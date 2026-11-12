Inside a 4.5-petabyte migration, the patents that grew from a merger deadline

During the CVS Health and Aetna merger, the company faced the challenge of moving roughly 4.5 petabytes of healthcare data onto new systems. When standard loading methods proved too slow at that scale, CVS engineer Pridhvi Raj Kandula developed a faster approach and later received two U.S. patents for the work.

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Mergers may look like branding exercises from the outside, but inside they often come down to operational realities. One of the least visible and most demanding tasks is relocating large stores of information so teams across the organization can work from the same data. When transfer jobs stretch longer than planned, downstream work can be forced to wait. Costs and risks can rise, and the schedule does not get any more flexible.

Pridhvi Raj Kandula, then a data engineer at CVS Health, encountered that pressure during the integration work. The constraint was not only the age of systems or the speed of hardware. It was also the way many tools are designed to read data: one continuous pass from beginning to end, even when there is capacity available to do more. When the work is handled as a single long task, adding more computing resources does not always translate into faster results.

Kandula’s approach started with a different premise. Rather than treating a large file as one job to be processed in order from start to finish, he designed a method that divides the file into separate sections and processes multiple sections at the same time. That kind of parallel work is common across computing, but applying it to large-scale file ingestion requires careful control. Making multiple readers work at once is only useful if the results can be trusted. The process has to ensure every part of the file is captured, only once, and assembled in the correct order. The patented method centers on that coordination, aiming to increase speed while keeping the data accurate.

CVS later reported that the approach improved large-scale loading performance by about 140 percent compared with a traditional single-stream process. In a migration measured in petabytes, improvements of that magnitude can determine whether a program stays on schedule or slips into extended delays.

In February 2023, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued U.S. Patent 11,586,583 B2, listing Kandula as the sole inventor, for systems and methods for ingesting data files using multi-threaded processing. The patent is assigned to CVS Pharmacy. A continuation patent, U.S. Patent 12,086,101 B2, issued in September 2024 and broadened the coverage to twenty claims. Continuation filings are a familiar part of patent practice and are often used to extend and strengthen protection around the original invention.

This story is less about a single “breakthrough” than about delivering under deadline pressure. In materials prepared about the work, Kandula described standard, off‑the‑shelf loading utilities reaching their practical limits at the scale of the migration, and the decision to build a solution designed specifically for the job. The sequence is straightforward: the merger created an unusually large transfer requirement, existing tools could not move the data quickly enough, and a new approach was developed and later received U.S. patent protection.

Kandula’s background is typical of the engineers who quietly carry out large infrastructure efforts. He earned a bachelor’s degree in information technology in India, and later completed a master’s degree in business analytics and project management at the University of Connecticut in 2018. He joined CVS Health in 2019. The patents were granted while he was still early in his tenure, a reminder that some of the most consequential work inside large organizations is done far from executive announcements and product launches.

It is also worth being precise about what a corporate patent represents. Because these patents are assigned to the employer, CVS holds the legal rights to the inventions. The public record still names the inventor and shows that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office determined the claims met the legal requirements for a patent. That determination does not, by itself, show how widely the method has been adopted or quantify its business impact. It does document a specific approach created to solve a defined operational need.

The concept can be understood without technical detail. A very large file can be thought of as a long sequence. Traditional tools often treat that sequence as one continuous task. Kandula’s design treats it as multiple numbered sections that can be handled simultaneously, with controls to ensure the final combined result is correct. When the architecture is strictly sequential, even faster equipment can end up waiting on a single process. Parallel work changes the pacing of the task.

The setting matters. Healthcare organizations rely on claims, prescriptions, membership records, and other essential data, often split between older systems and newer platforms. In a major merger, moving that information is not a side task. It is part of what allows the combined company to operate as a single enterprise. When transfers stretch from hours into days, analytics and operations can stall and integration schedules can slip. In that context, a significant speed improvement is more than a technical detail. It can determine whether the timeline holds.

There are limits to what can be confirmed from public information alone. The patents describe the method, but they do not show how widely it is used internally today, how the 140 percent figure was measured, or what the savings were in cost and time. Until those details are documented in a form that can be reviewed externally, the performance figure should be understood as a reported internal result rather than an independent audit.

Even with those limits, the public sequence is straightforward. A merger created a large-scale transfer requirement. Conventional sequential methods did not meet the schedule. An engineer built a parallel loading approach designed to use available computing capacity more effectively while maintaining accuracy. Patent protection followed in 2023 and again in 2024.

For readers far from data centers, the lesson is practical. Some of the most difficult problems inside large organizations are not new products. They are essential systems and long-standing files that must move from one place to another on a deadline. When the traditional way of doing that work is no longer fast enough, the solution is often not to wait for the calendar to cooperate, but to change the method.

Kandula later moved into broader platform responsibilities at the same employer, but the patents continue to point back to that period of urgency. They capture a moment when scale turned an ordinary task into a business constraint, and when speeding up the movement of data became one of the conditions for progress.