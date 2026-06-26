How companies can predict supply disruptions before they occur – Priyam Das’s experience

Data expert Priyam Das advocates unified data architecture and predictive analytics to reduce supply disruptions and improve business resilience.

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An esteemed data analyst solved the major problem of supply disruptions and explained how to ensure that goods always reach customers. Supply chain disruption has become a constant reality, especially for fast-growing economies like India, where manufacturing, retail, and e-commerce depend on complex global networks. With failures costing up to $1.5 million per day, resilience is now critical for sustained growth.

Priyam Das, a lead analytics professional working at Nike Inc., a global leader in athletic apparel and innovation, works at the center of this challenge. Through more than 17 years of experience, he transitioned from lead data analytics manager to lead business systems analyst, built a unified analytical system by integrating logistics, finance, and operations data into a single model, aligning metrics and enabling more accurate, predictable supply management. He led the modernization of inbound logistics reporting architecture, advanced cross-enterprise data governance, and delivered self-service analytics tools that empower decision-makers across a Fortune 500 organization.

Recently he authored “The Working Analyst”, a practical guide that shares his expertise in building resilient, intelligent, and scalable data systems capable of addressing real-world business challenges.

We spoke with him on the value of his accomplishments in the industry, on what is changing in supply chain analytics and how companies can build systems capable of detecting risks in advance.

– Priyam, your guide “The Working Analyst” focuses on the real-world role of data analysts. Why is this perspective especially important today?

– Today, organizations are generating more data than ever before, but the real challenge is turning that data into meaningful business decisions. In “The Working Analyst”, I wanted to focus on the practical realities analysts face every day – understanding business problems, communicating with stakeholders, working with imperfect data, and building trust through reliable insights.

The field of analytics is evolving rapidly, and companies increasingly need professionals who can combine technical expertise with business judgment and collaboration skills. Through this book, I share practical frameworks, real-world experiences, and lessons from industries such as retail, finance, healthcare, and technology to help analysts build long-term, impactful careers. My goal was to create a guide that prepares analysts not just to work with data, but to solve real business challenges and contribute strategically within their organizations.

– Your work in data analytics has been honored with the BrainTech Awards 2025. What was recognized in your work?

– The award recognized my work in building scalable analytics systems that support decision-making in complex business environments. In large organizations, data is often fragmented across multiple systems, and this makes it difficult to use analytics effectively. My focus has been on designing data architectures that unify these sources and create a consistent view of operations. What is important is that these systems are not just technical solutions – they directly affect how decisions are made. When data becomes reliable and accessible, teams can act faster and with more confidence.

– What is the main problem companies face in supply chain analytics today?

– The biggest issue is data fragmentation. Different teams like logistics, finance, operations often work with separate systems and define metrics in different ways. As a result, companies do not have a unified picture of what is happening. Instead, they rely on inconsistent reports, which makes decision-making slower and less reliable.

– How did you address this problem in practice?

– In one of the global projects I led, I focused on redesigning the data architecture rather than adding more reporting tools. I built a unified analytical model that integrated data from logistics, finance, and operations into a single system with consistent metrics. This included developing structured data models such as Product Master and Location Master, which established a common standard for how data is defined and used. This approach created a single source of truth, where data is aligned and updated in real time. As a result, teams were able to identify emerging issues earlier instead of reacting after disruptions had already occurred.

– How does this lead to predicting disruptions rather than just analyzing them?

– Combining data is only the first step. The next page is understanding how different signals are connected. Modern supply chains generate large volumes of signals – delays, demand changes, supplier performance shifts. In traditional systems, these signals are analyzed after problems occur. In predictive systems, they are used as early indicators. In the systems I worked on, we focused on building an architecture that allows these relationships to be analyzed. This makes it possible to detect patterns and anticipate how situations may evolve.

– What should companies prioritize today if they want to reduce supply disruptions?

– The most important thing is to focus on data architecture before focusing on AI tools. Companies often try to implement advanced technologies without first ensuring that their data is consistent and well-structured. In practice, this leads to unreliable results. In the projects I led, building a strong data foundation made it possible to scale analytics and introduce predictive capabilities more effectively. When data is structured and transparent, companies can detect risks earlier, respond faster, and reduce the impact of disruptions.