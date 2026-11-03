How AI is changing the way investors discover opportunities

As artificial intelligence transforms investment research, Indian-origin technology executive Dinesh Modi’s work in financial discovery offers a look at the infrastructure connecting complex financial information with the next generation of digital research tools.

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An investor researching Nvidia shares can now ask an AI assistant to explain valuation measures, compare financial ratios or put market developments into context. Research that once required navigating multiple specialist sources can increasingly begin with a straightforward question.

Yet the experience depends on something less visible: how financial information is organized, maintained and made discoverable. Markets produce enormous amounts of data that differ in structure, meaning and timeliness. Making that information useful across digital experiences requires more than simply publishing it.

For Dinesh Modi, Director of Product, Search and CRO at US multi-asset investing platform Public, this challenge connects a career spanning entrepreneurship, digital education, large-scale search discovery and financial technology. His work has focused on developing scalable public financial research experiences that bring together product architecture, complex investment data and search accessibility.

From Digital Education to Financial Technology

Modi’s professional journey began in Nashik, Maharashtra, where he founded Innovations, a digital marketing company. Through its educational initiative, Weave Your Web, he conducted workshops across engineering and management institutions, helping thousands of students understand how to build, launch and grow digital ventures without extensive programming knowledge. He later moved into large-scale information discovery at Course Hero, one of the world’s largest EdTech websites, with a library of more than 180 million learning resources.

These experiences shaped his approach to information discovery as a product discipline. At scale, helping users find relevant information involves understanding search behavior, organizing large collections of resources and creating meaningful relationships between different types of content.

Fintech posed a different problem. Unlike the majority of educational materials, financial data is in a state of constant flux. Stock valuations are driven by market fluctuations and earnings, whereas the yields and prices of bonds are determined by the security and the market.

When Modi joined Public in 2021, he found that accessing detailed financial research wasn’t always straightforward. Brokerage customers could access information within their accounts, but much of it wasn’t available to people outside those platforms. Other financial websites offered extensive research, though deeper information often required a paid subscription. Modi believed there was a better way to serve investors: make detailed research freely available, whether or not someone had a brokerage account.

The idea had a clear business rationale. Making detailed investment research freely accessible would help investors find information while bringing new audiences to the fintech platform through organic search. What started as an effort to improve access to financial information eventually became a broader initiative involving search technology, product architecture and the different data requirements of financial instruments.

Building Financial Discovery as Product Infrastructure

Making financial research discoverable at scale requires more than publishing thousands of searchable pages. The challenge lies in organizing complex, constantly changing financial information into a scalable product experience that serves different investment categories and research needs.

Stocks, ETFs and corporate bonds have distinct information requirements. An investor researching a company’s shares may focus on earnings and valuation, while someone examining its debt needs to distinguish individual bond issues, their coupons, maturities and yields. Supporting these different research journeys requires connecting related financial information while preserving the unique characteristics of each instrument.

Modi led the effort to build a discovery architecture that could support research across different investment products. The work brought together financial data organization, product design and search accessibility, allowing the platform to expand its research offerings without developing an entirely separate approach for every asset class.

Data freshness introduced another dimension. Bond prices and yields fluctuate, while company valuations shift with market movements and financial performance. Keeping research useful requires changing information to remain accurately associated with the appropriate securities and their underlying context.

The work also changed how search was approached within the product. Rather than treating discoverability as something to address after developing a research experience, Modi made it part of how financial information was organized and presented from the outset.

Why This Matters in the Age of AI

Conversational AI is transforming how investors discover and interact with financial information. Instead of navigating multiple websites or relying on specialized terminology, investors can increasingly ask questions in everyday language and explore complex financial topics through AI-generated explanations.

For Modi, this shift highlights the growing importance of making reliable financial information discoverable across emerging technologies.

“AI can explain a financial concept brilliantly and still get the facts of a particular investment wrong. Understanding finance and having the right financial information are two different capabilities. In markets where data changes constantly, making accurate, verifiable information discoverable is just as important as making AI models more capable.”

On October 22, 2026, a search for “Nvidia corporate bond” showed something interesting. Among the sources cited in Google’s AI Overview was a corporate bond research page from Public, the US-based investing platform.