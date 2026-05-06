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How iQuanta Became the Single Largest Contributor to IIM Conversion Lists

How iQuanta Became the Single Largest Contributor to IIM Conversion Lists

Top IIM results highlight importance of CAT preparation, strategy, and consistency, with iQuanta students achieving strong conversions across leading B-schools.

Recently top IIMs, or B-schools, have shared their final results. Many candidates have made it to their dream places, or some don’t make it for what they have planned so far. We all know that converting top IIMs or B-schools like IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, IIM Calcutta, and more is highly dependent on various parameters, including your performance in the CAT examination, academic profile, work experience, interview, etc. These parameters are looking stable, but stand-out candidates in front of the admission panel.

The initial phase starts after the CAT exam result by getting calls from the top IIMs or B-schools because these institutes overall consider your profile before selection to step up to the interview stage. So, every phase is connected with each other, and the success probability is highly dependent on the preparation of a candidate.

In CAT 2025, the maximum number of 580+ 99+%ilers are from iQuanta itself, and this result again dominates after getting top B-school conversions.

There are many iQuanta students who have recently converted to top IIMs or B-schools like IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, IIM Calcutta, FMS Delhi, SPJIMR, IIM Kozhikode & more. After seeing the huge list of conversions, this again made iQuanta the single largest contributor to IIM conversion lists. Let’s discuss more about the CAT exam final result and top IIM or B-school conversions in the article.

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How Strategic CAT Preparation Results in the Top IIM or B-school Conversions?

The final conversions in the top IIMs or B-schools result from the defined CAT preparation journey of candidates. This is not the complete game of a single day, but each and every day is worth getting a final result. The strategy starts with the selection of top preparation resources, whether they are live classes, practice material, assignments, mock test series or more.

Preparing for the Common Admission Test requires a strong preparation approach across the sections that defines your stage 1 success of getting a top percentile. But the final result can be a sum of major parameters that have already been defined by the institutes accordingly.

As per the result, iQuanta students have successfully converted to top IIMs, including 6 in IIM Ahmedabad, 11 in IIM Bangalore, 10 in IIM Calcutta, and many more across the list of top MBA colleges in India. This outstanding performance has significantly made iQuanta the top contributor in the IIM conversions list.

Here is a glimpse of some of our converts that have made outstanding results and top IIM conversions.

IIM Ahmedabad converts, including Soumyadip Mukherjee, Kashvi Bhatia, Anuj Sharma, Abhijeet Singh, Arya Chandel, Anjali K, Naman Shah, etc.

IIM Bangalore converts, including Swastik Mukherjee, Vinayak, Abhishek, Samyak Meshram, Chirag

Surana, Prittish, Sarang, Mahima Singh, Gaurav, Arpita, Anjali, etc.

IIM Calcutta converts, including Soumyadip Mukherjee, Kashvi Bhatia, Chirag Surana, Swastik Mukherjee,

Arya Chandel, Bharat, Sameer Yadav, Noel, Satyaki Yadav, Shivam Pant, Vrunal Malve, etc.

These are some highlights of the top conversions that have successfully proven that consistent preparation, defined strategy and determination have made everything possible.

The overall preparation journey defines how you have started, and that’s different for everyone. But a streamlined approach is a way which gives you a right direction that impacts the final percentile in the CAT exam.

iQuanta CAT Toppers’ Strategy for Successful IIM Conversions

Targeting competitive exams like the Common Admission Test requires building strong fundamentals initially, which depends either on targeting structured preparation material or following the introduction on the CAT exam syllabus.

Initially, if candidates get in touch about all the topics that have been asked in the exam, it significantly helps aspirants about what they should keep focusing on well or not.

The successful conversion can define what correct you have planned; maybe that will be covered as the best CAT online coaching in India, doubt-solving, approaching a problem in an efficient manner and more. Top IIM conversions, like IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, IIM Calcutta, and more, closely define your work or performance indicators. Post getting a proper analysis of your overall preparation, the CAT exam mock test series helps you to track it as a part of AI-driven analysis. Because understanding where you stand is all that matters the most in leading the results that take you one step forward towards the top IIM or B-school conversions.

Now, CAT 2026 is approximately 7 months away, and getting serious about the exam now also will help you in getting 99+%ile.

How To Streamline CAT 2026 Preparation To Target Top IIMs?

The result defines the structured approach and right direction streamlined by the best CAT online coaching in India. With such an excellent result, iQuanta has solely become the single largest contributor to top conversions.

Now, there are only 7 months left to the CAT 2026 exam, and if you haven’t started your preparation yet, then this is an alarming time, and you should take it seriously.

Divide your entire CAT preparation plan into months, starting from understanding high-weightage topics to practice well. This is the situation where you require a platform that defines a structured plan to prepare strategically in a given duration of time. Among candidates, iQuanta is widely categorised as the best CAT preparation platform due to their dual-pedagogy approach: 24/7 doubt-solving support; specialized modules across QA, VARC & LRDI, which speeds up the problem-solving; and most importantly, expert mentors that help you where you get stuck without any hurdles.

These 7 months are really important for the CAT aspirants to cover the preparation with ease with the help of a proper and structured plan. Because apart from hard work, this exam asks for proper expert strategies.

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