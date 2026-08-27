How a study of pandemic-era tweets shaped Shahana Nandy’s approach to machine learning

Although the domains she has explored range from mental health and healthcare to questions of equity, a common thread runs through each of them.

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When the COVID-19 pandemic changed daily life around the world, Shahana Nandy found herself asking a question that many researchers were beginning to explore: could social media data help reveal the emotional impact of the crisis?

At the time, Shahana was pursuing advanced studies in machine learning after completing her Electrical and Electronics Engineering degree at the National Institute of Technology Warangal in India and later earning a Master’s in Computer Science from Columbia University.

The pandemic years also shaped some of Shahana’s early research work. At a time when much of the world had moved online, she was part of a study that looked at conversations taking place on Twitter. By analyzing more than 13,000 tweets, the research explored how expressions linked to depression changed around the period when COVID-19 was officially declared a pandemic.

The study was later published at the IEEE International Conference on Big Data in 2021. It reinforced a belief that has remained central throughout her work: artificial intelligence is most valuable when it is applied to problems that matter to people and society.

“I’ve never been interested in building technology just because it’s technically impressive,” she says. “The problems that motivate me are the ones that affect people’s everyday lives. If machine learning can help us understand those challenges better, then it has the potential to become genuinely useful.”

Her work has since expanded into healthcare research.

While her earlier work focused on understanding human behavior through data, her more recent research has moved into healthcare applications.

At Columbia University, Shahana Nandy has also worked on research involving Left Ventricular Hypertrophy (LVH), a heart condition associated with elevated cardiovascular risk. The project explored the use of single-lead electrocardiogram (ECG) signals for detecting the condition, with the goal of developing approaches that rely on simpler data inputs than conventional diagnostic methods.

The broader goal behind this line of research is straightforward: explore whether advances in artificial intelligence can support earlier, more accessible forms of cardiac screening.

“If we can extract meaningful clinical information from simpler devices, we have an opportunity to expand access to healthcare,” Shahana explains. “That’s especially important in communities where specialized diagnostics aren’t readily available.”

Her interest in using data to surface overlooked issues extends beyond healthcare diagnostics.

As part of previous research conducted with Jacobi Medical Center and Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Shahana examined gender disparities in cardiology guideline authorship. Using machine learning methods alongside large-scale publication analysis, the project sought to quantify patterns of underrepresentation that had often been discussed but were difficult to systematically measure.

Alongside her research contributions, Shahana has also been invited to review scholarly work for international conferences and journals covering artificial intelligence, human-computer interaction, and interdisciplinary applications of emerging technologies.

While working as a software engineer in New York, she continues to stay connected to academic research through collaborative projects and independent work.

Although the domains she has explored range from mental health and healthcare to questions of equity, a common thread runs through each of them.

“Machine learning is ultimately a tool,” she says. “The real challenge is deciding where to apply it. The work that has meant the most to me has always been connected to people, whether that’s improving access to healthcare, understanding mental health trends, or identifying problems that might otherwise go unnoticed.”