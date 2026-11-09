India’s first ‘ease of vehicle ownership index’ ranks 15 states; used-car industry leaders back ownership transfer reforms

Cars24 and Spinny call for end-to-end digitisation and public policy changes to build consumer trust and make vehicle ownership transfers simple and predictable

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New Delhi, 05 November 2026: The two largest Brands of India’s largest used-car platforms have urged states and the Centre to make vehicle ownership transfers faster, simpler, and safer at the launch of the country’s first Ease of Vehicle Ownership Index (EVOI). The index, released by IndiaTech.org in partnership with Consumer VOICE, ranks 15 states and Union Territories on how easily a citizen or dealer can buy, sell and transfer a pre-owned vehicle.

The survey behind the index found that 28.1% of sellers received challans or legal notices after handing over their vehicle, and 39% of buyers and sellers said the RC transfer was still pending after the sale.

Highlighting this gap in accountability, Mr. Vikram Chopra, Builder, Cars24, said, “A car may change hands, but ownership and liability do not always follow. At Cars24, we see this firsthand: sellers remain exposed to liabilities long after handing over their vehicles, while buyers wait to be recognised as legal owners despite completing the purchase. This is not just a procedural delay, but a gap in consumer protection and accountability. The Ease of Vehicle Ownership Index brings these challenges to light, identifies systemic gaps and gives states a framework to drive reforms through competitive federalism. Ownership transfer must be an integral part of every car transaction, ensuring that ownership, responsibility and liability move together, giving both buyers and sellers complete peace of mind.”

According to the report, India’s pre-owned vehicle market is projected to grow from USD 36.4 billion in 2025 to USD 73.5 billion by 2030, and between 60% and 65% of buyers in the organised segment are first-time car owners. For these buyers, a used car is often the first step into car ownership, which makes a smooth transfer process even more important. Stressing on the role of the industry in facilitating this experience, Mr. Mohit Gupta, COO & Co-founder, Spinny, present at the launch, said, “Every Indian deserves the opportunity to own a quality car. A car is an aspiration, the promise of new beginnings, freedom and possibilities for individuals and families. Buying one should be an exciting milestone, not weighed down by paperwork and complex processes.

As an industry, we have a responsibility to help consumers understand existing processes and work closely with policymakers to drive meaningful reforms — support state-wise implementation of ADRV, simplify hypothecation addition and removal, and advance end-to-end digitisation of processes. The Ease of Vehicle Ownership Index (EVOI) is an important step towards bringing Central and State Governments and industry players together to address these challenges and make car ownership simpler and easier for people across India.”

The Union Government also acknowledged the concerns and said it is working on policy changes and process reforms. Launching the report, Hon’ble Minister of State, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Shri. Harsh Malhotra, said, “The used car market in India is very big, and many people buy their first car as a second-hand or used car. I remember my first car, which was also a pre-owned car. While there are hassles and challenges in the transfer of ownership, the integration of policies and their implementation across states is very important, as differences in state-level governance often lead to problems. The Central Government is working on policies in this regard, and we are also taking steps such as setting up automated testing stations, which provide considerable relief, promote ease of doing business and help eliminate corruption. There is always scope for improvement, and we will discuss the recommendations basis this report findings to further enable ease of mobility.”

Andhra Pradesh topped the index with 5.91 out of 10, followed by Kerala (5.74). Uttar Pradesh ranked last at 2.47, just behind Bihar (2.51) and West Bengal (2.56). No state crossed 6.0. Cost was the weakest pillar nationally, with informal payments pushing the real cost of a transfer to nearly 10 times the statutory fee, and only 9.6% of surveyed buyers and sellers saw their RC transfer completed within two weeks.

The full report and state scorecards are available at https://indiatech.org/whitepapers/