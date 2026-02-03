Indian travellers spending more time in fewer European countries: Thrillophilia Travel Index 2025

Home

Indian travellers have fundamentally redesigned their European holidays in 2025, moving away from high-speed, multi-country tours toward a "slow travel" model that prioritizes depth and relaxation.

New Delhi: Indian leisure travel to Europe saw a clear structural reset in 2025. Data from 200,000+ travellers on multi-day tours executed by Thrillophilia shows that Indian travellers are visiting fewer countries per trip. Indian travellers are spending more time in each destination. This shows a shift from the previous tourism trend.

According to the Thrillophilia Multi-Day Travel Index 2025, the usual demand for six-to-eight-country “Europe in 10 days” travel plans has declined 18% and two-to-three-country trips grew about 34%. At the same time the average number of countries per trip fell from 5.2 to 3.6 and stay at per city has also increased 29%.

The data is taken from Europe multi-day itineraries. The data shows Indian travellers now look for smoother, less tiring trips.

What has mainly changed in 2025:

Travellers preferred three to four nights in one city or region

Fewer cross-border touring within a single trip

Single-country Europe trips grew 28% among families and premium leisure travellers

Trips covering six or more countries declined 21%

Two-country combinations like Switzerland–Italy and France–Switzerland emerged as the fastest-growing format

The shift shows that travellers are looking for slower schedule, less hassle and less frequent hotel changes. These decisions reduces travel fatigue.

Growing interest in rail and countryside journeys

Europe travel plans in 2025 showed change in how travellers moved within destination, rail based travelling increased 41%.

Countryside, lake-region, and smaller-town stays grew 33%. Travellers now chose to stay outside major city centres and explore nearby places. Single say sight seeing got increased by 36% changing the trend of overnight city-to-city hops.

This resulted in short daily travel time, greater flexibility and overall relaxed travelling experience.

Few type of people are going for the new type of travel plans:

Families: 32% year-on-year growth, with a preference for single- or two-country trips.

Honeymooners and couples: 26% growth, Couples are leaning toward slower, countryside-led stays.

Luxury and premium travellers: 29% growth, with most travellers opting for custom or semi-custom itineraries.

In many travel planning changes have been noticed and it is mostly around less daily travel hours.

Unlike indicators like online searches or browsing behaviour, these insights are taken from actual travel data including elements like route changes, stay durations, and transfer choices.

The data has been complied by Thrillophilia. They execute multi-day tours across Europe and analyses travel patterns in destinations such as Switzerland, Italy, France and Scandinavia.

The data shows a clear shift towards slower travel formats.

The Broader Impact on Europe’s Tourism Economy

The change toward fewer countries and longer stays is visible among Indians travelling Europe. Which was not seen before. The change is relatively new and it will impact the broader Europe’s Tourism Economy.

The meaning of this shift for destinations:

High spending on accommodation

Increased use of local transport

Low dependence on high-volume sightseeing models

Greater demand for destinations supporting slower experience

This results in high volume travel spending in regions with strong rail connectivity.

Indian Travel to Europe Takes Shape

The data from 2025 reflects that Indian travellers are no longer seeing Europe as a one-time trip. Now they are returning to Europe for multiple times for various purpose such as scenic travel, culture, or family comfort.

Thrillophilia Multi-Day Travel Index 2025–26 says Europe travel growth is now driven less by how many places are covered and more by how efficiently time is spent.

