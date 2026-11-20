Indian Emulsifiers: Strong H1 performance, expanding capacity and new growth opportunities

Indian Emulsifiers Limited delivered strong H1 FY27 growth and is expanding capacity, R&D, exports, and downstream businesses to build a diversified specialty chemicals portfolio and drive long-term growth.

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Indian Emulsifiers Limited (NSE: IEML) has reported solid first half FY27 results, reporting revenue from operations of ₹137.50 crore, up 78.62%YoY. This represents nearly 86% of the company’s FY26 revenue of ₹159.87 crore. EBITDA increased 73.33% to ₹26.59 crore. Profit after tax (PAT) grew 46.17% to ₹15.01 crore. EBITDA margin was at 19.34%. The rise was despite geopolitical instability in the Middle East and fluctuations in crude-related raw material prices. Meanwhile, the company is building production facilities, conducting R&D, and developing new product lines. The next step in its development will be to expand its existing specialty chemicals business and to diversify its applications.

It’s time to build a Diversified Specialty Chemicals Business.Now is the time to create a Diversified Specialty Chemicals Business.

Indian Emulsifiers is a Mumbai-based company founded in the year 2020 and having its plant at MIDC Lote Parshuram, Maharashtra that produces specialty chemicals. The installed capacity of the plant is 12,000 MTPA and they have an onsite R&D centre.

It has over 125 specialised chemistries in its portfolio, such as esters, esterquats, imidazolines, phosphate esters, amphoterics and wax emulsions. These are part of a number of applications including personal care, food processing, oil & gas, mining, lubricants, textiles and industrial cleaning. The company exports to nine countries as well.

IEML wants to go up the value chain. It does not want to just provide chemical ingredients, but look to create custom formulations and expand the applications. The sectors which are under investigation include food-grade emulsifiers, consumer products and construction chemicals.

Expansion of capacity and investments in research and development.

IEML’s capital expenditure in H1 FY27 stood at ₹27.78 crore. A substantial part of this investment is going towards increasing manufacturing capacity.

Its new manufacturing unit at Plot C-3, Lote Parshuram MIDC is under construction. The plant is expected to increase the capacity by 400 to 500 metric tonnes per month. Target date for commissioning is FY27.

The firm has also bought an adjacent plot for its R&D and QC facilities expansion. The proposed development will consist of a larger research and development lab in addition to a dedicated manufacturing unit for production of food grade emulsifiers. The capacity of this unit is expected to be around 200-250 metric tonnes per month.

The food-grade manufacturing is especially significant with IEML’s plans to venture into the food processing. Several of the industrial applications it currently serves have different product requirements and quality specifications from this market.

Food-Grade Emulsifiers: A Potential Long-Term Demand Opportunity

The firm has already embarked on a first step toward developing demand for its planned food-grade plant.

In September 2026, IEML signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Spice Lounge Food Works Limited. The proposed take-or-pay contract is an exclusive contract for taking around 200 metric tonnes per month from the upcoming facility, for five years.

This is a large demand channel if it comes into effect as planned. The MoU is not a supply contract, however, and should not be considered a definite contract on supply. The performance will rely on definitive agreements signed and the production line being operational.

This arrangement will be something to watch as the company is moving toward commissioning the facility, which will be beneficial to investors.

Building its Cross-border Business Capabilities.

IEML is also pursuing an expansion and establishment in foreign markets via its subsidiaries. It has a wholly owned subsidiary called Polaris Specialty Chemicals Inc., which is being built to serve as a trading and distribution channel in the U.S. The proposed system will cover all the customs clearance, inventory of tank and tote, warehousing, customer credit facility and last mile delivery. The first sectors targeted are oil and gas, food, water treatment and technical textiles.

The first container has been finished by Polaris. It’s an early move to build its distribution presence in the United States. The focus will now shift from building the relationship with the customer to getting repeat business. The extent of its contribution will be contingent upon the speed of development of the distribution network.

Moving into Downstream Formulations

The other strategy of IEML’s expansion is its entry into a new line of business, the Home and Personal Care business, under its wholly owned subsidiary, Spartan Professional Products Private Limited. Contract manufacturing will be the basis for the proposed business to serve D2C brands and retail chains. It is also looking to develop its own product range. These are shampoos, body wash, detergents and surface cleaners. This is a step away from providing chemical ingredients to providing finished formulations and end products. It may also provide the company with a new customer base. But the business will have to start building manufacturing capabilities and begin to create its product range and create connections with brands and retail customers.

The construction chemicals sector is also being looked into. IEML intends to explore potential opportunities in bitumen emulsions, polymer modified bitumen and other construction chemicals via its proposed subsidiary, Monarch Infrachem Private Limited. The proposed venture may utilize existing surfactant chemistry assets. Applications are connected to road infrastructure and construction activities and represent a possible market, the extent of which will be more evident as the business evolves.

The management outlook and growth priorities are discussed.Management outlook and growth priorities discussed.

IEML’s short term priorities are to finish its current capacity building and further development of its recent business projects. An important milestone is to commission the facility by the end of FY27 in the greenfield facility. It will also be important to watch the food-grade emulsifier unit and offtake arrangement.

Other areas of growth include overseas distribution, Home and Personal Care and construction chemicals. But the potential of these businesses varies and their value will be contingent upon execution.

The key parameters for investors will be commissioning of new capacity, utilisation, margins and growth of customers in newer segments.