Gagan Dhawan honoured with special recognition for wellness thought leadership at healing India forum 2026

Entrepreneur and author Gagan Dhawan received the Special Recognition for Wellness Thought Leadership at the Healing India Forum Awards 2026 for promoting holistic health and conscious living through his book The New Me 2.0.

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Entrepreneur and author Gagan Dhawan received a Special Recognition for Wellness Thought Leadership at the Healing India Forum Awards 2026, held on 15 October 2026 at The Westin Gurugram. The recognition acknowledges his contribution to conversations on holistic wellness and a more conscious approach to health, drawing largely from the ideas explored in his book, The New Me 2.0.

The Healing India Forum is a dedicated initiative that focuses on health, wellness and holistic living. The event also featured addresses by three distinguished guests, who shared their perspectives on different aspects of wellness: spiritual leader Swami Chidanand Saraswati, founder of Nirvana Naturopathy and Retreat Gurumaa Yogita Khatri, and astrologer and numerologist Dr. Jai Madaan. The awards did not follow a ranking system, and Dhawan was among those recognised during the evening.

The recognition acknowledges Dhawan’s role in promoting a more conscious, proactive approach to personal vitality. His contributions come from a personal health crisis that prompted him to rethink standard assumptions about chronic condition management.

The story behind The New Me 2.0 began in 2017, when a significant professional setback brought on an extended phase of acute stress. Dhawan went in for a full medical check-up, anticipating little more than confirmation that he was overworked. Instead, the test results revealed dangerously high cholesterol alongside elevated blood pressure and blood sugar levels. The consulting physician stated that medication had to begin immediately and warned of severe risks, including cardiovascular damage, stroke, or a cardiac event.

Dhawan left the clinic with a prescription in hand and a blunt realisation: he had spent years building commercial enterprises while continuously postponing the care of his own body. Before committing to a lifetime of pharmaceutical intervention, he chose to examine the daily lifestyle choices driving those metrics. He read extensively, consulted doctors open to discussing condition reversal rather than mere symptom management, and committed to ninety days of disciplined living across nutrition, sleep, movement, and hydration. Modifying his diet was the steepest obstacle, as he had been an established non-vegetarian for many years. When diagnostic panels were repeated after ninety days, every biomarker had normalised. Today, Dhawan lives medicine-free.

Dhawan codified that experience into what he calls the W.I.S.E. mantra: Water, Intention, Sleep, and Eat Plant-Based. Water covers dedicated morning hydration, continuous sipping across the day, and avoiding fluid intake immediately before and after meals to support natural digestion. Intention refers to bringing conscious awareness to routine choices, sustained by regular discipline. Sleep is approached as the body’s primary restorative system, while plant-based eating centres on unrefined whole foods in their natural form.

The book emphasises small, repeatable wins over aggressive overhauls. Rather than attempting a drastic disruption, Dhawan moved his bedtime earlier by twenty minutes instead of two hours. His exercise followed the same logic. By his own account, he reached 300 push-ups over 60 days. “I started with just five push-ups,” he said. “Over 60 days, by adding two or three more each day, I gradually worked my way up to 300.” The framework relies on dopamine regulation, where honouring small daily commitments to oneself progressively cements lasting habits.

Objective self-monitoring features prominently throughout the narrative. Wearing a device that tracks sleep cycles, recovery, and heart rate variability (HRV), Dhawan estimated the biological rate at which his body was ageing. During a stretch marked by heavy travel and intense work schedules, that estimate climbed to 54, well above his actual age. Bringing the figure back close to his chronological baseline required more than six months of consistent daily effort. He points out in the book that regression arrives far quicker than progression, cautioning that while a tracking device acts as an accurate mirror, it can never supply the discipline required to change. On digital fatigue, his guidance remains targeted and straightforward: turning screens off a full hour before sleep to prevent blue light from suppressing melatonin, and keeping mobile phones away during meals, since digital distraction induces low-grade stress that disrupts digestion. He frames sleep as one of the few remaining spaces in modern life to turn inward away from constant external stimulation.

Dhawan is a Delhi-based entrepreneur and angel investor with a diverse commercial background. He founded RHI Printographics in 1999, co-founded the learning brand Einstein Box, and in December 2021 launched ServDharm, one of the first organised pooja samagri brands in India, which brought organised distribution to a traditionally fragmented sector and has since expanded to the United States. His debut publication, The New Me (2022), received the International Book of Honour at the UK House of Lords in 2023, paving the way for The New Me 2.0.

Reflecting on the forum’s acknowledgement, Dhawan noted: “I wrote The New Me 2.0 because my own reports once frightened me into paying attention. If this recognition means anything, it is that more people are willing to have that conversation early, before a doctor has to have it for them.”

Recently, The New Me 2.0 was unveiled by Trinidad and Tobago’s High Commissioner to India, Chandradath Singh, during the country’s 50th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi.