From student engineer to founder: what hardware taught Aarav Bedi about startups

Aarav Bedi’s early interest in engineering began in the driveway, fixing a family car, and later led him to pursue a hydrogen startup while still in school.

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Bedi’s first engineering lessons came at home, working on his mother’s car. When something was off, a loose belt or an incorrectly tightened bolt, the problem showed up immediately. The experience reinforced an early interest he already had from building and rebuilding LEGO sets: real machines reward precision, and they expose mistakes quickly.

“I got into mechanical engineering the plain way,” he says. “As a kid I built with LEGO, and later I spent a lot of time working on my mom’s car. At some point it clicked that almost everything around you is built by someone with mechanical engineering skill, and that the whole field runs on math and physics at its core. That idea stuck with me and it’s why I chose this path.”

Bedi was born in India and finished high school at Delhi Public School in Doha, Qatar. In 2022 he was one of the few people who got admission at the University of California, Berkeley, for a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering, later concentrating in robotic control systems and simulation. The catalog promised laboratories and lecture halls. The education that stayed with him had already begun, with grease on his hands and a machine that would not negotiate.

At Berkeley, cars became more than a hobby. He joined Formula Electric, a student team that designs and builds a formula-style electric race car. From 2023 to 2024, Bedi served as the aerodynamics manufacturing lead, helping guide a group of roughly twenty students from digital designs to a finished carbon-fiber body package. The process required repeated iterations: designs, testing, revisions, and then the slow, careful work of manufacturing and fitting parts to a real vehicle. The team reported measurable gains, including about a ten percent improvement in lap performance, delivery three weeks ahead of schedule, and a development timeline shortened by roughly four weeks. Those results belong to a student competition, not a production factory. Still, they reflect something consistent in Bedi’s approach. Parts fit or they do not, schedules hold or they do not, real-world work has a way of stripping away wishful thinking.

His interest in hydrogen followed the same pattern. He saw it moving from academic discussion into real vehicles, unevenly but unmistakably. Undergraduate research at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory brought him closer to science, but he wanted to be closer to the building. That push sharpened during a summer in Seattle, where he completed a structural analysis internship at PACCAR, the truck manufacturer. His work involved evaluating truck structures and battery systems against strict safety and durability requirements. The assignments were the kind of hands-on engineering work expected of a strong intern.

The moment he remembers most, however, came in conversation. A general manager introduced him to a hydrogen fuel-cell truck.

“A conversation with their general manager, who introduced me to their hydrogen fuel-cell truck, convinced me I wanted to build real clean-energy hardware instead of just studying it,” Bedi says.

That same year, he founded Litrix while still carrying a full course load at Berkeley. He took the title of chief executive for a straightforward reason: there was no one else to do it. Litrix began as an effort to explore hydrogen fuel-cell systems with more open questions than finished equipment.

He learned quickly what hardware demands. It moves slowly and it costs money. A weekend rarely solves what a machine is determined to reveal over weeks. Rather than trying to sell a big story too early, Bedi narrowed the work to what could be tested and evaluated. In 2024, Litrix was selected for Berkeley SkyDeck, the university’s flagship startup accelerator, as well as a Bay Area cohort of the National Science Foundation’s Innovation Corps program. Both programs are known for pushing founders toward reality checks: talk to potential customers, validate the need, and confirm whether anyone will pay for what you are building.

“Hardware is slow and expensive to get right,” Bedi says of that period. “I was doing it alongside a full course load. Steady customer discovery and tight scoping are what got it into SkyDeck and NSF I-Corps.”

It is a different kind of founder story than the one often told. In the public record Bedi has provided, Litrix did not become a scaled manufacturer with a headline product launch or a highly public funding round. What it became instead was something quieter and, in many ways, more instructive: a serious attempt to treat a fuel cell as a business, not just a campus project.

“In hardware, the machine tells you when you’re wrong, not your opinion,” he says. “Test early and measure everything.”

It can sound like a slogan until you notice what it refuses to do. It does not allow confidence to replace results. If the system does not perform, no pitch deck can make it perform. Bedi appears more interested in that discipline than in the romance of starting a company while still in school.

He also navigated pressures that many of his classmates did not face. As an international student, timelines were not only academic. There were additional constraints running alongside deadlines and product milestones. He does not linger on the point. He treats it the way an engineer treats any constraint: as something to manage, because ignoring it is not an option.

By May 2026, he had graduated. From a driveway in Doha to hydrogen conversations in Berkeley, the path can look like pure ambition from a distance. Up close, it looks like repetition and patience. Find the thing that does not work. Ask why and then listen carefully, because physical systems do not forgive you for insisting you are right.

What remains of Litrix in Bedi’s telling is not a brand. It is a method, speaking with customers early,and testing before you commit. Let the object itself, not the narrative around it, decide whether you are finished.

Across each step, from early hands-on work at home to his internship in Seattle and the Litrix pilot effort, Bedi took the same approach: test early, measure results, and adjust quickly. In hydrogen and other hardware-heavy fields, performance is not negotiable. If the system does not deliver, the numbers show it. He says he prefers finding that out early, before time and resources compound the cost of being wrong.