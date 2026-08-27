How to compare term insurance plans beyond just the premium

A term insurance plan is a commitment you make to your loved ones that they are going to be taken care of if you are no longer around.

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Not every time when purchasing a brand new mobile goes for the cheapest choice. You evaluate the battery backup time, camera resolution and the phone’s durability to ensure that you get the most out of your money. When it comes to the best term insurance plan, many people make the mistake of purchasing a plan that has the lowest premium. However, purchasing a car insurance plan on the basis of its cheaper price is just like getting a helmet to prevent getting a ticket from the police. This will save you some dollars, but won’t save you when you need it the most.

A term insurance plan is a commitment you make to your loved ones that they are going to be taken care of if you are no longer around. To make sure your promise is fulfilled, you have to choose the best possible insurer. Here are some simple tips to help you make comparisons among different types of term insurance plans:

Check the Claim Settlement Ratio (CSR)

The claim settlement ratio of an insurer is the ratio of the number of claims settled to the number of claims received by the company in a particular year. If an insurer settles 98 out of 100 claims received, their CSR is 98%. You must compare the CSI of different insurers and go for the one that has a high CSR (more than 97 or 98%) for the past three to five consecutive years. In addition, you must also check how many claims were processed by the insurer and how many were settled. A high percentage is always an advantage if there are multiple claims settled by the insurer.

Check the Solvency Ratio

What if the insurer is unable to meet your claim due to financial instability? This is why the solvency ratio is crucial. As per IRDAI norms, the life insurers in India must maintain a solvency ratio of 1.5. It means that the reserves of an insurer must be at least 1.5 times the amount of its total policy liabilities. A higher solvency ratio ensures that the company is in a better position to meet its financial obligations. So, make sure to choose an insurer with a high solvency ratio.

Optfor the Life Stage Flexibility

As you age, your financial obligations grow multidimensionally. At 25, you may not have much to worry about other than a small loan, but at 32, when you get married and have a kid, you need additional financial support to meet several expenses. Flexibility in a term insurance plan allows you to increase your current level of coverage at certain important milestones in life. So, you do not have to worry about a separate policy for your family when you get married or have a child or take a big loan.

Choose the Term Insurance PlansWithAdd-on Covers

Add-on covers, also known as riders, give you the much-needed flexibility to customize your term insurance plan to best suit your individual requirements and needs. These riders may incur an extra premium but offer great benefits.

Some of the popular add-on covers include:

A critical illness rider provides a lump sum amount on policy maturity upon the diagnosis of any of the listed illnesses. The lump sum helps you manage hefty treatment costs and other expenses.

An accidental disability rider provides financial assistance or income replacement if you are disabled due to an accident.

A waiver of premium rider ensures that you do not have to pay any further premiums if you are permanently disabled or diagnosed with a serious illness.

Claim Settlement Ease

When a breadwinner of a family passes away suddenly, the last thing their family members would want is to deal with unnecessary red tape and hassles to claim the benefits. So, it is essential to check whether an insurer provides convenient and easy claim settlement methods or not. Choose an insurer that has digital claim settlement facilities. Settling claims digitally involves less paperwork. You can also check reviews to see how easy it is to make a claim and how cooperative the representative is.

Make sure to choose an insurer that has a swift claim settlement process. An easy way to verify this is by looking for a 1-3 day claim settlement procedure. Some insurers offer a personal contact person to guide and help family members at the time of a claim. Go for those who are empathetic and caring.

Utilize the Term Insurance Premium Calculator

Before shortlisting any term insurance plan, make sure you know exactly how much you have to pay every year. A term insurance premium calculator is a free online tool that helps you determine the amount of premium for a particular policy. Using this tool, you can calculate how much you will pay if you take out a policy till the age of 60 or 70. You can also add additional riders and see how much extra you will have to pay every month or year to get additional cover. This way, you can also compare the amount of coverage you get while paying a certain amount. You can easily switch from a monthly payout to an annual payout and vice versa using this calculator to see how much difference it makes. Thus, using a term insurance premium calculator will enable you to compare the plans on a fair basis.

Conclusion

A low-cost term insurance plan that will leave your family helpless in a difficult time will not benefit you in the long run. To select the best possible term insurance plan, keep in mind these simple tricks while comparing the plans. Moreover, do not forget to use a term insurance premium calculator before purchasing a term insurance plan. After all, nothing can replace the comfort of having the best coverage for your family.