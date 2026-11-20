Jai Mulani — A journey built on hard work, leadership and perseverance

From humble beginnings in Ahmedabad to building IBT through perseverance and determination, my journey reflects a commitment to continuous learning, accountable leadership, trust, and turning challenges into opportunities for growth.

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Early Life and Background

My journey began in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, but one of the major turning points came in 2003, when I went to Dubai at the age of 19. I had very few resources and I was determined to create something for myself. I worked as an IT engineer with a retail group and earned AED 1,500 per month. It was a very humble start, but it has taught me many things, which I still value. These include making use of each opportunity, taking charge of my work and continuing to learn even if progress seems slow.

These were some of the things that made me the leader that I am today. Understanding the difficulties in building yourself up gives you appreciation for people around you.

Education and Continuous Learning

My educational background includes attending Navgujarat College of Computer Applications from 2000 to 2003. Through education, I learned about technology; and through work experience, I have gained knowledge about business, leadership, and people.

Learning has always been an ongoing commitment for me. Every customer interaction, tough negotiation, and setback in business is a valuable lesson. The ability to learn from those experiences has played a very vital role in my personal development.

From Technical Professional to Business Leader

In 2004, I moved into a sales role with a technology company and subsequently progressed to sales director. That transition challenged me to develop beyond my technical background. I had to understand customer priorities, communicate clearly, earn confidence and take responsibility for commercial results.

It also shaped my belief that leadership begins with personal accountability. Before expecting commitment from a team, a leader must demonstrate it through preparation, follow-through and a willingness to handle difficult situations. Hard work means giving people a standard they can see in your own actions.

My progression came from accepting greater responsibility and remaining willing to learn. Each role prepared me for the next, helping me understand both how to deliver a service and how to build the relationships that sustain a business.

Building IBT Through Adversity

In 2009, during the global financial downturn, I founded IBT with limited savings. I bootstrapped the business without external investment or bank borrowing. Through the end of 2010, keeping the company operating was a month-to-month challenge. Cash flow required careful management, customers sought lower prices and longer payment terms, and attracting and retaining employees was difficult for a new business.

That period gave practical meaning to perseverance. Every day required decisions, customer conversations and the discipline to keep moving despite uncertainty. There was no single breakthrough that removed every difficulty. Progress came from repeatedly doing the work, addressing problems and finding a way forward.

My never-quit attitude is grounded in that experience. When an approach fails, I believe in examining it honestly, learning quickly and changing course where necessary. Determination must be supported by sound judgment and the willingness to improve.

The early years demanded long hours and close attention to every part of the business. They taught me to remain focused under pressure, honour commitments and take responsibility for finding solutions. Those habits continue to influence how I lead.

Leadership Through Trust and Example

One of the most important responsibilities in building IBT was giving people a reason to believe in its future. Established companies could offer security and structure that we were still developing. Sharing the vision helped earn the commitment of early employees, some of whom remained with the business for years.

For me, leadership means making that commitment worthwhile. It means setting clear expectations, accepting responsibility when things go wrong and helping people gain the confidence to make decisions. A business grows stronger when its people feel ownership of the outcome.

I believe a leader must remain approachable and willing to understand the challenges a team faces. Setting ambitious goals comes with a responsibility to provide direction, support and honest feedback. High standards become meaningful when people understand what is expected and have the opportunity to develop.

As IBT grew, my responsibilities evolved from solving immediate problems to building teams and systems that could sustain growth. Helping others develop into leaders has become one of the most meaningful parts of that journey.

Achievements and Personal Perspective

Building IBT from its earliest days remains the achievement at the heart of my professional journey. Recognition, including CEO of the Year in 2021 and Business Leader of the Year in 2023, carries particular meaning because it reflects the effort of the people who helped build the company.

I take pride in the trust we have earned, the opportunities we have created and the colleagues who have grown alongside the business. Their commitment has been central to every stage of progress.

The message I would like my journey to convey is straightforward: start with what you have, take your responsibilities seriously and remain willing to work through difficult periods. Ambition creates direction, but daily effort gives it substance.

There will always be setbacks and moments when progress takes longer than expected. My approach is to stay accountable, keep learning and continue taking the next useful step.

“I believe in showing up, taking responsibility and working through the difficult days. When something fails, I learn, adapt and keep going. That is the standard I set for myself as a leader.”