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From the Podium to the Bank: How PR Strategies Are Becoming Industry-Agnostic

From the Podium to the Bank: How PR Strategies Are Becoming Industry-Agnostic

Simran Ratnani, Assistant Director at UNT, applies systemic PR strategies from Bollywood and Indian banking to global institutional marketing and digital reputation.

Simran Ratnani, Assistant Director of Marketing at the Mayborn School of Journalism at the University of North Texas

Simran Ratnani, Assistant Director of Marketing at the Mayborn School of Journalism at the University of North Texas, resolves complex challenges that arise when navigating creative public-facing projects within highly regulated institutional settings—two environments that are seldom discussed together. She demonstrates how strategic PR thinking can effectively operate across both domains.

The Indian influencer and talent marketing market is in the process of restructuring in 2026. In line with industry media, agencies are dumping one-time integrations and shifting to a more systematic reputation, public image, and long-term media strategy work. This trend is described in the Trailblazing Founders Powering Influencer Agencies (2026 Edition) review that concentrates on emergent players and practices defining the media marketing landscape in India.

The case of Simran Ratnani provides a real life example on how PR strategies are responding to this new reality. She has worked with such Bollywood actors like Suhail Nayyar, Anupriya Goenka, and Aru Krishansh Verma and fashion events like Lakme Fashion Week in India and subsequent work with public-sector banking communications and crisis-sensitive institutional environments. She is a kind of communications professional whose profession is no longer characterized by the industry boundaries. The fact that she is currently the Assistant Director of Marketing in a large university in the United States and is also a member of professional organizations like E-commerce and Digital Marketing Association (ECDMA) puts her practice in the interrelationship between creative visibility and institutional responsibility a place where contemporary PR strategies have to perform increasingly.

Public figures as brands

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Perhaps one of the most important phases in the PR specialist career, and what Simran encountered, is the control of public image of media individuals, when PR ceases being a supportive role and is integrated into a career plan. She also collaborated with renowned Bollywood actors in the course of her work at Blue Buzz in India: Suhail Nayyar, Anupriya Goenka, and Aru Krishansh Verma. Such cases necessitated perpetual efforts on the media, where the cinema, OTT platform, and digital channels are closely connected. To achieve a successful job and make a significant career step, Simran Ratnani had to consider the methods of promoting a personal brand.

“In the early days, the greatest challenge was communication since I was timid and introverted, and my job demanded that I speak to new individuals, clients, and journalists, daily. Cases that were being promoted on were refuted since the privilege of losing the reputation of the star was not at their disposal’’, said Simran Ratnani.

The publicity of the actor in the Indian entertainment industry is not constituted by individual productions within the media, but by the overall reason of the presence within the informational space. Any difference between what is presented in the media onscreen and what the audience anticipate will soon be felt. The process of working with such clients presupposes the capacity to manage the context instead of merely reacting to the information guides. This experience has become core with Simran and has outlined her perception of PR as a process that requires time to be constructed and reputation is developed gradually.

Between institutional responsibility and fashion industry.

Similar to the celebrity direction, in parallel to the celebrity direction, Simran has interacted with large brands and events in the fashion, economical and financial sector, among others, such as Lakme Fashion Week, Michael Page India and Cummins India and major banks. These projects fell into the various spheres, yet were on the same trajectory; namely, the lines between cultural events, branding and corporate reputation are slowly dissolving; the point is to be able to communicate the idea to the audience in the most simplistic manner and to keep it interesting at the same time.

In her work at Lakme Fashion Week, she did communication in Gen Next Fashion Designer, which dealt with young designers where their appearance at the show was the first serious move into the professional media arena. In this case, the message has to be placed accurately, one has to be cautious about contacting the fashion media and comprehending the visual language of the fashion industry where the message is created not only by words, but also by the situation of the event.

Nonetheless, the work in the financial sector was parallel, and thus the experience of Simran was not limited to event PR. She spearheaded the planning and implementation of a full-scale, storytelling, digital-first communication plan that was radically different to the conventional bank-merger communications at Perfect Relations, now Dentsu Creative. Ratnani took part in the communication campaigns of Punjab National bank, and created one communication circuit among multiple banks with different corporate culture and media pictures. Through the work of Simran 180 million customers have moved to new systems without significant service off-loads, meaning that they are able to access their accounts and banking services during the lockdown. Besides, employee morale and talent retention in the merged organization were strong despite the uncertainty surrounding the employment market due to the pandemic, which would have been catastrophic in case of attrition. In this case, one could not count on the impact of an event or a visual impulse each message needed to consider the regulatory constraints and emotional conditions of customers and staff to which Simran was instrumental.

The Indian media market to the global PR practice.

Simran has just relocated to academic setting of the USA. Nowadays, being an Assistant Director of Marketing in the Mayborn School of Journalism at the University of North Texas, one of the most reputable universities in the USA, she uses the same principles of the systemic PR that have evolved in the Indian media environment: dealing with the brand of the institution, digital media, and communities. Simran deals with integrated marketing and digital strategies, online presence development, student interaction, graduates as well as media interaction. Simran has recently got an award in the American Business Expo which she was given the best achievement in the best Marketing Campaign of the Year in the category PR and Communications. In addition, she is a Senior Member of ECDMA, which is a recognized international professional body in marketing and online trading.

Simran has contributed towards marketing key institutional programs of the school such as the Mayborn Mentors program and the Mayborn Literary Nonfiction Conference, one of the most popular literary conferences in the non-fiction journalism business in the USA. The communication support of these initiatives is in the responsibility of Simran which makes the initiatives more visible, reachable and prestigious.

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