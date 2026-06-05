How Ramathillai Chockalingam navigates photography and image editing as a unified practice

The New York-based visual artist has been approaching photography not just as image making, but also as a process shaped equally through editing, sequencing, and emotional reconstruction.

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Ramathillai Chockalingam with her work In Between Frames at HERS: A Celebration of Women Creativity at the Romanian Cultural Institute, New York.

In contemporary photography, the line between image capture and image construction continues to blur. For many photographers, the final image is no longer created solely in front of the camera. It is further shaped through colour treatment, cropping, tonal control, sequencing, and post-production decisions that influence how emotion and narrative are ultimately perceived. This overlap between photography and image editing has become central to the practice of New York-based visual artist Ramathillai Chockalingam.

From editorial photography to portraiture, exhibitions to independent visual projects, Chockalingam’s work is characterised by not only her focus on capturing images, but also on creating a psychological atmosphere after the moment itself has passed. Her practice moves between fashion-influenced portraiture, concert photography, conceptual editorial series, and exhibition-based storytelling. While much of the discussion surrounding her work focuses on the emotional quality of the photographs themselves, editing functions not only as technical correction, but also as an extension of her authorship, making this a significant process of her work.

Restraint is one of the hallmarks of her work. Chockalingam’s photographs are more subdued in an era where the majority of digital photography tends to be hyper saturated, sharp, and instantly impactful. Expressions frequently are unresolved, subjects are introspective and compositions are almost theatrical. This is evident in a number of her editorial and conceptual works. The subjects are suspended in a transitional emotional state in ‘Silent Rehearsal’ which is featured in the Vigour Magazine’s 2025 Black & White issue. If you look closely, you will notice that this series has a heavy emphasis on shadow management, tonal restraint and controlled negative space, which have as much to do with editorial decisions as they do with photographic composition.

Similarly, ‘A Private Conversation,’ published in the Inframe Magazine, reflects her interest in psychological ambiguity and open-ended emotional interpretation. Rather than pursuing spectacle, even when drawing from fashion, performance, or staged portraiture, her work emphasises emotional tension and subtle behavioural detail. Across her projects, post-production appears less focused on enhancement and more concerned with emotional calibration.

In her extensive work, one can also notice how skin textures are preserved and not excessively retouched. Shadows are allowed to remain dense, and colour palettes frequently avoid commercial brightness. These decisions contribute significantly to the psychological tone associated with her work. While many contemporary photographers lean toward hyper-polished imagery, Chockalingam’s photographs preserve a sense of emotional openness and human imperfection. Rather than smoothing out ambiguity, her images allow moments of vulnerability, tension, and incompleteness to remain visible, giving the work its emotional depth and resonance.

Her personal series,‘Eve and Lilith’ and ‘The In Between Frames,’ continue to explore the relationship between image capture and image reconstruction. In ‘Eve and Lilith,’ Chockalingam uses colour manipulation and environmental alterations, including changes to the sky and surrounding tones, to create symbolic associations between the subjects and their respective archetypes. Meanwhile, ‘The In Between Frames’ reconstructs fragmented bodily movements through compositing, merging multiple moments into a single still image that resembles the rhythm of stop-motion cinema. The work was later exhibited as part of HERS: A Celebration of Women Creativity at the Romanian Cultural Institute in New York, where the image was also used as the primary visual banner representing the exhibition. Even though both these series were technically controlled, they retain an unresolved tension.

Her work, presented at the KG+ Photobook Fair by Ephemere in Kyoto, explored the psychological and emotional impact of colour through a minimal visual composition. Using a restrained palette of red against black, Chockalingam examined how colour contrast and subtle visual emphasis can shape emotional response across genres, from fashion to portraiture to beauty photography.

Rather than separating photography from editing, Chockalingam’s practice merges the two into a single visual process. At a time when photographers increasingly compete for Instagram-driven attention by following trends and widely circulated visual aesthetics, Chockalingam approaches photography as a form of introspection, using images to work through the questions and emotional conflicts that occupy the human mind. Her work remains layered, emotionally restrained, and deliberately unresolved.