Home

Money

India Needs 25,000 Actuaries by 2030. Why Does Shortage Persist?

India Needs 25,000 Actuaries by 2030. Why Does Shortage Persist?

Aashish Verma, qualified actuary with UK and US credentials, explains why qualifying as an actuary is like a Marathon, not a Sprint, and how Indian professionals can succeed in global insurance markets

Speaking at the 22nd Global Actuaries Conference, Department of Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi announced that India must increase its number of qualified actuaries from just over 600 to 25,000 by 2030. Meanwhile, the Swiss Re Institute projects India’s insurance sector will record the fastest growth among G20 countries at 7.1% annually during 2024-28. This creates a critical mismatch: a booming insurance market without enough professionals to manage its risks. Aashish Verma, who holds Fellowship from the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries (IFoA, UK) and Membership in the American Academy of Actuaries (AAA) and currently works as a Senior Actuarial Associate at a major U.S. insurance company in Philadelphia explains why India struggles to produce enough actuaries and what it takes to succeed in this demanding profession.

This career path is a marathon of consistent efforts and steady growth. Becoming a fully qualified actuary requires passing a comprehensive series of professional examinations while typically maintaining a full-time professional role. Verma started taking his examinations with IFoA, UK in 2015 and qualified as a Fellow in September 2024, nearly a decade later.

“Most people underestimate the commitment required,” Verma says. “You’re working full-time in demanding roles while studying for exams that have low pass rates. Each exam requires months of preparation. Many candidates step away after initial success, finding it difficult to sustain the long-term commitment which typically spans nearly a decade.”

According to Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India Chairman Debasish Panda, the existing count of qualified actuaries is insufficient even for current demand, let alone future growth. The examination structure itself creates a bottleneck. Unlike many other professional qualifications, actuarial exams cannot be rushed. They test advanced statistics, financial mathematics, life insurance principles, investment theory, risk modelling, and business management. Pass rates remain low because the standards are deliberately high.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Beyond examinations, practical experience matters significantly as while exams provide the theoretical framework, work experience and application transforms that knowledge into professional judgment . Verma’s career demonstrates this requirement. After completing his Bachelor of Engineering in Computer Science from Panjab University in 2017, he joined a global insurance consulting firm’s Noida office, where he worked on defined benefit pension valuations for U.S. clients. Two years later, he competed for a specialised consulting position and got selected.

“Being an actuarial consultant proved a turning point for me,” Verma says. “Working on dynamic client requirements and adhoc requests, that was a major transition for me: Where I once focused on actuarial estimations to how the clients might strategically capitally structure themselves through the use of captive insurance in Bermuda, I found myself in discussions at the executive level with Chief Financial Officers on issues related to the solvency requirements imposed by regulators. I also learned through this position that actuarial science is more than just mathematical calculations. It’s also being a business partner.”

A captive is a type of financial vehicle that allows companies to optimise their own capital needs. As a consultant, Verma would conduct analyses of the financial viability of establishing captives in Bermuda in accordance with the Bermuda Monetary Authority’s regulations. He not only relies on technical skill but also draws on his business judgment. Verma has helped more than ten of his clients prepare their annual regulatory filings.

A reinsurance optimisation initiative was supported by Verma in 2025 for the purpose of enabling the company’s senior leadership to determine the appropriate balance between long-term recapture risks and upfront payments. As such, Verma developed and tested financial models for nearly all of the company’s life insurance products using a structured methodology of analysing all of the company’s products.

Beyond his corporate responsibilities, Verma writes academic articles on insurance related topics and served on the jury panel at the American Business Expo professional awards, showing how actuaries engage with the wider business community through research and industry leadership.

“India has the talent; however, what is lacking is a clear understanding of the Career Path for a Qualified Actuary and the willingness to complete the rigorous qualification pathway while working full-time. I have witnessed many of my colleagues in India and the United States develop successful careers. However, to achieve this fulfilling career, one must have realistic expectations regarding the time commitment and the curiosity to learn on-the-job real world applications necessary to obtain a Qualified Actuary status”, says Verma.

As the insurance sector continues to grow rapidly in India, the shortage of Qualified Actuaries will continue to grow unless more young professionals enter the pipeline and successfully navigate through the long qualification processes.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.