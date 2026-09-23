How the India’s top scholarship winner Juhi Dharamveer Doshi got into Wall Street job

Juhi Dharamveer Doshi, Erasmus+ scholar, International Alliance Top Award recipient, and AITEX Summit 2026 judge – on building expertise where most analysts fear to tread

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101 Indian students, including 50 women, received the European Union’s Erasmus+ scholarship for master’s programmes across 19 countries, according to an official statement reported by The Print. India remains the programme’s largest cumulative beneficiary, with over 2,200 scholars selected since 2004. What happens to these graduates once the scholarship ends is a question that rarely gets asked. Most head for familiar career tracks in consulting, corporate banking, or equity research. Juhi Dharamveer Doshi, a Gold Medalist from Gujarat Technological University, a member of the jury for the prestigious AITEX Summit 2026 and an Erasmus+ recipient, went somewhere else entirely. She chose structured credit, a discipline built around financial instruments so dense that many seasoned professionals steer clear of them.

So what are these instruments? A collateralised loan obligation, or CLO, bundles hundreds of corporate loans together, then carves that bundle into layers for large investors: pension funds, insurers, and banks. Each layer carries its own risk profile. Governing all of it is a set of contractual rules called covenants, which dictate what happens to the money when conditions change. Figuring out whether those rules hold under pressure is painstaking, highly technical work. It is also the kind of work most finance graduates never encounter, let alone seek out.

Doshi sought it out. Her early career took her through credit research, investor reporting, and portfolio-level reconciliation at firms operating across the structured finance chain – roles that exposed her to every layer of how securitised deals are assembled, monitored, and audited. By the time she joined Fidelity Investments in Boston, one of the largest asset managers in the United States, she had handled deal documentation, cash flow modelling, and compliance tracking firsthand. She has also authored scientific research on operational frameworks for CLO risk monitoring, adding a scholarly dimension to what is primarily a practitioner’s career.

During her tenure as an CLO Investment Services Analyst at Fidelity Investments, she built an approach that overlays macroeconomic scenarios: rate cycles, inflation trajectories, sector-wide borrower stress, onto the structural mechanics of individual deals. Instead of asking whether a portfolio looks healthy right now, she asks whether it can withstand conditions it has never actually experienced. One practical example: Doshi redesigned the firm’s day-over-day portfolio monitoring by layering in historical performance data, so that senior managers could see not just a snapshot of current conditions but the direction and speed of change over time. That shift from static reporting to trend-based surveillance caught the attention of senior investment professionals, who began turning to her for complex or unusual transactions, especially during periods when standard evaluation templates fell short.

“When you evaluate a CLO, you are really asking whether the structure can absorb a world that looks nothing like the one in which it was built,” Doshi says. “Spread comparison and historical performance tell you part of the story. Rate regime shifts, and inflation stress tell you the rest — and that is the part most conventional models treat as an afterthought”.

She also bridges the gap between traditional finance and emerging tech as a judge for the AITEX Summit Spring 2026, a prestigious international platform dedicated to transforming concepts into scalable solutions. Serving on an Expert Board that upholds the highest standards of technical and ethical innovation, Juhi evaluated complex AI projects across “Open Innovation,” “AI for Good,” and “Intelligent Systems”. Her role was critical in validating the real-world scalability of these innovations within highly regulated financial ecosystems. This influence extends to her commitment to lowering barriers for newcomers; she frequently mentors early-career professionals and women in structured finance, demystifying the complexities of the field, from waterfall functions to covenant protection, to prove that technical expertise is a language, not a gate.

For Indian graduates weighing career paths abroad, Doshi’s trajectory carries a specific lesson. Academic distinction opens the first door. What happens after depends on choosing a specialisation others find too demanding and staying in it long enough to become the person senior decision-makers cannot do without. In her case, that meant picking the most opaque corner of global capital markets and learning to read it before anyone else at the table could.