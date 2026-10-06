How Cassini Research’s founders are building the next layer of AI

Co-founders Jaskirat Singh Chhabra and Ishita Srivastava are exploring new interfaces between people and intelligent software

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New Delhi: As foundation models become more accessible, more of the work in AI is shifting to the systems built around them – context, privacy, memory, interfaces, evaluation and reliability. Cassini Research, co-founded by Jaskirat Singh Chhabra and Ishita Srivastava, is an independent AI product and research collective building open-source systems for local, native work.

Cassini’s first two products are: Juno, led by Chhabra, and MindReader, built end to end by Srivastava from research originating at Meta FAIR.

Juno is an open-source, privacy-first AI system for local voice-driven work. Chhabra led its development and wrote its core architecture, spanning the local speech runtime, live transcription, text correction, action routing, privacy controls and failure recovery.

Juno is used by people at organisations including Google DeepMind, Microsoft, Perplexity, Notion, Replit, Figma and Linear. The open-source project has also attracted activity across GitHub and Product Hunt.

As similar models become available to more developers, the engineering and application layers built around them are becoming an increasingly important part of AI product development. While Juno approaches this problem through software architecture, Srivastava’s work at Cassini takes a different route: turning research into a usable product. Meta FAIR developed TRIBE v2; using that research as the foundation, Srivastava designed and built MindReader end to end, including its Python/FastAPI backend and GPU inference pipeline.

She also built the interpretation and reporting system that translates more than 20,000 brain-surface predictions into seven user-facing categories, including attention, memory, social processing etc. MindReader finished 9th among more than 750 launches on Product Hunt’s Vercel Day and was later featured in the platform’s editorial newsletter.

MindReader reflects a broader challenge in AI: turning promising research into complete products requires substantial engineering across inference, infrastructure and interpretation, not just access to the underlying model.

The founders have also applied their product and technical experience to mentoring and evaluating emerging AI startups.

Cassini co-hosted AI Startup Pitch Night in San Francisco. Srivastava served on the selection committee that evaluated 61 startup applications and selected eight finalists for the main stage. Chhabra joined the final live judging panel alongside investors from Antler, Llama Ventures and Fusion Fund, which together represent $2.4 billion in assets under management.

Across the selection and judging process, the founders evaluated technical approaches, product ideas and emerging business models, extending Cassini’s work from building AI products to assessing how other founders are turning new capabilities into products. This connects to Cassini’s broader focus: what happens after an AI capability exists: how it is engineered into software, shaped into products and made useful beyond the research environment. That is the layer Cassini Research plans to keep building.