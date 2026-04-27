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Indias Streaming Wars Are Missing One Thing: Great Comedies

India’s Streaming Wars Are Missing One Thing: Great Comedies

Aaroosh Kohli highlights OTT growth in India, noting comedy’s decline and need for relatable, grounded everyday storytelling despite booming content scale.

Maamla Legal Hai Season 2 has just been released, bringing back the show’s signature courtroom chaos and humor. At the same time, it highlights something unexpected in India’s fast-growing OTT space: a noticeable lack of funny, relatable, everyday comedies.

The OTT market in India is flourishing. Streaming sites are part of daily life in the country, with more than 500 million users and a growing number. Content is larger than it ever was, budgets are larger, it includes international cooperation, and it releases continuously.

Something, somewhere in all this scale, seems to be missing.

To a lot of the audience, there is no question of what to watch but rather what is really real.

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Aaroosh Kohli has been part of several well-known streaming projects in India, including Kota Factory, Class, Guns and Gulaabs, and Kaala Paani. His journey through Cornell University, early work in the industry, and an MFA at the University of Southern California has given him a close look at how the space is evolving and what may still be missing.

The Scale Issue That No One Speaks About

The streaming platforms nowadays are scale-built. Larger programs, broader viewership, and content that is meant to be shared between regions. Although that has assisted Indian content to spread around the world, it has also left a loophole.

Not all things have to be larger, Kohli says. It only has to be a little bit nearer sometimes.

The pressure to go big usually marginalizes smaller, more grounded, and relatable stories. These are the tales of normal life, youthful adulthood, clumsy friendships, small-town aspirations, and low-key humor. The type of content audiences relate to immediately but do not view often enough.

Where Did the Comedy Go?

One of the clearest gaps in today’s OTT landscape is comedy.

While thrillers, crime dramas, and large-scale series dominate platforms, comedy, especially grounded, character-driven comedy, has quietly taken a backseat. For Kohli, this is more than just a creative gap; it’s a missed opportunity.

“There is a real appetite for comedy right now,” he explains. “People want to laugh, they want to unwind, and they want stories that feel like their own lives.”

His work on Maamla Legal Hai, a project he believed in deeply and championed early on, reflects that conviction. The show went on to find strong audience love and returned for a successful second season. For him, it’s proof that when you back the right story, audiences show up.

The Power of Grounded Storytelling

Kohli’s focus as a producer is clear; he gravitates toward grounded comedies, young adult stories, and selective horror projects. Not because they are easier, but because they connect more deeply.

In an industry where spectacle often takes center stage, he believes relatability is the real differentiator.

“Entertainment doesn’t always need massive budgets or scale,” he says. “It just needs honesty.”

Shows like Panchayat and Gullak have already demonstrated how powerful simple, character-driven storytelling can be, especially among younger audiences trying to find their place in the world.

Championing Voices That Might Not Be Heard

Beyond genres, Aaroosh Kohli sees his role as something more fundamental, backing stories that might otherwise be overlooked.

“As a producer, my job is to fight for the vision of others,” he says. “To take risks on stories and voices that deserve to be seen.”

From his early days in the industry to his current work internationally, that belief has shaped his approach. It’s about trusting stories that may not immediately stand out but carry something authentic beneath the surface.

More than anything, it’s his instinct to trust stories that others might pass on. The ones that don’t immediately stand out on paper but carry something real underneath. The kind of stories that stay with people because they feel honest, not manufactured.

The Next Phase of Indian OTT

India’s OTT story is far from complete. The growth is real, the audience is massive, and the infrastructure is stronger than ever.

But the next phase of growth may not come from bigger shows or higher budgets. It may come from stories that feel more personal.

Stories that make people laugh.

Stories that reflect everyday life.

Stories that don’t try to impress but simply connect.

For Aaroosh Kohli, the future is simple.

“Laughter really is the best medicine,” Aaroosh Kohli says. “And at the end of the day, we’re always more similar than we are different.”

In a market of 500 million viewers, that might just be the insight the industry needs most.

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