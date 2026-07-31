GTF Trading in The Zone–Elementary: A free course that builds traders, not just strategies

Any prior experience in trading is not required since the class begins from the very basics and moves to advanced topics.

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A good trader always starts off his trading career with the correct education and not the correct strategy. There is a lot of trading information on the internet that at times confuses traders because of its scattered form.

This is where the need for the course from GTF-A Stock Market Institute came in. They developed the course ‘Trading In The Zone – Elementary’. This course is absolutely free of cost, and is available on YouTube. Being inspired by the idea of making every Indian financially independent, this course has already received more than 17 million views in India.

The course Trading In The Zone – Elementary is compressed in over 50+ hours in 20 sessions that teach the beginner everything from understanding the market without having to resort to shortcuts.

What Makes this Course Special

The typical free courses on the stock market tend to cover single topics including trading skills, candlesticks, indicators, and other useful things. However, having all these separate knowledge pieces could be overwhelming for novices.

Trading In The Zone-Elementary is in the proper sequence from beginner to advanced level. This program will not simply tell you “how to do it”; instead, it will make you understand “why” things happen in the market.

This process will enable traders to make sensible decisions, rather than emotional ones.

What You Will Be Learning

In order to trade successfully, one must first learn about how the market works before making any trades. This includes everything from stock market basics, trading psychology, technical analysis to risk management.

Stock Market Basics

Trading In The Zone – Elementary is the first stage which covers the fundamentals. This allows the students to understand why companies issue stocks, how the stock market works, how stock prices move, and how the trading process occurs. Once they understand all of this, their queries will be answered and they will be ready for more advanced stuff.

Technical Analysis

Technical Analysis comprises the very essence of this course. This is due to the reason that the focus in this course is on analyzing the behavior of the markets through prices and Demand and Supply Theory, and not on many indicators.

Here are some of the important topics that we covered:

Sectoral analysis

Demand and Supply Theory

Trend analysis

Candlesticks and price action

Market structure

Multiple Time frame analysis

Rather than force learners to remember chart patterns, the course makes them understand the reasons behind the movement of stock prices. This helps them easily understand any chart.

Risk Management and Trading Psychology

Having a profitable trading system alone does not make one a successful trader. With capital protection and emotion management, it is possible to maintain a consistent performance. The two core aspects of the course include risk management and trading psychology.

In this way, the learners get to learn about managing capital, position size, reward-to-risk ratios, and placing stop losses to protect their capital. In addition, the learners learn how to manage emotions such as FOMO, fear, and greed to inform their decisions.

Learn Using Practical Market Examples

Once you have practical applications of the concept in market settings, then your learning becomes easier. In all the sessions of the course, the instructors use real-life examples to show how to analyze stock and indexes using price actions and demand and supply among others. Learners get confidence once they start analyzing real markets.

YouTube Videos Aren’t The Only Ones You Get Here

Trading In The Zone–Elementary is far more than a video tutorial. It goes beyond the course, and you will be provided with several useful tools via GTF app.

The course features:

20 full lessons

50+ hours of structured learning

Completion Certificate

Life-time free access to the course notes

GTF Trader Checklist

In addition, you can use the GTF app to download resources, watch the course videos, see the notes, and receive your certificate on completion.

Who Should Attend?

Trading In The Zone–Elementary is designed for those who are ready to learn about the stock market in detail, and that includes:

Completely newbies without any experience of the stock market

Professional people wishing to gain an important skill

Existing investors wishing to learn about technical analysis

Aspiring traders willing to be disciplined

Students interested in studying personal finance

Any prior experience in trading is not required since the class begins from the very basics and moves to advanced topics.

Conclusion

There is no way around gaining knowledge about stock markets; you have to gain actual knowledge and build a mind set that counts. Trading In The Zone–A Complete Stock Market Course by GTF gives a good start in what is absolutely necessary for clarity, confidence, and a big picture outlook. No matter whether you have just started trading or are building up your fundamentals, this free stock market course can be a good place to start from.