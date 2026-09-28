Jinee Green Card reviews: What our real approval rates show (2024–2026)

Jinee Green Card reviews, EB-1A approval rates, or O-1A approval rates could be interesting to know about when conducting research, but they are not everything. There is a need for strong evidence and careful planning.

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When you search for JineeGreen Card reviews, most likely, you would like a straightforward answer to know what happens to the petitions of people. As regards immigration paths such as EB-1A and O-1A, approval figures say much, but at the same time, each petition is dependent on the specific case.

We have been keeping a record of our approval outcomes from recent years in order to understand how petition preparation, profile development, and changes in criteria of evaluation have affected us. The image which comes forth is rather realistic one. Approval rates are high, yet they also indicate the difficulty of dealing with extraordinary ability cases.

Our Changing Approval Rates: 2024-2026

From the cases we have handled internally, here are our first-time EB-1A approval rates for three years:

Year First Attempt Approval Rate 2024 93% 2025 87% 2026 83%

A reduction from 93% to 83% appears worrisome on the surface. However, the changing level of approvals does not necessarily imply deterioration in quality. In most cases, it simply shows changes in things such as application strength and complexity of evidence standards for the petitions.

It would seem better for us to depict the whole trend rather than just emphasize our strongest year. We don’t try to make any promises to everybody that there will be the same outcome.

The EB-1A classification is intended for applicants who have sustained recognition and achieved great things in their profession. However, simply meeting the basic qualifications is not enough. It’s equally important how the evidence is presented.

This is partly due to the fact that the people applying are different. At first, there were many who had very well-established portfolios. These days, we have applicants who require more profile building before they can apply.

Quality of evidence has also gained significance. Not only is USCIS considering the credentials. They are checking whether the evidence itself proves impact, recognition, and contribution within the field. Thus, it is not enough just to have a stellar CV. You should prepare a petition which will link your credentials to industry recognition and requirements of the category.

Rates for O-1A Approval Have Remained Steady

In addition to EB-1A, we follow statistics regarding O-1A approvals as well, which remain steady around 97-98 percent.

The O-1A visa is meant for individuals who possess extraordinary ability in the sciences, business, education, or athletics. Just like the EB-1A visa, it requires evidence of distinction and recognition.

Contextually, according to the US Census Bureau’s statistics for O-1 visas, the approval rate has consistently been above 90 percent in recent years, although this is just a general statistic and not an estimate for any specific case.

Approval Rate Limitations

Approval rates are a helpful metric, but they certainly do not make the grade. Petition approval is the result of many factors coming together:

The power of the applicant’s professional background

How well the information fits the extraordinary ability criteria

Quality of documentation

Petitioning strategy

Legal analysis and conformity to USCIS standards

Even someone with a proven record may require an effective petition to build their case. But just because someone doesn’t have sufficient evidence does not mean that they have no hope. Developing publications, leadership experience, awards, and impact may be very useful before filing a petition.

Why We Share This Information

Approval rates are shared as a service to applicants, who should be presented with the true facts, not just the success stories. Immigration applications carry inherent uncertainties, which must be shared, even including the tough years.

Our method involves evaluating candidate profiles, identifying deficiencies, and assisting in the creation of better evidence before submission, usually in collaboration with immigration lawyers in preparing petitions.

A decline from 93% in 2024 to 87% in 2025 and then to 83% in 2026 is not an alarm signal. This is simply a more realistic assessment of the current position in this field. Extraordinary ability applications require continuous change.

The Bottom Line

Jinee Green Card reviews, EB-1A approval rates, or O-1A approval rates could be interesting to know about when conducting research, but they are not everything. There is a need for strong evidence and careful planning.

More important than the approval percentage is the fact that the organization is truthful regarding the problems, changes course, and communicates without using propaganda.

Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised