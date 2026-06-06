From Sharjah to San Francisco: How Yuvraj Singh Is Putting Indian Innovation on the Global Startup Map

Yuvraj Singh's AI startup Arusto gained global recognition, investor backing, and enterprise adoption while transforming learning and workforce development.

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Sharjah. San Francisco. Boston. Dubai. Charlotte. Different cities, different judging panels, different rooms full of founders competing for the same thing. Over the past year, Yuvraj Singh has walked into most of them and walked out with something to show for it. At some point, the word luck stops applying.

In February, he took Arusto to the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival, one of the Gulf region’s most prominent platforms for high-growth startups, drawing over a thousand applicants from across the world. Twelve finalists were selected. Yuvraj pitched in front of an international judging panel drawn from government, investment, and industry. He won the best startup award. Then, in a separate live vote where the audience selected their favourite independently of the judges, he won that too. Two verdicts from two entirely different groups of evaluators, pointing in the same direction.

That was February. The months that followed kept adding to the picture.

At Dent Spark in San Francisco, Yuvraj won $100,000. The competition is organised by Dent Capital alongside Cooley, one of Silicon Valley’s most storied venture law firms, and Carta, the equity management platform that underwrites much of the startup ecosystem’s back-office infrastructure. It receives thousands of applications and selects ten finalists to pitch live. Yuvraj was one of the top three.

“Every one of these competitions has put us in front of people who understand that this is not a niche problem,” he says. “The half-life of a technical skill is under three years now. Every organisation on the planet is sitting on knowledge that expires faster than it can be captured and shared. The more people we put the problem in front of, the clearer it becomes that the timing is right.”

He also reached the finals of two regional Startup World Cup competitions, one in San Francisco and one in Boston. Startup World Cup is hosted by Pegasus Tech Ventures and runs qualifying events across more than a hundred countries, with finalists from each regional event competing for a $1 million investment prize at the grand finale in Silicon Valley. Judges at the grand finale have included partners from Andreessen Horowitz, Greylock, and Khosla Ventures. Making the finals of not one but two regional qualifiers, in two of the most competitive startup markets in the United States, placed Arusto in rare company.

The run continued in the Middle East and the American South. Deel’s The Pitch in Dubai draws an international field competing for a $1 million SAFE investment and has become one of the more credible global startup platforms to emerge in recent years. Seed the South, now expanding to Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, is the Southeast United States’ flagship capital summit. Yuvraj reached the finals of both.

For Yuvraj, None of This Is New Ground

The competition stage is the most visible part of a career built on operating in high-stakes environments and earning the trust of institutions that do not give it easily. The wins are recent. The preparation for them is not.

At McKinsey, where Yuvraj worked as a prominent leader on large-scale organisational transformation, he was rated Distinctive every review cycle, the firm’s highest performance designation, reserved for a small fraction of its consultants. The work he led there was not peripheral. He launched corporate academies and AI-enabled learning ecosystems for sovereign wealth funds, banks, and healthcare systems across four countries. He defined the operating model for a national executive education programme that brought together more than fifty universities under a single framework.

The scale of some of that work is difficult to fully convey. He led the valuation exercise for a $150 billion greenfield economic zone, working across more than ten sectors simultaneously. Very few people get near a mandate like that, and he was accountable for delivering it. These were not engagements where recommendations were handed over and forgotten.

Even before McKinsey, while still a student at Columbia University, Yuvraj was doing work that most practitioners take years to get access to. He led a cross-disciplinary team drawn from Columbia’s policy school, law school, and business school to advise the Government of Estonia on talent attraction, talent development, and how the country could strengthen its global positioning as a destination for skilled professionals. It was substantive policy work, not a student exercise, and it was happening alongside his coursework.

That orientation toward working on real problems for real institutions has never left him. He was later appointed as an advisor to teams competing in the Global Policy Challenge at Columbia University, one of the most prestigious student policy competitions in the world. He worked with a team on the future of education and learning with AI. That team won.

More recently, Yuvraj met with Sakina Itoo, the Cabinet Minister for School Education, Higher Education, and Social Welfare in the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, as part of ongoing conversations about how AI can reshape education and workforce development across the region. That meeting is one instance of something broader: he is now being asked by senior government bodies across multiple countries to help them think through how to reskill and upskill their public sector workforces for an AI-driven economy. It is different from the programme-building he did earlier in his career. The ask now is strategic — governments trying to understand a problem that is moving faster than their existing planning cycles can accommodate, and looking for someone who has seen it from the inside.

He also serves as an AI curriculum advisor to Hindu College at Delhi University, one of India’s most respected academic institutions, and to a leading school in Jammu and Kashmir, working in both cases to integrate AI into curricula at a foundational level.

The Company and the People Behind It

Arusto is an AI-powered platform that helps enterprises, universities, and government organisations create and update training and knowledge content far faster than the traditional process allows. It takes raw inputs, documents, recordings, slide decks, and converts them into structured training materials and video content in days rather than months, with every piece of content traceable to its source and a feedback loop that improves the platform the more it is used.

“The inevitable future is clear,” Yuvraj says. “Fast, visual, video-driven content created by the people closest to the work, not locked behind six-month production cycles and specialist teams. Anyone should be able to turn what they know into something others can learn from. But when everyone creates, who makes sure it is good? Is the material accurate? Aligned with internal guidelines? Compliant with regulations? Speed without governance is a liability. That is what we are building — the creation and governance layer for enterprise learning, together in one place.”

The organisations using it span the full range of the problem. Among them are UpGrad and Emeritus, two of the world’s largest online learning providers. Amity University, one of India’s largest private universities, was among the first institutional customers, with its chairman engaging directly with Yuvraj before committing. Education Affiliates, a leading healthcare training provider in the United States, is on the platform alongside continuing education providers including SupplyChain Canada and British Imperial Group. Ivy League universities and publishers are among the design partners shaping how the product develops.

The investor base tells a similar story. Senior McKinsey partners who led practice areas including Human Capital Transformation and Organisational Change have invested personally, backing what they witnessed firsthand over years of working alongside Yuvraj. Researchers and senior figures from Google DeepMind have also come in, a signal that the technical ambition behind Arusto is being taken seriously at the frontier of AI research. Marvin VC, which invests exclusively in ex-McKinsey founders, backed the round alongside Saka VC, focused on Indian founders building for global markets, and Ignite Ventures. In total, Arusto has raised over $600,000, with growing interest from larger institutional investors.

Arusto has been accepted into Microsoft’s Startup Programme and selected by Founder’s University, the programme run by veteran Silicon Valley investor Jason Calacanis, who extended both a place in the cohort and a personal investment offer.

What It All Points Toward

The conviction that brought Yuvraj into education at seventeen has not changed. What has changed, across every chapter since, is the scale at which he has been able to act on it.

“Knowledge lives in people’s heads and it expires faster than ever,” he says. “Every enterprise needs to capture what its people know and distribute it across the organisation, continuously, just in time. That is not a technology problem. It is an infrastructure problem. And it is one that nobody has properly solved yet.”

The competition wins, the investor backing, the ministerial meetings, the advisory roles at universities and government bodies across multiple countries: for Yuvraj none of it is the destination. It is all pointed at the same thing, building the infrastructure that lets any organisation, anywhere, keep its people as informed as the world around them requires. He has been working on that problem, in one form or another, since he was seventeen. The stages have just kept getting bigger.