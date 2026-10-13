Inside the technology behind Alphashots.AI: turning centuries-old candlestick patterns into machine-learning predictions

The Bengaluru startup catalogs years of market history, matches live setups against thousands of past conditions, and runs the whole pipeline at a fraction of typical cloud cost, while doing something most AI trading tools refuse to do: show its reasoning.

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Most AI-powered trading tools work the same way. They ingest market data, run it through a proprietary model, and output a signal: buy, sell, or hold. The user never sees how the model reached its conclusion. They either trust it or they don’t.

Alphashots.AI does something different. When its AI tells a trader that a stock is likely to rise, it also shows exactly why: how many times the current price pattern has occurred in historical data, what happened each time, and at what risk-reward ratio. The full statistical evidence sits in front of the user before they make a decision.

That distinction, between a signal and a transparent analysis, is the central design choice behind Alphashots.AI, a Bengaluru-based startup co-founded in 2023 by Suresh Rajendran and Divya Singaravelu. It is also the reason the platform has grown to over 20,000 users without spending a single dollar on marketing.

This article explains how the technology actually works.

Candlestick charts, a centuries-old framework

The foundation of Alphashots.AI is a tool that predates computers by several hundred years. Candlestick charts were first developed by Japanese rice traders in the 1700s as a way to visualize price movements. Each “candle” on a chart represents four data points for a given time period: the opening price, closing price, highest price, and lowest price. The shape and color of the candle tell a trader whether the price went up or down and by how much.

Over the centuries, traders have cataloged dozens of named patterns within these charts, formations like “doji,” “hammer,” “engulfing,” and “morning star,” each traditionally associated with a particular market outlook. A “bullish engulfing” pattern, for instance, is widely taught as a signal that a downtrend may be reversing.

The problem is that these associations are largely anecdotal. A trader who spots a bullish engulfing pattern on a chart is relying on a general rule of thumb, not on a precise calculation of how often that pattern has actually produced the expected result in that specific stock, sector, or market condition. Human analysts simply cannot process the volume of historical data needed to turn these visual intuitions into statistical assessments.

That is where Alphashots.AI’s engineering begins.

How the prediction engine works

Rajendran, who serves as Chief Product Officer and built the platform’s core architecture, holds a B.Tech from IIT Guwahati and has over fifteen years of experience in AI engineering and product management. Alongside co-founder Divya Singaravelu, they designed the system around a straightforward concept: catalog every candlestick pattern that has ever occurred in a stock’s history, then use that catalog to evaluate whatever pattern is forming right now.

The platform ingests years of historical price data for each stock it covers, and critically, it does not look at that stock in isolation. The engine also analyzes the price history of related stocks within the same industry, on the principle that a pattern’s meaning often depends on what comparable companies are doing at the same time. Its AI identifies and indexes every candlestick configuration that has appeared, recording the outcome that followed: did the price rise or fall? By how much? Over what time frame? What was the risk-reward ratio? Across thousands of historical instances, these records build a statistical profile for each pattern.

When a user queries the platform, the process works as follows:

The trader selects a stock and sets a holding period, which can be configured in months, days, or hours. They can optionally filter the analysis to include only same-industry stocks, which provides sector-specific context. The AI then matches the stock’s current candlestick formation against its historical database and returns the results.

To illustrate, consider a hypothetical example. Say a trader is evaluating whether to buy a particular stock ahead of earnings season. They enter the ticker, set a five-day holding period, and run the analysis. Within seconds, the platform might return something like this: the current candlestick pattern has occurred 47 times in similar market conditions over the past five years, with a price increase in 78% of those instances and an average risk-reward ratio of 1:1.5. The full distribution of outcomes is displayed alongside the summary. (These figures are for illustration purposes only and do not represent a specific recommendation or guaranteed outcome.)

The point is that every piece of the reasoning is laid out in front of the user. Nothing is hidden behind a proprietary score or a simple “buy/sell” label. The trader evaluates the historical evidence and decides whether to act.

“Every platform claims to use AI,” Rajendran said. “Ours shows you the evidence. When the AI identifies a pattern, the user sees exactly how many times it has occurred, what happened each time, and at what confidence level. They make the call.”

Engineering for scale and cost

Building a system that compares live market setups against thousands of historical configurations, across both a target stock and its industry peers, is computationally demanding. Doing it fast enough to return results in seconds, and cheaply enough to offer to retail users, is where much of Rajendran’s engineering work has gone.

According to Rajendran, the platform runs its full analytical pipeline at roughly a tenth of what comparable infrastructure would typically cost on the cloud. That efficiency is not a cosmetic detail. It is what makes the economics of a retail-facing product viable in the first place: institutional-grade pattern analysis is only democratizing if an individual trader can actually afford to use it.

“The hard part was never running the analysis once,” Rajendran said. “It was running it thousands of times, for thousands of users, at a price point that works for someone trading their own savings. That constraint shaped every architecture decision we made.”

Why 20,000 users showed up

The retail trading tools market is intensely competitive. Free charting platforms, subscription signal services, social media communities, and AI chatbots all compete for the same audience. Most of them acquire users through only paid advertising, influencer partnerships, or free trials.

Alphashots.AI has never run a paid advertisement. Its majority user base of over 20,000 traders arrived through organic word-of-mouth, one user telling another that the tool worked.

“For a product asking traders to trust its data, that is the only kind of growth that means anything,” Rajendran said. “Thousands of people found this platform because someone they knew told them it was useful. You cannot buy that kind of validation.”

The user base includes both intraday traders who validate multiple positions daily and swing traders evaluating positions over longer horizons, currently focused on Indian equities. Rajendran is expanding the platform’s data coverage to support global markets.

The company’s pre-seed funding round was led by Asian Market Securities, a Mumbai-based financial services firm. The fact that the investment came from within the industry, from professionals who evaluate trading technology as part of their core business, adds a layer of domain-specific validation.

The Agentic AI roadmap

The current version of Alphashots.AI is reactive. A trader comes to the platform with a question about a specific stock, and the AI provides an answer. The next version will be proactive.

Rajendran is integrating Agentic AI capabilities into the platform: autonomous systems that can monitor a trader’s watchlist continuously, identify emerging patterns as they form, and deliver contextualized alerts in real time. Instead of waiting for a user to ask “should I buy this stock?”, the system will surface a notification: “a pattern you should look at is forming in one of your watched stocks.”

Cryptocurrency markets are also on the near-term roadmap. Candlestick analysis applies directly to crypto assets, and the growing population of retail crypto participants represents a natural expansion of the platform’s user base.

“We were obsessed over one question from the beginning,” Rajendran said. “If we show traders exactly how the AI reaches its conclusions, will they trust it enough to use it every day? Thousands of users later, we have our answer. Now we’re building the version that works alongside them.”