while he builds Rehouzd is recorded in the blog of the company’s website at: https://www.rehouzd.com/blog/production-ai-agent-in-3-days

An engineer who came from a textile city in Tamil Nadu, who built DNS systems for AWS, and who rebuilt disease surveillance systems for CDC, the road leading to transforming America’s home buying and selling practices has not been one of easy progress. But Shanmugam, the current Senior Member of IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers) who has about a decade of engineering under his belt, seems to look at it as one single learning process. Build the infrastructure correctly, trust will follow. Speed will follow. And then, the industry will catch up.

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