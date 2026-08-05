India Is Racing to Adopt AI for Industrial Safety — Lavanya Nellore Says the Sequence Decides If It Works

India's next industrial disaster will come from gaps in people and data discipline, not a shortage of technology.

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An SAP EHS and AI specialist whose nearly two-decade career centres on building safety-data systems for some of the world’s most hazardous offshore drilling operations argues that India’s next industrial disaster will come from gaps in people and data discipline, not a shortage of technology.

Industrial accidents have become a regular fixture in India’s headlines. On ū8 June 2026, a molten-steel explosion at the major Steel Plant killed at least eight workers. The trend lines explain why: over the past decade, hazardous-process factories rose nearly 69%, and the workforce in them nearly doubled to 4.72 million. Yet inspection coverage fell from 62% to 39%. More plants, more workers, fewer eyes on safety.

Increasingly, the instinct is to reach for artificial intelligence as the fix. Lavanya Nellore thinks that instinct is right, but the sequence is wrong. A Hyderabad-based specialist in SAP EHS (Environment, Health and Safety) and SAP AI, she has spent close to two decades getting the systems that keep hazardous workplaces safe to actually function in the field. Her argument is simple: the technology to catch a failure before it kills someone largely exists. What India keeps skipping is the unglamorous groundwork that makes the technology work at all.

Lavanya learned that distinction on some of the industry’s most demanding sites. Her specialisation sits inside the SAP ecosystem, integrating environmental, health, and safety modules with artificial intelligence for the operators who run offshore drilling platforms in the middle of the ocean. She has built this work for global, world-class clients that set the benchmark for safety standards worldwide, replacing outdated, paper-based safety routines with SAP-based digital systems in remote and dangerous places where accurate data is the difference between a logged near-miss and an unlogged disaster. For operators at that scale, a single gap in the record can mean a regulatory or environmental failure. Getting it right is what she was brought in to do.

The first thing Lavanya found is that the software is rarely the problem. The conditions around it are.

“Offshore rigs are isolated. Half the time, you don’t have a steady connection to push real-time entries into the central system,” Lavanya says. “So the moment the link drops, the crew goes back to paper and spreadsheets, and right there, you’ve broken the record trail and switched off the safety controls the system is supposed to give you.”

The second problem is human, and the one she returns to most. A safety system is only as reliable as its least prepared user. Senior workers distrust a tool they do not understand; younger ones trust it too readily. Closing both gaps so that everyone uses the same system the same way is, in her experience, where a safety project either succeeds or quietly fails.

“The hardest part of any safety rollout is never the technology; it is getting two generations of workers to trust the same system the same way,” Lavanya says. “The tools are ready long before the people are.”

The third problem is that knowledge travels badly. On the platforms where Lavanya works, many workers are non-local and unfamiliar with the regional rules for disposing of hazardous waste. Offshore, a single unlogged step can send a toxic byproduct into the water and harm marine life before anyone notices. Under her direction, those rules move into the hands of the people doing the work, instead of sitting in a manual no one opens, and that shift is what keeps the disposal record intact when the connection fails.

None of these gaps is a software flaw; each is a matter of connectivity, training, or local knowledge. These field lessons are why Lavanya is cautious about treating AI as a fix that simply switches on. The promise is real, and her current work proves it. In her present engagement, she is engineering AI into the safety environment. She deploys computer-vision models that check in real time whether a worker is wearing the safety gear, which includes PPE suits, helmet masks and other task-appropriate safety gear depending on the work assignment. She builds systems that turn a worker’s messy verbal account of an incident into a structured report, tunes voice input to many accents, and automates how hazardous materials are tracked.

But Lavanya warns against treating any of it as a plug-in cure. A computer-vision system that flags a missing helmet is worthless unless the crew trusts the alert and acts on it. A voice-reporting tool only helps if the worker speaking into it believes the report will go somewhere. In her experience, the algorithm is the smallest part of the work; most of it falls to people and processes, the part that gets underfunded the moment a company wants to announce it has adopted AI.

“On a rig in the middle of the ocean, the software is never the challenge,” Lavanya explains. “Getting the person standing next to it to trust the system during an emergency, that is the real work.”

Lavanya’s advice for Indian operators is deliberately ordinary and sequenced. Close the offline gaps first: paper forms, manual logs, connectivity dead zones. Then invest in the workers who act on the warnings. Only then does predictive technology earn its place. The tools are within reach; people decide whether they arrive in time.