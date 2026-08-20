Gujarat forest department’s “Soil to sky” model is bringing back vultures to revive Banni

This is a full bottom-to-top philosophy: true restoration begins underground, restoring soil vitality, runs through healthy native pastures and grazing herbivores and ends in the sky with the return of apex scavengers.

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Asia’s largest tropical dryland ecosystem, the Banni Grassland Reserve in Kutch, Gujarat, is bringing its most important sky scavengers to the forefront of a revolutionary “Soil to Sky” rewilding initiative. Gujarat Forest Department in scientific collaboration with Vantara (Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Center) is actively reintroducing White-Rumped and Long-Billed vultures into the ecosystem through dedicated safe zones, diclofenac-free feeding and soft release programs.

This is a full bottom-to-top philosophy: true restoration begins underground, restoring soil vitality, runs through healthy native pastures and grazing herbivores, and ends in the sky with the return of apex scavengers. The return of vultures to the Banni skies reinstates the natural immune system of the ecosystem. These birds are the ultimate sanitation workers of nature with stomach acids strong enough to kill even deadly pathogens like anthrax and rabies. Their presence helps protect every layer of the landscape, from the ground up.

This aerial protection triggers a transformative chain reaction throughout the entire ecosystem. By sterilizing the landscape and removing disease risks, thriving vulture populations make the revived pastures safe for expanding herds of native grazers like blackbucks and chinkaras, while directly protecting the valuable livestock of local pastoral communities like the Maldharis.

Down on the ground, the initiative complements this sky-level shield by clearing invasive non-native brush like Prosopis juliflora, reseeding nutritious indigenous grasses, and enriching subterranean soil health. The natural grazing of expanding herbivore herds maintains healthy pasture density and recycles vital nutrients back into the dirt, creating a self-sustaining loop where a clean sky and fertile soil continually reinforce each other.

As vultures soar overhead and green pastures regenerate below, the Banni Grasslands are rapidly evolving into a world-class conservation landmark, a living laboratory for researchers, and an exciting destination for eco-tourists. Beyond shielding biodiversity and preserving ancestral herding traditions, building a disease-free landscape lays the essential foundation for expanding prey bases like blackbucks, ultimately settling the stage the landmark return of cheetahs to these open savannas.

This shared vision ensures that Banni will be celebrated not only as a sanctuary where wild herbs roams and apex predator conservation. Ultimately, anchoring Banni’s revival around a complete “Soil to Sky” framework proves that true ecological restoration doesn’t just mean moving mammals it means building a disease-free, balanced ecosystem that connects the dirt to the air.