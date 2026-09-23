Funox continues to bet on HTML5 as browser games attract more players

Funox is an online gaming platform based on the use of browsers in which HTML5 and web games are featured under various game genres. This platform features action games, racing games, puzzles, arcade games, casual games, strategy games, board games, and endless runner games.

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Gaming through browsers is getting easier with improvements in HTML5 technologies, and Funox keeps developing their gaming platform in line with this trend. This gaming platform provides various kinds of web-based games for users who like to launch the browser to play games instead of installing another application.

Many casual gamers do not need long hours of playing just one title. They can have some fun by playing Subway Surfers for a few minutes, solving a puzzle in 2048, or playing a round of Ludo. Such a convenient access has become very important for online gaming.

Funox develops its browser game collection specifically based on this user behavior.

Familiar Games Make It Easy to Start

One of the reasons why browser games are still popular is the fact that a lot of these games have already been played by gamers.

The perfect example of such a game is Subway Surfers. The endless runner concept is rather straightforward – avoid any obstacles and collect coins while running as far as possible. Similarly to Fruit Ninja, which also allows the player to get straight to slicing fruits without memorizing any complicated mechanics.

Ludo is another game that is already known and familiar for Indian gamers, so switching the platform from something else to browser doesn’t require much learning.

All these games may be of different types, but there is one thing that unites them – no time-consuming learning process is needed.

One Player, Different Moods

Gaming options also vary with moods.

For someone who needs an instant thrill, he or she could play Tunnel Rush and put his or her reaction skills up to test with ever increasing obstacles. Alternatively, there is another person who might need to unwind by playing Chess Classic where every single move takes thought and planning.

Occasionally, players might just need something easy and fun to do. And puzzle games, casual games and board games offer just that, as they can be played without having to make commitments for extended period of time.

And all this is what Funox has to offer in various categories including action games, racing games, arcade games, puzzle games, strategy games, board games and endless runners.

Five Minutes Can Be Enough

The most important benefit of browser games is that they are easily adaptable to a quick gaming session.

It is not necessary to have an hour or more available to play the game. Just a few turns of Bubble Shooter, an attempt to break one’s high score in Subway Surfers, or solving one puzzle might be sufficient.

It is especially useful for students, office workers, and casual gamers who do not have enough free time to play games regularly.

Moreover, web-based games can be launched directly from a browser window, so there is little effort to start playing.

The Browser Is Becoming a Gaming Destination Again

The development of HTML5 has played a great role in transforming browser-based games into something more advanced than what most people have seen in their past in terms of web games.

The advancement in the browsers, smartphones, and internet technology has enabled developers to create better games that will be more entertaining and retain the greatest benefit of web games – easy access.

This company keeps following the same philosophy by expanding their catalog of games based on HTML5 in different genres.

The basic principle for gamers remains the same: find a game and start playing in the browser.

Introduction to Funox

Funox is an online gaming platform based on the use of browsers in which HTML5 and web games are featured under various game genres. This platform features action games, racing games, puzzles, arcade games, casual games, strategy games, board games, and endless runner games.

Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised