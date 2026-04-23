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Infrastructure behind Modern Data Replication: Rise of Sanketh Balakrishna as a Software Engineer to Platform Leader

Infrastructure behind Modern Data Replication: Rise of Sanketh Balakrishna as a Software Engineer to Platform Leader

Sanketh Balakrishna specializes in data replication, migration systems, and distributed infrastructure, improving scalability, performance, and real-time data reliability across platforms.

With more and more software systems being distributed, organizations are relying more on infrastructure capable of moving data reliably across databases, services, and downstream platforms. The key to modern companies scaling products, modernizing architecture, and making operational data available in real time is replication systems, data migration tooling, and search-enabling data pipelines.

Sanketh Balakrishna has been in the field of work in this technical field and has worked in the migration system in databases, distributed backend infrastructure and platform leadership. The trajectory of his career reflects an upward trend in data replication and in distributed systems: he started on fundamental engineering issues in cloud data movement and then expanded to platform leadership, where his roles expanded to include technical design, system strategy, and team development.

Balakrishna has a Master of science in Computer Science at the University of Massachusetts Amherst where he pursued the Data science track. His studies covered machine learning, artificial intelligence, data retrieval algorithms, data science algorithms and probabilistic models. His subsequent work on large-scale systems with reliability, scale and performance closely linked was based on that foundation.

His initial work in this area was at Amazon Web Services, where he performed on AWS Database Migration Service, a service utilized by organizations that are migrating databases and other workloads to the cloud. The feature that allowed customers to migrate replication between replication instances and resume migration with previous state was publicly announced as the lead work of Balakrishna. He was also publicly identified as the lead developer by AWS on the Auto Segmentation features of the MongoDB and Amazon DocumentDB migrations, which the company claimed would increase the performance of migrations by up to three times in some scenarios. These projects laid his initial ground in the migration and replication systems of databases.

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At Datadog, Balakrishna remained in the same field of technical work but with wider engineering and organizational scopes. He was first hired as a Senior Software Engineer and worked on the design of backend replication services, including the development of replication strategies, production architecture, and abstractions around other systems, including Postgres and Elasticsearch. He subsequently transferred to engineering management of Data Replication and Search where he was in charge of replication strategy, platform scaling and internal patterns embraced by other engineering teams. This development was not a change in his technical specialization, but an expansion in the same field.

Technical publications related to his work at Datadog detail a low-latency and multi-tenant replication system intended to provide search and other downstream applications. In a Datadog engineering blog post with Balakrishna as an official co-author, the company reported one application where page load times decreased by about 30 seconds to less than 1 second. These artifacts assist in the recording of the production significance of the systems that relate to his work and demonstrates the tangible effect of replication architecture on performance.

Technical speaking and industry facing authorship is also in the profile of Balakrishna. He spoke at Postgres Conference 2025, about reliable data replication of Postgres on Kubernetes and at PlatformCon 2025, about building a platform team at Datadog. He has written or co-written technical books on data replication and migration systems on practitioner audiences. These activities taken together are indicative of the engagement of the people in the same area of technical activity where he has established his career.

Collectively, the work of Balakrishna is indicative of long-term specialization in a given field of infrastructure engineering. His move to head up database migration capabilities at AWS, and then the replication and search platform work at Datadog demonstrate that he is becoming more responsible in designing, developing, and scaling systems to ensure data flows reliably.

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