How aging works and what you can do today

Aging cannot be stopped with one treatment and there is no magic pill that keeps healthy people young. But that doesn't mean there is nothing we can do to stay healthy as we age.

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A realistic perspective of the biological mechanisms that rule over the aging of humans and the day-to-day practices that aid long-term health, recovery and adaptability.

How Aging Works and What You Can Do Today

A realistic perspective of the biological mechanisms that rule over the aging of humans and the day to day practices that aid long term health, recovery and adaptability.

We often come across aging through various striking changes such as decreased energy, slower pace in recovery, noticeable changes in sleep schedules, memory, skin, the weight of one’s body or even their adaptability to changes around them. However if we think about signs of aging within the human body, such changes take place a lot earlier in an individual’s life. Before being visible to the human eye, these small changes build up in the tissues, cells and regulatory systems, guiding how efficiently the body will produce energy, optimize resilience over time and repair the damages.

According to Dr. Dmitry Chebanov, the Chief Scientist at Holivita (a science backed longevity platform that works at unifying genetic interpretation with biomarker data), “Aging is not one switch that turns on at a certain age.” Dr. Chebanov also mentioned how “it is a trajectory of small, accumulating changes across many systems.”

Biological Age: A More Useful Clock

While chronological age provides an idea of how many years have passed, biological age on the other hand provides insights into the body’s definite condition such as how efficiently are the body’s repair mechanisms actively working or how much stress has piled up. It can be evaluated through telomere length, physiological measurements, cognitive tests, epigenetic tests, markers in blood and various other body fluids. However it can be argued that biological age cannot be determined by a number itself, since it is a complete set of indications that provides a window into the body’s ability to maintain balance or its inability to adapt to changes gradually over time.

How Aging Works Inside the Body

At the cytological level our bodies are continuously repairing the damages, producing energy, reviving tissues and pulling out the waste. Mitochondria, an organelle within the cell that transforms nutrients into energy, plays a chief role in this process.

As with passing time, this entire system degenerates in its efficiency. Reactive oxygen species or ROS are let out as byproducts whenever the mitochondria work. However every time that this balance weakens the gradual development of oxidative stress occurs which results in damaging DNA, proteins and fats. Because of this, the cells stop dividing and send signals that cause long term, low level inflammation.

Another notable mechanism to be mentioned is DNA maintenance. For all the times that a cell divides, it has to replicate its DNA. In this operation the protective ends of the chromosomes which are the telomeres keep shortening in length. Once they become way too short the cells might terminate its division and in some rare cases also undergo “programmed cell death”.

All of these processes do not happen separately. Aging happens because different systems in the body slowly stop working together properly. These include long term inflammation, weaker repair, aging cells, and stress on the cells’ energy systems.

Scientists are studying medicines that may affect the processes linked to aging including drugs like metformin and rapamycin. However individuals that remain to stay healthy have currently gained no approved protocols to use them as life extending interventions. The only practical levers that must work for them are sleep, stress regulation, movement, social connection, personalization and tracking.

What We Can Control

Healthy aging cannot happen suddenly or through one big treatment. It is regulated by the signals that our bodies receive each and every day: how frequently we move, how effectively we recover, the way we eat whether or not we pay heed to changes early enough to actively respond and the amount of stress we carry.

Movement and Physical Activity: Daily physical activity supports healthy aging by helping our bodies preserve metabolic flexibility, muscular strength, mitochondrial productivity and cardiovascular function besides also enhancing the ability of one’s body to adapt and repair and revamping insulin sensitivity. These movements do not have to be rigorous in order to be fully effective. Strength training, regular light walking, aerobic exercises and mobility work reminds our bodies that tissues are very vital to the metabolic processes and that the muscles must be protected and our energy systems should remain mobile. Sleep and Recovery: The most vital restoration window of a body is sleep. When a person sleeps, their hormones get balanced, the metabolic wastes get cleared off by the brain, the regulation of their immunity enhances and the total repairing process becomes way more functional and effective. The very contrary to this is chronic sleep deprivation. Chronic sleep deprivation leads to weakened metabolic control, reduction in the body’s ability to recover and increased loads of stress, making sleep one of the most vital instruments of resilience. Nutrition and Dietary Patterns: What you eat has a big effect on how your body works. Nutrition shapes the regulation of glucose, energy availability, production of hormone, inflammation of insulin, immunity efficiency and repair. The aim must not be to frame a diet that is against aging. The aim must be to understand which nutritional pattern aids an individual’s energy, digestion, sleep, metabolism and biomarkers over the due course of time. Stress Management and Nervous System Regulation: Biological strain gets flared up due to chronic stress. That usually happens because the body gets switched to a prevailing state of alertness, which makes recovery difficult besides also affecting sleep, functioning of the immune system, appetite, glucose regulation, inflammation and energy. Thus, stress management is not solely psychological. In order to reduce the load on the systems which makes one remain stuck in the survival mode, practicing breathing, spending time outdoors, taking therapy, rest and setting up a predictable routine can greatly help. Social Interaction and Connection: Social interactions have various positive biological effects. While healthy and supportive relationships can help regulate stress, support healthy behavioral patterns and enhance emotional adaptability, isolation on the other hand, has way worse impacts on our health. The human body was never built to work efficiently in total isolation. Connection is a part of our environment and paves way for long-term sustainable health.

It All Works Together

All of these factors work hand in hand. None of them can work in isolation. Without any means of recovery, physical activities have practically no value. Nutrition affects both sleep and energy hugely. Stress alters hormones, eating habits and inflammation. It is harder to maintain healthy habits when an individual undergoes social isolation. The body responds back not to secluded factors but to the whole pattern.

Personalization comes in vital here. Different individuals respond back to suggestions differently due to their differing genetics, lifestyle, environment, current biomarkers, health history, diet and sleep.

Dr. Chebanov says “The practical question is not ‘What is the best anti-aging habit for everyone?’. The better question is: which system is limiting this person’s resilience right now? For one person, it may be sleep. For another, inflammation, glucose control, stress load or recovery. Personalization stops when we stop treating everyone as the same biological case.”

When tracked regularly, small daily symptoms also turn out to be meaningful besides major lifestyle factors.When looked at separately, things like brief blurred vision, changes in digestion, sleep, mood or energy may not seem important. However over time these changes can start forming patterns.

This is where keeping a record of your health becomes useful. Records can be preserved digitally or manually and AI-driven tools might also help detect patterns that are susceptible to getting missed in a simple diary. This practice does not replace any medical care; however, it can help individuals with paying attention to changes earlier and prepare better for suggestions.

Acting Before Aging Takes Hold

Aging cannot be stopped with one treatment and there is no magic pill that keeps healthy people young. But that doesn’t mean there is nothing we can do to stay healthy as we age.

Pay attention to your body and take care of it with exercise, sleep, healthy food, less stress, good relationships, and regular health checks.

New treatments may come in the future, but we already know ways to stay healthy. Starting early can help prevent health problems later.

If you want to track your health over time and understand changes in your body, you can use Holivita .

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