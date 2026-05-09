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From Yale to Indias Streets: How Yuva Unstoppable Is Building a Billion Dreams

From Yale to India’s Streets: How Yuva Unstoppable Is Building a Billion Dreams

Yuva Unstoppable empowers millions through education, health, environment, AI programs and CSR partnerships, advancing inclusive and sustainable development across India.

“Dream, dream, dream. Dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action.” – Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam

And Yuva Unstoppable dreams! It is one of the leading NPO in India focusing on the all-round development with a holistic perspective from birth till job. Through the “sewa” of its founders, teams and volunteers and with support from over 100 partners, it has made a difference to the lives of over 10 Million beneficiaries in 25 States and 7 Union Territories, transformed 9,000 schools, installed 4500 smart classrooms, established over 800 STEM labs, equipped 10 Lakh youth with employable skills, organized HPV drives and distributed about 21,000 nutrition kits across 650 Anganwadi’s, planted 35 million trees and successfully sequestered 27 million tons of carbon. They have effectively integrated public health, education and environmental sustainability, and have developed a scalable model that is beneficial for underserved people and communities.

Mr Amitabh Shah, founder of Yuva Unstoppable, went to Yale University USA where he completed his Masters, but resisted the lure of a job on Wall Street at JP Morgan to work real-time on the streets of India. Since 2005 he has gone to the fundamentals and has created and nurtured a movement which has affected over 10 million people and continues to this day.

Yuva’s vision has been from the very beginning about the altruistic approach of its founder Amitabh and his inspiration and admiration for A.P.J Abdul Kalam, under whom he got his training from. These kindling’s have been transformed into this amazing image of layers of lives changed and social landscape—re imagines!

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In a roundabout way, Yuva has a human development approach, trying to find and fill the systemic gaps starting from early childhood to the job market. Their interventions are spectrum-wide with assistance in education, environment, health and sustainability. Through smart classrooms, STEM labs, WASH infrastructure, solar electrification, and digital learning in addition to health and nutrition through transformation of Anganwadi, child and maternal nutrition, and vaccination drives which provide easy access to mother and child, they rejuvenate beneficiary organisations. In employability, Yuva also supports by providing skilling opportunities in sectors like IT/ITES, BFSI, and emerging technologies like AI and machine learning and also through an initiative to “restore” the environment with large-scale afforestation, agroforestry, water restoration, and climate resilience programs.

The depth and sincerity of their vision is of paramount importance to Yuva and Amitabh, so much so that they’ve been actively involved with the primary school where Dr. Kalam took his education from- transforming it into a hub of innovation where students build robots and engage with advanced STEM learning, including drone modelling and electronics. This evolution is reflective of Amitabh’s vision to identify the gaps and work with all the stakeholders intensively to understand their requirements as well as the ground realities providing a customized and calibrated plan for each project reflecting the devotion to build a robust ground-up system that sustains for generations of Yuva to come. The core team which mainly comprises young enthusiasts just like Amitabh who were fuelled by the sentiment of “Sewa” and wanted to give back to the community and together with the founder, what started as a volunteering movement in 2005 has now become one of India’s most reliable and trusted CSR partner, bringing innovation and empowerment to those most in need. This synergy between CSR partners and ground workers is of paramount importance for Yuva as that solidifies the quality and measure of Sewa they are able to provide.

They are also actively advancing future-ready education and innovation through its AI-led initiatives, most notably the AI for Good program. In alignment with India’s national AI mission, the initiative focuses on deploying scalable artificial intelligence solutions across critical sectors such as education, healthcare, agriculture, climate, and justice backed by a multi-stakeholder ecosystem including government support, corporate partnerships, and knowledge collaborators. In parallel, Yuva is equipping students with emerging technology skills through AI, coding, and cybersecurity training, ensuring that the next generation is prepared to participate in and lead a technology-driven economy.

Yuva Unstoppable’s impact has earned recognition at the highest levels of leadership in India, with appreciation from figures such as A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, Ram Nath Kovind, and Narendra Modi. The organization has also engaged with and been acknowledged by prominent constitutional authorities including Acharya Devvrat, Anandiben Patel, Arif Mohammad Khan, and Ashim Kumar Ghosh, alongside senior Union leaders such as Amit Shah, Hardeep Singh Puri, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Smriti Irani, Parshottam Rupala, and Om Birla. Also, the awards and felicitation that Founder, Amitabh Shah has received highlights the organisation’s dedication to sewa, with Amitabh being the youngest Indian recipient of the Ellis Island Medal of Honor (2019), FICCI Youth Leader of the Year Award (2024), Warrior Award (2022), felicitation at the India@75 event (2022), Prince’s Innovative Philanthropy Prize (2015) along with being appointed as a Viksit Bharat Ambassador in 2023.

Looking ahead, Yuva Unstoppable aims to deepen and scale its impact by transforming 15,000 schools, empowering 15,000 merit scholars, and reaching 15 million beneficiaries by 2030. In the current atmosphere of increased focus on AI-enabled education, climate resilience, and public health innovation, the organization is positioning itself as a critical partner in advancing India’s equitable growth and sustainable development agenda.

Yuva Unstoppable is a non-profit organization committed to ensuring that every child and young adult, regardless of socio-economic background, has access to the opportunities needed to thrive. By combining grassroots implementation with strategic partnerships across government, corporate, and philanthropic sectors, it continues to build a future where potential truly knows no barriers and dreams become realities.

About Yuva Unstoppable

After completing his Master’s degree from Yale University, Mr. Amitabh Shah turned down a Wall Street offer with JP Morgan to work on the real streets of India and establish Yuva Unstoppable (among the top 10 largest NGOs in India). Amitabh is also the youngest Indian to receive the US Government’s International Ellis Island Award, an honour previously given to global icons like President Bill Clinton, President George Bush, Muhammad Ali, Paula Abdul, Indra Nooyi, and Malala Yousafzai. Yuva Unstoppable’s efforts have also been recognised by former Presidents of India – Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam and Shri Ram Nath Kovind, and Amitabh was recently appointed as the Viksit Bharat Ambassador for his nation-building efforts. Their interventions include projects across Education; Early Childhood Care, Health and Nutrition; Employability and Skilling; and Environment and Agroforestry.

Impact at a Glance:

10M+ beneficiaries empowered across 25 Indian states

9,000+ schools transformed with WASH facilities, STEM labs, and smart classrooms—boosting attendance by

15% and learning outcomes by 4x (validated by London School of Economics)

8000+ students supported through scholarships

1,00,000+ youth skilled

35 million trees planted, supporting 50,000+ farmers and sequestering 27M tons of carbon

CSR Projects implemented with partners like HDFC Bank, IBM, Disney, EY, PwC, Adani, Torrent, Bank of

America, Gates Foundation. KPMG is the audit partner.

Watch Yuva Unstoppable’s impact story:

For CSR Collaborations, connect with parth@yuvaunstoppable.org

To know more about Yuva Unstoppable, visit www.yuvaunstoppable.org

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