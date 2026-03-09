Home

How Do Banks Survive in the Cloud Computing Era and Regulatory Risks, and What Exactly Engineers Do for the Financial Industry?

A software engineer, Unni Siva Sankar, has 19 years experience in IT and migrating banks from expensive mainframes to modern cloud systems. He supports and maintains a Distributed Finance Application, used by millions of people, and besides that he co-founded a hydropower plant that supplies electricity to a local hospital.

At the end of 2025, the largest banks once again found themselves in the spotlight of regulators due to the state of their IT systems. As Reuters reported, Citigroup was able to close one of the long-standing regulatory requirements related to risk management and internal control after years of work on problems in the outdated core infrastructure and technological processes. This case has become a clear signal for the entire industry: obsolete banking platforms and mainframes are increasingly viewed not as a technical feature of the past, but as a source of operational, regulatory and reputational risks.

In this environment Unni Siva Sankar’s professional trajectory is built. He is a Senior IEEE Member and Software Engineer with more than 19 years of experience in enterprise modernization and mainframe migration. Working today as a Lead Software Engineer at one of the biggest banks in the U.S, he is known for helping banks move critical business processes into a new technological era – often behind the scenes, where engineering decisions quietly support millions of users and billions in financial operations.

A bridge between mainframes and the cloud

One of the key problems that large financial corporations face today is dependence on outdated mainframe systems. They are reliable, but extremely expensive to maintain, scale poorly, and make it difficult to introduce new digital services. Unni Siva Sankar specialises in this bottleneck. He changes the old to the new with minimal time and financial costs. Over the years, he has built expertise that is rare in the industry: deep knowledge of the legacy environment, a combination of the old and the new world. He knows the outdated computer systems that banks and large companies still use, and at the same time creates modern cloud services that work faster and cheaper. In several large projects, Unni is a key link between the business logic of the old systems and the new cloud architecture.

For example, the revision of the credit system of high end fashion retailers occurred due to the fact that the system used to work on expensive and outdated equipment, the maintenance of which cost the company huge sums. This firm is an American chain of department stores and clothing stores, known nationwide as a major retailer of fashion, footwear, and accessories. Unni has made a large-scale migration of the credit system from the mainframe to a Linux platform with a microservice architecture. He participated in the planning, testing of the idea and the launch of the new version without shutting down the company.

“I knew exactly how the old system worked from the inside, and this allowed me to transfer the business logic to the new architecture without errors and risks. Our goal was to make the mechanism more modern and sustainable for years to come, saving the company money”, Unni Siva Sankar commented. As a result, the institution was able to save millions of dollars each year, eliminate expensive mainframe licensing fees, and get a system that scales easily – that is, it can grow quickly and handle a large number of customers and operations without disruption.

Engineers regulatory compliance

In the financial sector, failure is a potential source of multimillion-dollar fines, legal consequences, and reputational risks. Today, Unni Siva Sankar works at a large financial institution, where he acts as a Lead Software Engineer and Application Manager for a distributed finance system directly tied to the company’s revenue streams and regulatory obligations. His responsibilities extend beyond development and include ensuring that the system complies with legal and regulatory requirements governing financial services.

In this role, Unni supports and maintains a Distributed Finance Application that provides financing services for manufacturers and distributors – a core business function for the bank. The system handles high transaction volumes and must operate continuously under strict regulatory oversight. Any disruption can directly affect business operations, contractual obligations, and compliance with financial regulations. Unni Siva Sankar is responsible for the stability of this platform, acts as the primary technical point of contact during incidents, and ensures that production issues are resolved within strict SLAs to prevent operational and regulatory risk.

Earlier in his career, while working at Infosys with its major client, a large invest banking firm, Unni was involved in a different but equally critical regulatory domain: the support, maintenance and enhancement of tax forms generation systems for millions of customers. These systems were responsible for producing and distributing legally mandated tax forms, where delays or errors could result in penalties and regulatory action. That experience shaped his approach to compliance-driven engineering and later informed his work in revenue-critical financial systems at the bank.

Engineering thinking beyond banking systems

Working with banking infrastructure shapes a particular engineering mindset focused on risk assessment, long-term impact and responsibility for system stability. Over time, this approach extends beyond fintech into other areas where reliability matters more than rapid innovation.

For Unni Siva Sankar, this extension took the form of energy. Alongside his work in financial technology, he is a co-founder of Mukkudam Electroenergy Private Limited – the river hydropower project in Kerala, India. This is a breakthrough in the energy sector, due to representing a paradigm shift in how small-scale renewable resources are utilized in India. By successfully identifying and validating a 4 MW capacity in a site previously deemed non-viable, Unni Siva Sankar provided a technical and financial blueprint for private-sector participation in hydroelectric power. Here, as in banking systems, careful calculation and an understanding of how technical decisions affect people and infrastructure are essential.

One of the key tasks was to raise funds from the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), and this goal was achieved – without this, the project could not have moved from concept to construction. In the context of skepticism towards “first-of-its-kind” initiatives, it was the systems approach and engineering calculations that played a crucial role. One of Unni’s solutions was also the reworking of the pipeline route between the intake and the turbine. By changing the configuration, it was possible to increase the height difference by about 20 meters, which directly increased the amount of energy generated.

Mukkudam Small Hydro Power Project also has a clear social dimension: around 10,000 units of electricity per month are supplied to a local public hospital, helping ensure stable healthcare services.

The project concept was “unprecedented in the region”, so that highlights the multiple expertise of Unni Siva Sankar due to the rarity of such an experience. In this way, Unni’s experience reflects a broader trend – in the modern world, everything requires a transition from outdated models to modern ones, and the emergence of a new one, and this requires highly qualified teams, where sustainability remains the central concern.

