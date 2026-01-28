Home

Global Healthcare Going To Fund $70 Million to Pinnacle Blooms Network to Scale GPT-OS®, World’s First AI-Powered Child Development Operating System

Landmark offer, advised by Yukon Capital, signals surging institutional appetite for developmental health as Pinnacle evaluates term sheets from multiple global investors

HYDERABAD / NEW YORK — December 2025 — One of the leading global healthcare investment fund is offering $70 million (USD) to Pinnacle Blooms Network. It is the flagship pediatric-therapy enterprise of Bharath Healthcare Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

The investment by Yukon Capital would open up the chance for one of the largest early-stage financings in child-development infrastructure across Asia. The offer shows interest from many global institutional investors.

Pinnacle operates in more than 70 therapy centres across India. It is the country’s largest paediatric therapy network and It has delivered over 20 million therapy sessions to this date. Company’s proprietary Pinnacle Child Development Operating System (GPT-OS®) is a digital platform that measures, forecasts, and personalises every dimension of a child’s developmental journey. Including speech, cognitive, and behavioural domains.

The GPT-OS® combines modules like Diagnosis, Prognosis, TherapeuticAI®, AbilityScore®, Seven Readiness Indexes®, and TherapySphere™.

Investment Structure

The funding will be in two levels. Phase 1 includes $70 million for rapid domestic expansion and technology advancement. Phase 2 has planning of a follow-on tranche as Pinnacle expands into Southeast Asia and the GCC. The investment would make sure expansion of 70+ to 300 centres within 24 months.

What Leadership Is Saying

Aneesh Madhav, Chief Executive Officer, Yukon Capital:

” We’ve oversaw healthcare system in four continents. Pinnacle is different. They’ve solved the main problem in developmental health. It is complicated to make therapy measurable, scalable, and accessible without losing the human element. GPT-OS® isn’t a feature; it’s foundation. The question isn’t if this category will attract investment or not. It’s about who will lead it.”

Dr. Koti Reddy Saripalli, Founder G Chairman, Bharath Healthcare Laboratories:

“Fourteen years ago, we began with one goal. That no parent should be told that nothing more can be done for their child. We’ve now delivered 20 million therapy sessions. Every single one makes the next session better. We have not only built a clinic chain but a learning system. The world now knows that developmental health is not charity, it is a priority. We are not only looking for higher numbers but also we are working towards a society where every child on earth needing measurable therapy can access it.”

Dr. Sreeja Reddy Saripalli, Co-Founder G Clinical Director, Bharath Healthcare Laboratories:

” For a long time parents were given hope without proof. They were told ‘trust the process’ but never shown the progress. We have changed that. In our system a mother can see her dashboard shift from red to yellow to green. Which means her child’s AbilityScore® is improving week after week. That means more than data, it means her child is improving. GPT-OS® has given families clarity which was not given to them before.”

Clinical Infrastructure G Standards

Pinnacle has 20-million-session dataset meeting standards like WHO ICD-11, ICF, and ICHI international standards. It means Pinnacle is one of the largest coded developmental-health datasets in the world along with that Pinnacle also maintains ISO 13485:2016 certification for Ǫuality Management Systems for Medical Devices and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification for information security management. Their operation is in line with to UN Sustainable Development Goal 3 (Good Health C Well-being) and SDG 4 (Ǫuality Education).

Clinical Research Programs

Pinnacle started 12 clinical research studies to improve GPT-OS® Some of them are- the AbilityScore® longitudinal Study tracking long term development, the therapeuticAI® Effectiveness Study measuring AI-driven therapy optimization, and the therapysphere™ Sensory Environment Study evaluating multi-sensory intervention outcomes. Additional studies mostly focus on school readiness and mainstream inclusion.

Growth Track

Pinnacle is planning to expand from 70+ therapy centres today to 300+ within 24 months. They are also aiming for 600+ within four years. The projected annual revenue scaling from ₹160+ crore to ₹6,000 crore and not only that Pinnacle is planning to grow in different locations too such as Southeast Asia and the GCC.

Market Context

India’s developmental health sector is one of the under-resourced area, with almost 3+ million children with autism and tens million more requiring speech, occupational, and behavioural therapy. The global paediatric therapy market is expected to exceed $50 billion by 2030, with AI-enabled platforms emerging as the fastest-growing segment.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Money News on India.com.