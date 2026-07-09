How Engineer Hansraj Haridas Pabbati is quietly changing the rules of cloud computing from Gujarat to Silicon Valley.

As millions of businesses struggle with the mess of cloud sprawl, murky licensing fees and data systems that are technically inaccessible, one Indian-origin engineer is creating the infrastructure that puts organisations back in control.

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A silent crisis is brewing in the world’s biggest organisations. While migrating to the cloud, moving workloads to AWS, Oracle, Azure, and beyond, they are losing track of what they are running, what they are paying for, and who has access to their most sensitive data. The issue is not a lack of technology. It’s a lack of engineers who can create systems that can make sense of it all.

Hansraj Haridas Pabbati is one of those engineers.

A computer engineering graduate who grew up in Gujarat and later earned his master’s degree from San Jose State University, Hansraj has spent his career at two of the world’s most powerful cloud platforms, Amazon Web Services and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, designing systems that serve millions of enterprise customers worldwide.

His contributions span a remarkable range: APIs that could scan and filter millions of infrastructure records, a Linux subscription monitoring system spanning more than 17 AWS regions, automated pipelines that put enterprise-grade software into the hands of customers through AWS Marketplace, and most recently an AI-powered platform at Oracle that lets business users talk to enterprise databases in plain English.

What makes Hansraj Haridas Pabbati’s story compelling is not just the technical depth of his work, but its scale and permanence. These are not side projects or proofs of concept. They are production systems, publicly documented in AWS’s official developer documentation, relied upon by real enterprise customers around the world every single day.

We sat down with Hansraj to understand the challenges driving his work, the philosophy behind his approach, and what he believes the future holds for AI-powered enterprise infrastructure.

Let’s start at the beginning. What problem were you actually trying to solve when you joined the AWS License Manager team?

The core problem was visibility. Imagine you’re a large organisation running thousands of EC2 instances on AWS, virtual servers spread across multiple accounts and regions globally. You’re supposed to be tracking your software licences, making sure you’re not over-provisioned, making sure you’re compliant. But you had no scalable way to do that. You might have spreadsheets, manual audits, maybe some fragmented monitoring tools. None of it worked at the scale that cloud demands. My job was to build the infrastructure that makes visibility possible, APIs that could scan and filter millions of infrastructure records in real time, across an entire organisation’s cloud footprint.

That sounds deceptively simple. What was technically hard about it?

The scale is the hard part. When you’re processing millions of instance metadata records and you need customers to filter that data across ten or more parameters, things like region, subscription name, instance type, performance becomes a deeply non-trivial problem. You can’t just run brute-force database scans. You need to think carefully about data modelling, indexing strategy, pagination, query architecture. And then all of that needs to be reliable and fast for 1,000+ enterprise customers simultaneously. We also had to make the filtering logic flexible enough to support real-world use cases, operators like “contains”, “equals”, “not-equals”, because enterprises have very different ways they want to slice their data.

You also built a usage metrics framework spanning more than seventeen AWS regions. What does that mean in practice for a customer?

It means a CTO or a cloud architect can open a CloudWatch dashboard and see, in real time, how their Linux subscription usage is trending, broken down by subscription name, by region, by whatever dimension matters to them. Before this, you might know you were paying for a certain number of licences, but you had no idea how they were actually being consumed across your global infrastructure. The framework aggregates EC2 instance data from thousands of customer environments and publishes it as actionable metrics. That shifts the conversation from “we think we’re compliant” to “we know exactly where we stand.” That difference matters enormously when you’re facing an audit or trying to optimise infrastructure costs.

You also built automated pipelines for Amazon Machine Images. For non-technical readers, what problem does that solve?

Think of it this way: when an enterprise wants to launch a Windows Server environment on AWS with Visual Studio pre-installed and properly licenced, they need a “golden image,” a pre-configured virtual machine template they can deploy instantly. In the past, creating and maintaining those images was a manual, error-prone process. Someone had to make sure the security patches were current, the licences were valid, the software was properly configured. My pipeline automated all of that, image creation, validation, security updates, licence verification, and then pushed the finished images to AWS Marketplace for customers to use directly. It removed a significant operational burden and made deployments far more consistent and reliable.

You’ve since moved to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. Tell us about the AI project you’ve been leading there.

This is the work I’m most excited about right now. As Senior Software Development Engineer, Generative AI – AI for Data at Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, I’ve built a platform that lets enterprise users query databases using natural language. You don’t write SQL. You don’t need to know the schema. You just ask the question, “show me all customers who churned in the last quarter” or “what were the top-selling products in the APAC region?” and the system generates the correct SQL, validates it against the database schema and access permissions, and returns the answer. The technical challenge is making this genuinely trustworthy at enterprise scale. It’s not just about generating SQL that runs. It’s about generating SQL that is correct, that respects access controls, and that doesn’t expose data to people who shouldn’t see it. We built rigorous metadata modelling and permission enforcement layers to ensure exactly that.

What’s the real significance of natural language interfaces for enterprise data?

The question is not just “can the AI generate SQL?” The question is “can we trust it enough to put it in front of a business analyst who is querying our production database?” We’ve built the answer to that. And what it means practically is that an analyst who has never written a line of SQL can now get answers from your data warehouse in seconds. The democratisation of data access inside organisations is the real impact. Data stops being the exclusive domain of engineers and starts being a tool for everyone who needs it.

You started your engineering journey in Gujarat, competing in the Robocon robotics competition. How did that shape your thinking?

Robocon taught me something important: constraints are where creativity lives. We were a debut team building both a manual and an autonomous robot that had to coordinate to complete tasks. We had limited resources, we were competing against established teams, and we had to make every design decision count. We ended up first in Gujarat and seventeenth nationally among 120 teams. That experience, figuring out how to build something that actually works under real-world conditions, never left me. When I’m designing a system at AWS or Oracle, I’m still thinking the same way: what are the constraints, what are the tradeoffs, and how do I build something that genuinely works at scale?

What do you want the next chapter of your work to look like?

I want to keep pushing on the intersection of AI and enterprise infrastructure. The natural language-to-SQL platform is, in some ways, just the beginning of what AI can do for enterprise data accessibility. The broader vision is infrastructure that understands itself, cloud environments where the system can explain its own state, flag its own anomalies, and help users interact with it intelligently. We’re still in the early chapters of that story. I want to keep writing it.

Hansraj Haridas Pabbati’s trajectory, from robotics competitions in Gujarat to building enterprise infrastructure used by organisations globally, is a reminder that the foundational work of cloud computing is still being written, often by engineers whose names rarely appear in headlines. His code, however, is already running in systems that enterprise customers globally depend on every single day.

In an era where “AI” often feels like a marketing term, Hansraj Haridas Pabbati’s work is a useful corrective: the real impact is not in announcements, but in systems that quietly, reliably, do the hard thing at scale.