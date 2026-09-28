India Is betting big on the cloud. Getting the data right is another story

An IT manager and cloud architecture expert Subhani Shaik on what India's enterprises must do before celebrating the new budget's cloud promises

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Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gave India’s cloud industry what it had long been waiting for. Union Budget 2026-27 grants foreign cloud providers a tax holiday running until 2047 — on condition they operate through Indian data centres. The message was clear – cloud infrastructure is now a national priority. For thousands of Indian enterprises already planning digital transformation, it felt like a green light.

Subhani Shaik has spent 18 years fixing exactly that. A DC Manager in Deloitte Consulting and Technical Program Manager at Google LLC in Mountain View, he has built data infrastructure for organizations where broken architecture had real consequences: measured in lost revenue, delayed aid, and customers falling through the cracks. At Deloitte, where he spent a decade and ranked in the top 5% of performers firm-wide, he ran multi-million dollar cloud transformation programs for Fortune 100 clients across cloud migration, master data management, and enterprise CRM transformation. What made the difference in each case was the same thing Indian enterprises are about to discover the hard way: moving to the cloud is the easy part.

“Companies focus on moving systems,” says Subhani Shaik. “They forget that if your underlying data is fragmented, all you’ve done is move the mess to a more expensive location.”

The same logic, that data quality determines business outcomes, played out in a completely different context at a global nonprofit organization Shaik consulted for while at Deloitte, supporting 2.3 million children across 29 countries. Siloed, incompatible data systems were literally delaying aid delivery: a child’s education or health record would fall through the cracks between platforms. Shaik led the team that migrated the entire operation onto an integrated Salesforce and NetSuite platform, reconciling different regulations and legacy systems in each country. The result was a nearly 30% increase in child sponsorships. “When data doesn’t flow, it’s not just a business problem,” he says. “For that project, a broken system meant a child wasn’t being tracked. That changes how seriously you take architecture.”

For a leading banking client, the problem looked familiar: no unified view of the customer across lines of business, no single source of truth for lending decisions. The project Shaik led established a centralized Customer 360 model across the master data ecosystem, and following the migration, the bank’s lending customer base grew by 20%. At Google, where he now leads data analytics and insights infrastructure for program verification for over 40,000 employees across the Cloud division, the same approach, one reliable data layer instead of many competing ones, cut program verification timelines by 40%.

India’s cloud market is growing fast enough that the skills gap is becoming visible. In November 2025, Shaik was elevated to IEEE Senior Member, a grade held by fewer than 10% of the organization’s 400,000 members worldwide, a peer validation that requires a minimum of ten years of professional practice and endorsements from senior engineers. In February 2026, he joined the jury of the AITEX Summit Winter 2026, assessing data and analytics projects from professional teams across more than 20 countries. For an industry where India is producing more cloud infrastructure than qualified architects to run it, that kind of cross-border technical peer review matters.

India’s Budget 2026 opens a real window – the kind of policy clarity that attracts global cloud investment and gives enterprises a genuine reason to act. Whether Indian companies use that window well will depend far less on the infrastructure they build and far more on what they do with the data inside it.