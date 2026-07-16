Inside Astra’s Vision for a connected safety ecosystem

Astra develops a wearable safety pendant for women, leveraging a connected community network and institutional partnerships to provide continuous security.

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The really successful technologies over the past two decades all share a key characteristic – they’ve developed whole ecosystems instead of just offering products. Ride-hailing services link drivers with passengers; professional networking sites link businesses with highly skilled employees; online markets offer consumers and suppliers a location where they can buy and sell goods. Although technology forms the underlying platform, the value produced stems from the connections made within that space.

Astra sees opportunities for enhancing women’s safety along these lines as well.

The area of safety technology has concentrated up to now on developing individual tools. Functions such as panic buttons, emergency alerts, GPS tracking and sharable locations really help cope with specific problems encountered by one person at a time. Although they greatly contribute to our safety, these solutions function independently of each other. Their effectiveness depends on events following a distress signal – rather than providing a sense of security based on the surroundings surrounding the individual.

As discussions about women’s safety keep evolving, more and more organizations are considering safety from a much broader perspective. Instead, of viewing safety problems purely as technological matters, they’re trying to discover ways in which communities, institutions and networks may be able to contribute to some very strong systems of care and protection. Astra shares this aspiration.

Started by Krish Sibal, Astra aims to establish a wearable personal safety system based on the premise that good safety habits need to be consistent, rather than sporadic. At the heart of its platform is a wearable safety pendant giving constant access to safety features all through the day. Astra however plans to do more than merely give out wearables.It wants to create a model combining technology, involvement from the local community and cooperation with institutions so as to develop a very complete web of support.

Right at the core of Astra’s plan is a simple yet very important fact: feeling safe quite often actually hinges on understanding we are not alone.

Many women face concerns over their safety going far beyond actual emergency situations. Their ability to carry out all sorts of activities like traveling, studying, working and taking part in social events is severely affected by feelings of insecurity. Whether it’s traveling late at night, residing in an unfamiliar area or going out on your own, there can be plenty of reasons for worry even when there’s no immediate danger. Feeling separated from sources of support can create feelings of fear and anxiety.

Astra’s proposed community platform will address this issue. Astra plans to allow individuals to register voluntarily via its platform to become part of an even larger safe community system. Volunteers registered on the platform wouldn’t function as police officers or emergency responders. Instead, they’d be contributing to developing a really supportive community with numerous levels of support and access to necessary resources.

This idea is part of a larger movement toward community-driven solutions.In many fields, technology is being used to enable good relationships between individuals rather than replace them. Customers have access to networks of hosts, drivers, freelancers, mentors and community workers who contribute value through their actions. Astra believes that safety will also benefit from this kind of approach – using technology to enhance our capacity for human support rather than simply automating tasks.

However, goodwill forms the foundation for all good ecosystems. Any network only holds value if its users truly trust those involved in it. Given this, Astra will concentrate on developing systems of verification, accountability and collaboration. The company plans to partner with women’s groups, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), advocacy groups and community bodies to develop their capabilities and give them security features as we scale up.

Organizations with the necessary expertise can really help bridge skill gaps that technology companies might struggle with on their own. Women’s groups, for example, have extensive experience in areas such as education, outreach, counseling and care services. NGOs operating at the grassroots level have developed some great relationships with their communities and really understand the problems faced by diverse groups. Through their involvement, we’ll be able to develop technologies that really tackle the real-life issues they face.

We will be working very closely with local police departments and public safety authorities. Our collaborations with them makes a significant contribution to creating a sense of trust and improve our capacity to coordinate during times of need. Instead, of creating a separate system to ensure safety, we’re going to build on top of existing systems so we can make them more effective and strengthen the connections within them.

Our approach reflects an ever-deeper realization that safety doesn’t rest with a single entity. Governments, law enforcement agencies, civil society groups, communities, businesses and individuals all play their part in making the world a safe place to live. Technology can set up some good lines of communication and improve your access to essential resources; however, creating a safe and secure world demands joint efforts from various sectors.

Astra’s mission goes beyond producing excellent products; it aims to actually change how we view safety. Historically, solutions designed to guarantee safety have focused on developing robust emergency response systems and making it easy for people to establish direct contact with each other. Astra’s ecosystem-based approach will present opportunities for individuals to get in touch with a wide variety of resources available within their local community.

Developing this type of system presents its own unique set of challenges – including putting in place proper verification systems, building that initial level of trust, scaling up effectively, maintaining confidentiality and ensuring effective coordination. But the opportunities are pretty massive. A well-integrated ecosystem provides assurance not just in times of crisis but right through the normal stages of our lives too.

Given India’s commitment to utilising technology-based solutions for dealing with social problems, the idea of community-based safety measures is expected to hold a lot more value. Astra’s approach presents some hope of a safer India for women – one not led by gadgets or software but by really strong networks of individuals all working together. Through the use of highly developed wearables combined with community involvement and also a partnership with institutions, Astra is trying to build a world in which safety isn’t merely about attending to isolated instances of violence against women but actually creating an entire culture of support and care.