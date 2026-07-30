Home loan balance transfer: interest rates starting 7.30 percent* p.a. and loan up to Rs. 15 crore*

A home loan balance transfer lets you move your outstanding loan to a new lender at a lower interest rate starting at 7.30%* p.a. Check your eligibility and compare total costs before you apply.

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A home loan balance transfer is the process of paying off your home loan from one lender to another with the aim of getting a lower interest rate and reducing the amount you pay back. Bajaj Finance offers a loan to transfer your balance with a starting interest rate of 7.30%* per annum and loan amount of up to Rs. 15 crore*. The sooner you refinance and the longer you have on your loan, the more you’ll save on your new rate compared to your current rate.

This article deals with the timing of the transfer, what is changing, what is staying the same, the costs to consider, the step by step process and whether the transfer could be a solution for an additional funding need at the same time.

Is a home loan balance transfer worth it for you?

A home loan balance transfer is generally worth considering when the savings from a lower interest rate are greater than the cost of moving the loan. Whether that holds true depends on three factors: how much time remains, whether your credit profile has strengthened, and where you are in your repayment cycle.

It may make sense if you still have many years left

In the early years of a home loan, a large share of each EMI goes towards interest rather than principal. If you have 10 or more years remaining, even a reduction of 0.50% p.a. can lower your total interest outgo noticeably. On an outstanding loan of Rs. 50 lakh at 8.50% p.a. with 15 years left, transferring to 7.30% p.a. reduces both the monthly EMI and the total interest paid. The longer the remaining tenure, the more the difference adds up.

It may help if your credit profile has improved

A CIBIL Score of 725 or above is generally considered suitable for a home loan. If your score was lower when you first borrowed and has since improved, you may now qualify for a better rate than your current lender offers. A stronger repayment record and lower outstanding obligations can put you in a better position to negotiate terms with a new lender.

It may not help if your loan is nearly repaid

In the final three to five years of a loan, most of the interest has already been paid. At that stage, the processing fee and administrative costs of a transfer can exceed any remaining interest savings. Compare the total outstanding cost under both scenarios, not just the EMI, before deciding.

Ask yourself these questions before transferring

Ask yourself Why it matters How many years remain? Longer remaining tenure can increase potential savings Will the new rate offset transfer costs? Lower rates alone do not guarantee savings Do you also need additional funds? A top-up may reduce the need for another loan

What exactly changes after a home loan balance transfer?

A balance transfer does not restart your loan or alter your ownership of the property. Knowing what shifts and what does not helps you assess the decision clearly.

What stays the same:

Your property and your ownership of it

The outstanding principal you owe

The loan’s original purpose

The security charge on the property (registered in the new lender’s name)

What changes:

Your lender

The applicable interest rate

Your EMI or tenure, depending on what you negotiate

Available services, such as a home loan top-up of up to Rs. 1 crore

Which costs should you compare before switching?

The interest rate is the most visible number, but it is not the only cost that matters. A complete comparison looks like this:

Compare this Do not compare only Net interest rate after transfer EMI alone Processing fee of the new lender Monthly instalment only Remaining tenure and total repayment Advertised headline rate Existing lender’s foreclosure terms Promotional introductory offers

Processing fees at Bajaj Finance are up to 4% of the loan amount, plus applicable GST. For individual borrowers on a floating-rate home loan taken for non-business purposes, there are no foreclosure charges on a term loan. You will still need to review the foreclosure terms with your current lender before switching.

Per RBI’s Fair Practices Code, lenders must disclose the applicable interest rate and all key charges before loan disbursal. This makes a like-for-like comparison straightforward and keeps the decision grounded in full figures rather than headline rates.

How does a home loan balance transfer actually work?

A home loan balance transfer works by having the new lender pay off your outstanding amount to your existing lender. You then repay the new lender under revised terms. Here is the process for transferring your balance to Bajaj Finance:

Step 1: Compare your existing loan

Gather your outstanding principal, remaining tenure, interest rate, and any foreclosure terms from your current lender.

Step 2: Check whether the new terms reduce your overall cost

Calculate total repayment under both scenarios, including the processing fee. EMIs at Bajaj Finance start at Rs. 671 per lakh*, which you can use as a reference point.

Step 3: Confirm eligibility

Parameter Criteria Nationality Indian citizen residing in India Age – salaried 23 to 67 years at loan maturity Age – self-employed 23 to 70 years at loan maturity CIBIL Score 725 or above Occupation Salaried, self-employed, or professional Documents KYC, income proof, proof of business (if applicable), 6 months’ bank statements, property documents

Step 4: Apply online

Bajaj Finance offers balance transfers at rates from 7.30%* p.a., with loan amounts up to Rs. 15 crore*. Eligible borrowers can also apply for a home loan top up of up to Rs. 1 crore* alongside the transfer, which can cover home repairs, medical costs, or other needs without a separate application. To apply online:

Click ‘APPLY’ on the Bajaj Finance Home Loan page.

Enter your full name, mobile number, and employment type.

Select balance transfer as your loan type.

Generate and submit your OTP to verify your number.

Enter your monthly income, required loan amount, and property details.

Provide your date of birth, PAN, and any other details based on your occupation type.

Click ‘SUBMIT’. A Bajaj Finance representative will contact you to guide you through the next steps.

Step 5: Existing lender receives payment

Once approved, Bajaj Finance pays your outstanding amount directly to your current lender.

Step 6: Continue repayment with Bajaj Finance

You repay under the new terms from this point. Applications are typically approved within 48 hours* of full submission.

Before you transfer, use this quick checklist

The remaining loan amount is large enough for the rate saving to matter

A new interest rate reduces your total borrowing cost, not just the monthly EMI

The processing fee is included in your cost comparison

Existing lender’s foreclosure terms have been reviewed

CIBIL Score is 725 or higher

Additional funding needed? Check if a home loan top-up covers it alongside the transfer

A home loan balance transfer can reduce borrowing costs when the numbers work in your favour. Compare your existing rate, remaining tenure, and fees, and consider whether a home loan top-up could address an additional funding need at the same time. Visit the official website to check your eligibility for a Bajaj Finance Home Loan Balance Transfer and begin your application online.

Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.

