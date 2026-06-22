Indian Techies in the US Explore Better Immigration Options – Here’s the Smarter Move with EB1A Experts

EB1A Experts helps Indian tech professionals secure US green cards through EB1A, EB-2 NIW, and O-1A pathways strategically.

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Imagine that you are an AI engineer working with one of the magnificent seven tech companies in Silicon Valley on an H-1B visa. You have eight years of industry experience and have built recommendation engines that serve millions of users. You have also published research papers in reputed journals and people have cited or tried to build on your work, delivered lectures in conferences around the world.

Based on all of your work, you applied for a green card. But unfortunately, USCIS sent you an RFE, and you are left wondering whether your work was significant enough.

There are thousands of highly skilled professionals from India who are working in the tech industry for many years. Many of them think of applying for a green card because it guarantees the permission to stay in the US permanently, offering a major advantage over other temporary and lottery based visa pathways like H-1B owing to its faster and merit based process. However, a few are able to translate their achievements into a coherent narrative that wins them a green card.

A lot of these skilled professionals are not looking for anything else but strategic immigration guidance. That’s exactly where EB1A Experts offers to help.

Reasons Why Tech Professionals Select EB1A, EB2 NIW, and O1A

Highly skilled professionals traditionally have one immigration pathway that most of them preferred. In order to continue working in the US, these skilled professionals have to make sure that they have been granted employer sponsorship and labour certification. Even after that, they have to wait, sometimes, for years to get the visa.

But now, the trends are changing. Many tech professionals working in the US for years on H-1B visas are moving toward green card pathways like EB1A and EB-2 NIW. The reason behind this shift is that these pathways are not based on lottery but merit.

EB1A visa, popularly known as the Einstein visa, was once thought to be reserved only for Nobel Laureates, Oscar awardees, or Olympic level athletes. However, that was not entirely true. EB1A or Employment-based First Preference Extraordinary Visa is meant for those people whose work has created a significant impact in their respective field.

Today, AI engineers, startup founders, and rising tech leaders apply and qualify for EB1A green card after successfully proving that they are among the top minds in their field of expertise.

Given that it is hard to meet the criteria for EB1A, EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) offers an alternative for tech professionals who have worked in the US and have contributed significantly to the field in such a way that their contribution is considered to benefit the US. Tech professionals working in the areas like cloud security, healthcare technology, AI technology, etc., usually choose EB-2 NIW if they are not confident of meeting the EB1A criteria.

There is a third pathway that can act as a stepping stone toward either EB-2 NIW or EB1A is O-1A. It is a better alternative to H-1B as, unlike H-1B, it is not based on lottery.

Your Resume Alone Will Not Get You a Green Card

A good resume and an impressive LinkedIn profile can provide a brief overview of your career journey and the work you have done for years. However, it is not sufficient to get an EB1A green card.

The USCIS has formulated some foolproof rules and regulations that are meant to identify people whose work has been truly extraordinary. When selecting candidates for EB1A, USCIS uses 10 highly specific criteria, such as original contribution of major significance, critical roles at distinguished organizations, published work and citations, judging the work of others, higher than average compensation, awards and recognition, and more.

If a senior machine learning engineer, who has developed systems at scale, filed patents, mentored teams, and invited to speak at conferences, applies for EB1A green card, USCIS won’t simply consider the claims of their work at face value. In order to prove that the work presented is truly unique and extraordinary, the applicant must, first of all, explain their work in simple terms and provide strongest possible evidence that proves, without any doubt, that the work has impacted the field and has been adopted by others as a new method or model.

Given that the adjudicating officer that evaluates your petition is not a technical expert. The way your narrative is framed also matters as much as the evidence you provide.

All of this requires a highly strategic approach that connects relevant evidence of achievement and impact and weaves them together into a compelling narrative, and EB1A Experts specializes in doing exactly that.

Built by Someone Who Lived It

EB1A Experts is an immigration consultancy company, founded by Raghu Reddy Suram, who is himself an EB1A greed card recipient. EB1A Experts stands out among its competitors because it brings a perspective that most immigration consultancies don’t — its founder has been through the entire process of EB1A visa and successfully qualified for it.

EB1A Experts is specifically focused on catering to the green card aspirations of tech professionals and researchers working in areas such as AI engineers, data scientists, cloud architects, cybersecurity experts, fintech experts, and product managers. The company has successfully helped 300+ professionals qualify for EB1A green card, with 80-85% approval rate on EB1A petitions, and a 100% approval rate on O-1A filings.

These numbers prove the kind of expertise the company brings to the table — a highly calibrated field-specific understanding of how USCIS adjudicators evaluate petitions and what strategy works best.

Raghu Suram, while talking about the impressive 300+ approvals feat, said, “Behind every successful case is a story of meaningful impact. Helping professionals articulate that impact clearly is what transforms strong achievements into compelling narratives,” He believes that most people don’t qualify for EB1A because they lack the ability; they fail because they aren’t able to articulate their achievements well and back them up using strong evidence.

AI Is Helpful, But Human Touch Can’t Be Dismissed

While the world is changing at a rapid pace, EB1A Experts too are trying to match up to it in 2026.

EB1A Experts has launched LevelUp, an AI-powered self-serve platform that walks users through a readiness assessment across all ten USCIS criteria, and once the score is provided, it helps users to organize all the evidence according to the ten criteria. LevelUp helps users gain a clear picture of where they stand and provides a strategic roadmap to strengthen their profiles.

EB1A Experts, while developing its own AI-powered tool, has always relied on experts for every single case it has undertaken. The company has ensured that, in the age of AI, its work doesn’t lose the much needed human touch.

What This Means for Indian Tech Professionals in the US?

India is a country that sends more number of EB1A green card holders to the US than any other country in the world. However, Indian applicants have had to experience long waiting periods to obtain permanent residency visas.

For the most talented and accomplished applicants, those who have built, led, published, and innovated, the EB1A and EB-2 NIW pathways offer something that the traditional pathways never did: a route defined by merit, not by lottery or employer sponsorship.

Currently, EB1A approval rates currently range around 67% across all industries. Meanwhile, EB-2 NIW approvals are somewhere around 61%. Given the overwhelming number of Indian applicants, the green card delays may take 70+ years as per some estimates.

EB1A Experts recognizes this scenario and is, therefore, growing its network by establishing relationships with tech consulting firms, startup accelerators, global mobility providers, and research universities to ensure that exceptional professionals are able to receive strategic immigration guidance at the moments that matter the most in their careers.

The company strongly believes that, for the right candidate, obtaining a US green card is no longer a distant dream. With right documentation, exceptional positioning, and clear strategy, EB1A can become the fastest path to certainty in the current increasingly unpredictable system.