From Professionals to Sannyasis: Why Some Educated Indians Are Choosing a Life of Spiritual Service

Educated professionals are embracing sannyas through DJJS, combining spirituality, meditation, social service, leadership, and community development initiatives.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/money/from-professionals-to-sannyasis-why-some-educated-indians-are-choosing-a-life-of-spiritual-service-8438128/ Copy

In the popular imagination, the saffron robe often evokes images of ascetics withdrawing from society in search of solitude. Yet across India and beyond, a different trend is quietly taking shape.

An increasing number of highly educated individuals including engineers, scientists, researchers, corporate professionals, and doctoral scholars are choosing to leave conventional career paths and embrace a life of sannyas. Rather than withdrawing from public life, many of them remain actively involved in education, social service, environmental initiatives, and spiritual outreach.

Many of these individuals trace their journey to the teachings of Sh. Ashutosh Maharaj Ji and the activities of Divya Jyoti Jagrati Sansthan (DJJS), a socio-spiritual organisation that has expanded its presence across India and several countries over the past few decades.

From Career Ambitions to a Different Path

The roots of this movement go back to 1986, when the first preacher associated with Divya Jyoti Jagrati Sansthan entered the path of sannyas.

What began with a small group gradually expanded into a larger community of swamis and sadhvis working in different regions of India and abroad. Today, the organisation estimates that several thousand saffron-clad preachers are engaged in spiritual and social initiatives.

Their backgrounds often reflect a common pattern. Many had successful academic or professional careers in universities, laboratories, corporate offices, or research institutions before deciding to pursue a different way of life.

For some, the shift emerged from questions about purpose, fulfilment, and service that remained unanswered despite professional achievements.

Practitioners associated with the organisation describe Brahm Gyan meditation as a deeply personal spiritual experience that influenced their outlook on life. Many say it encouraged them to move beyond individual goals and focus on broader community-oriented work.

Educated Professionals Embracing Sannyas

Within the organisation’s community of swamis and sadhvis are individuals with advanced academic qualifications from reputed institutions.

Among them are Sadhvi Dr. Nidhi Bharti, who holds a PhD in Operational Research from Delhi University; Dr. Sarveshwar, who earned a PhD in Chemistry from IIT Delhi; Dr. Shivani Bharti, a PhD in Biotechnology; Swami Hirdeshanand, a PhD in Environmental Biology; Sadhvi Tapeshwari Bharti, a postgraduate in Mathematics with expertise in web design; Sadhvi Parma Bharti, a gold medallist with an M.Tech degree in Automation; Swami Mahadevanand, who holds degrees in Applied Geology; and Sadhvi Shailasa Bharti, an MBA in Human Resources.

Many others come from backgrounds in computer science, environmental studies, economics, commerce, philosophy, management, teaching, and research.

According to members of the organisation, these individuals had already established successful academic or professional careers before choosing the path of sannyas.

The Role of Spiritual Experience

For many, the decision was influenced by personal spiritual experiences gained through meditation and spiritual guidance of Sh. Ashutosh Maharaj Ji.

Sadhvi Tapeshwari Bharti recalls that spirituality felt largely theoretical until she began practising meditation more seriously.

“Until I met Sh. Ashutosh Maharaj Ji, my visits to temples were one-sided conversations. Through Brahm Gyan, I experienced Anhad Naad – the celestial sound. It transformed the way I understood spirituality and meditation,” she says.

Similarly, Sadhvi Dr. Shivani Bharti reflects on an experience during her doctoral years that shaped her perspective on meditation and consciousness.

“God is no longer an idea, but a direct experience. During my doctoral research, when I practiced Brahm Gyan meditation near plant cultures, it led to their unexpected improved growth. If plants respond so positively to this consciousness, humans certainly can,” she says.

For many practitioners, such experiences gradually transformed curiosity into long-term commitment.

A Structured Way of Life

Members of the organisation describe sannyas not simply as adopting saffron robes, but as following a disciplined daily routine.

The day typically begins before sunrise with meditation, followed by yoga and pranayama. Study of scriptures, participation in community programmes, and social service activities form a regular part of daily life.

The lifestyle also emphasises moderation in diet, responsible use of technology, environmental awareness, and personal discipline.

Many sannyasis are involved in organising educational programmes, coordinating social initiatives, conducting spiritual discourses, and engaging with communities through outreach activities.

Women in Leadership Roles

One notable aspect of the organisation is the participation of women in leadership positions.

According to Divya Jyoti Jagrati Sansthan, a large number of its branches are headed by women sannyasis who serve as administrators, spiritual speakers, and coordinators of various programmes.

The organisation also encourages women to take active roles in scriptural discourse and public engagement.

Several women sadhvis currently lead social initiatives linked to education, environmental awareness, health, and community development.

For example, Sadhvi Deepa Bharti coordinates Manthan, an initiative focused on educational support for underprivileged children. Sadhvi Aditi Bharti is associated with environmental programmes such as Sanrakshan and Hitkari Kheti, while Sadhvi Shitabha Bharti helps oversee Aarogya, a holistic health initiative.

Their academic backgrounds are often applied to community-based projects and social welfare activities.

Rethinking the Meaning of Sannyas

Observers of such movements suggest they represent a contemporary interpretation of sannyas, one that combines spiritual practice with active participation in society.

For centuries, renunciation was often associated with withdrawal from worldly responsibilities. However, within organisations such as DJJS, inspired by the vision of Sh. Ashutosh Maharaj Ji, sannyas is presented as a commitment to discipline, service, and community engagement.

The experiences of these swamis and sadhvis also reflect a broader trend in which some educated professionals are exploring alternative definitions of success beyond conventional career achievements.

As conversations around purpose, well-being, and social responsibility continue to evolve, such movements offer insight into how spirituality and public service are being combined by a section of modern India’s educated youth.

Rather than viewing intellectual pursuits and spiritual life as opposing paths, many of these individuals see them as complementary journeys – one focused on personal growth and the other on contributing to society.