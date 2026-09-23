Hundred-thousand-dollar knee: Why self-funded employers are looking overseas

With the cost and unpredictability of hospital pricing increasing, some employers are considering structured international options that can help to reduce the cost of the plan and the out-of-pocket cost to the employee.

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Large medical claims are one of the most difficult costs to predict in corporate human resources departments throughout the United States. Self-funded employers have devised strategies to control pharmacy costs and promote preventive care. However, when an employee requires a knee replacement, spinal surgery or a heart procedure, the final bill can seem impossible to predict, even for routine procedures.

A recent RAND Corporation study revealed that private employers pay, on average, 254% of Medicare rates for hospital services. The prices can differ significantly, even in the same city. One hospital may charge $17,000 for a knee replacement, while another may charge over $61,000, and there is no evidence that the more expensive procedure is more effective. That’s a problem for employers who pay claims directly, as it increases. A significant portion of working Americans are self-funded. The Kaiser Family Foundation estimates that approximately 67% of insured workers are in self-funded employer plans. And the spending is very targeted. The most expensive 1% of members can represent over 20% of the annual plan costs, with much of this being associated with complex hospital-based surgeries. Family premiums are approaching nearly $27,000 in 2025, and benefits leaders are once again considering an idea that was once fringe: traveling abroad for planned, elective surgery. Medical tourism” for years meant a person making their own arrangements, paying cash, and hoping to get follow-up treatment at home. A newer model is to replace that informal model with a governed benefit option that is coordinated, accountable, and reimbursable.

“A lower price alone does not create real access,” says Vaidehi Shettigar, founder of CareUno, an enterprise care coordination firm based in the Pacific Northwest. “People do not simply need a cheaper hospital bill overseas. They need a verified clinical journey, an accountable recovery protocol, and a legitimate way for their existing corporate coverage to pay for the care.”

The cost differences can be significant. At major medical centers in global hubs such as Mumbai, joint replacements and cardiac procedures can often be delivered for $25,000 to $35,000 all-in. These packages typically include imaging, surgeon fees, implants, a private room, and rehabilitation. In the United States, the facility charges for the same episode of care can exceed $100,000 before adding related fees. Supporters of overseas care corridors argue that quality is not the central issue. Many leading hospitals abroad hold accreditation from Joint Commission International, an organization aligned with the standards used to evaluate hospitals in the United States. Surgeons at top institutions often train in the U.S. or U.K., and many procedures use the same implants and surgical technology produced by global medical device companies.

That is where self-funded plan design comes in. Under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA), employers that fund their own healthcare claims have broad ability to define covered benefits. By adopting a formal plan amendment, an employer can create a voluntary, elective option for certain procedures abroad. In many designs, the employer can cover the medical care and also remove member deductibles and coinsurance. Travel expenses can be included as well, while leaving the domestic network unchanged for all other care.

For plan sponsors, the financial math is straightforward. If a knee replacement costs $40,000 less overseas, the employer can pay the hospital directly, cover airfare and lodging for the employee and a companion, and still keep much of the savings. For employees, the appeal is also clear. Instead of facing thousands of dollars in deductibles and out-of-pocket costs, the procedure can be structured to be cost-free.

Even with these potential benefits, experts urge caution. Traveling long distances after surgery raises real clinical and logistical concerns, including the risk of blood clots during flights and the need to coordinate physical therapy once the patient returns home. There is also a human factor. Asking an employee to undergo surgery far from home requires trust, reassurance, and a clear plan for follow-up care.

To address these concerns, structured models emphasize ongoing oversight after discharge. Rather than ending coordination when the patient leaves the hospital, programs may include scheduled remote check-ins at 30, 60, and 90 days. Documentation is shared with the patient’s local physician to support continuity of care. Bundled, single-invoice pricing, independent clinical vetting, and clear malpractice and risk protections are designed to reduce uncertainty for employers and build confidence for employees.

Whether American workforces will adopt international surgical networks at scale remains an open question, and early pilots are expected to provide clearer answers. What is increasingly clear is that as domestic surgical costs continue to rise, employers are testing new boundaries for what employer-sponsored coverage can include. For self-funded plans under pressure, the question is shifting from whether cross-border care is possible to whether it can be made reliable, safe, and practical for the people it is meant to serve.