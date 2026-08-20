HaystackAnalytics Revolutionizes Infectious Disease Diagnosis with Advanced Technology

HaystackAnalytics does not only focus on creating innovative genomics solutions, it emphasizes the importance of creating the scalable process allowing to make use of sophisticated diagnostic technologies.

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The diagnosis of infectious diseases is still a complex task to accomplish in many health care systems in the world. The various complications in terms of symptoms of different kinds of illnesses, the complicated structure of the health care delivery system and its multiple levels of diagnostics do not allow doctors to arrive at a clear conclusion. The lack of access to top-quality diagnostic machines close to the health care facility, in addition to the need to send samples to the central laboratory makes things even more complicated.

If we talk of the situation and the identified gap, it becomes clear that the system is equipped with the latest diagnostic instruments but at the same time, there is no access to such kind of facilities.

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With its increasing network of Genomic Centres of Excellence, Haystack Analytics is exemplifying that the decentralized model in genomics can be of assistance to better the diagnosis of infectious diseases. Rather than limiting the novel genomics tests to only a few specialized centres, this model creates an opportunity to bring such specialized centres nearer to the hospitals and patients who need them.

Meeting the goal of expanding GCEs, the company plans to achieve the target of 100 GCEs in India within a year. The increase in GCEs will allow not just the enhancement of diagnosis of infectious diseases but fundamentally change the delivery manner of advanced genomics tests.

With the growth of the company, the advanced genomics-based diagnostics of infections will be provided to an increasing number of people in the healthcare system. Hospitals which previously needed to apply special laboratories or classical methods of infections’ diagnostics will finally get an opportunity to implement innovative sequencing in a healthcare system in their region.

As Anirvan Chatterjee, PhD, CEO and co-founder of HaystackAnalytics puts it, “India provides a distinctive scenario considering its scope, complexity and variety in accessing healthcare.” This way, the main goal of the organization is to demonstrate how the usage of genomics-based infection diagnostics may be implemented in a complex healthcare system.

HaystackAnalytics does not only focus on creating innovative genomics solutions, it emphasizes the importance of creating the scalable process allowing to make use of sophisticated diagnostic technologies.