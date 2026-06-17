From supply chains to AI agents: Saurabh Pitkar’s unconventional path to shaping tomorrow’s commerce

Saurabh Pitkar transformed enterprise commerce systems, pioneering AI-driven agentic commerce platforms and shaping the future of autonomous transactions.

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Very few enterprise technology professionals have witnessed the entire spectrum of dealing with physical global supply chains and the transition to designing digital systems to support autonomous AI transactions. Saurabh Pitkar has done just that. His adventure is a captivating story of relentless innovation, profound technical expertise, and bold predictions about the future of commerce.

The journey of Saurabh starts in India where he has established a very solid engineering background at IIT (BHU), Varanasi. This was his first important project with Maruti Suzuki, and he was exposed to the intricate world of an automobile company and multiple level international supply chains. There he was educated in engineering, but he also got a crash course in the realities of physical commerce: the friction and delays and coordination issues.

His greatest asset was this practical knowledge. He led product growth and loyalty engines for the startup world of Porter, a Sequoia and Tiger Global backed unicorn and led e-commerce marketing for LimeTray. It was an exciting and fast-paced world, and he became an expert in “making digital commerce work.”

A Duke University MBA from the Fuqua School of Business further sharpened his strategic thinking. This blend of engineering rigor, operational grit, and business acumen set the stage for his impactful journey at Dell Technologies.

At Dell, Saurabh’s responsibilities grew rapidly, from leading product development for Precision Workstations with $1B+ in annual sales to managing core commerce platforms that drive $100B+ annual GMV. He soon identified a critical industry-wide problem: legacy commerce systems were fundamentally broken for the AI era.

Carts, quotes, checkouts, and orders existed in disconnected silos. These fragmented systems worked for traditional e-commerce but created massive roadblocks for intelligent, real-time experiences. Saurabh didn’t settle for workarounds. He championed a radical redesign.

His solution was the Unified Transact Platform, a groundbreaking approach that redefines “purchase intent” as one unified construct. By integrating what were previously separate processes into a single system of record, he created a standardized, AI-ready data layer. This architectural shift wasn’t easy. It meant challenging long-standing systems and convincing stakeholders to invest in foundational change rather than incremental features.

“Be ruthless in pursuing the right product, experience, and architectural change,” says Saurabh. This mindset became his guiding principle.

Today, as the Director of Product Management for Agentic Commerce at Dell, Saurabh leads what could be considered one of the most interesting transitions in the world of enterprise technology. Saurabh is crafting enterprise-grade architectures to bring AI agents to life who can do end-to-end agentic commerce. Saurabh is leading efforts to figure out how to sell products via AI agents for customers using LLM-apps such as Gemini, Copilot, etc. and he is also building AI agents that run on the company’s website.

He is creating the infrastructure of tomorrow, an infrastructure that can accommodate potential trillions of dollars’ worth of transactions that could happen through interactions between agents. Omnichannel excellence through the use of a unified tech stack is what Saurabh is all about. The thing that sets Saurabh apart is the way he manages to combine strategic thinking with architectural implementation skills

Apart from the technical expertise, Saurabh Pitkar also appears to be a visionary in the industry. This is a product manager with the vision of inspiring young product managers and technologists to think big. Indeed, this is evident from the personal brand name he has adopted in this regard, ‘The Product Visionary of Agentic Commerce’.

Through this initiative, he aims at helping to redesign the entire tech stack globally in order to enable the use of artificial intelligence in revolutionizing buying and selling processes.

Companies such as Amazon, Apple, Google, Uber, and Airbnb are great sources of inspiration to him as they excel in providing a unique commerce experience. According to him, the coming future belongs to LLM-powered agents who will operate efficiently under the covers.

From being an IIT classmate to becoming an AI commerce pioneer in such a short period, his success story has everything to do with the fact that innovators must know the world around them.

The future of commerce requires leaders of great vision like him.