Kartheek Reddy Jinna advances research in real-time AI reasoning and intelligent systems

Kartheek Reddy Jinna explores how real-time data and AI reasoning can improve the reliability of intelligent systems through his latest IEEE-published research.

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Kartheek Reddy Jinna is a technology professional with nearly two decades of experience in enterprise software engineering, distributed systems and cloud infrastructure. His career has taken him from enterprise integration and middleware to cloud-native modernization. His more recent work extends to AI infrastructure, where he builds the systems that deploy and run machine learning models at scale. He also pursues peer-reviewed research alongside his industry work. His latest paper, published in IEEE conference proceedings, examines how large language models can reason with real-time data from the physical world.

The problem his research addresses is easy to picture on an industrial floor. A modern industrial facility can generate an enormous stream of data every second, from machine temperatures and equipment performance to energy consumption and production changes. Yet collecting data is only part of the challenge. The real test is whether an intelligent system can identify relevant information, connect it with existing knowledge and interpret changing conditions quickly enough to provide a useful response. As artificial intelligence moves into increasingly complex environments, the ability to work with current, reliable information is becoming an important consideration in AI system design.

The growing adoption of AI makes this challenge particularly relevant. Stanford University’s 2026 AI Index Report found that 88% of surveyed organizations used AI in at least one business function in 2025, up from 78% in 2024. As organizations expand their use of AI, attention is also turning to the infrastructure, data systems and operational processes needed to support these applications. Against this backdrop, Jinna’s research examines how large language models can draw on continuously changing information from the physical world.

His paper, “System Level Design of Retrieval Augmented Large Language Models for Real Time Physical World Data Reasoning,” was presented at the 2026 8th International Conference on Inventive Material Science and Applications (ICIMA), held from May 13 to 15 in Namakkal, Tamil Nadu. Organized by Muthayammal Engineering College, the conference brought together research interests spanning materials science and its applications, including power and energy systems. Its proceedings were published through IEEE, providing a publication record for research presented at the event.

Connecting AI models with real-time information

Large language models can interpret and generate human language, but their responses may be limited when they lack access to recent or domain-specific information. Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) addresses part of this limitation by retrieving relevant external information and supplying it as context for a model’s response. In environments where information changes continuously, however, effective implementation also requires timely data ingestion, efficient retrieval and coordination between computing resources.

Jinna’s paper examines a system-level architecture that combines continuous Internet of Things (IoT) data ingestion, streaming data indexing, semantic retrieval and context-aware language-model reasoning. It also incorporates edge-cloud collaboration, which distributes computing tasks between resources closer to data sources and cloud infrastructure.

The approach is designed to connect changing physical-world data with the information used by a language model to generate a response. Rather than treating the model as a standalone component, the architecture considers the wider system required to collect, retrieve and process relevant information.

The paper reports retrieval accuracy of 95.8%, reasoning accuracy of 97.2% and inference latency of 118 milliseconds for the evaluated hybrid deployment configuration. It also reports comparisons with standalone language models and existing RAG approaches. These figures reflect the study’s reported experimental results; performance in other settings would depend on the datasets, workloads, infrastructure and evaluation conditions.

Potential application areas include industrial IoT, manufacturing, smart buildings and intelligent infrastructure, where timely interpretation of changing data can be useful. Further testing would be needed to establish the system’s suitability for specific operational environments, particularly those in which incorrect responses could have significant consequences.

From enterprise engineering to AI infrastructure

This systems-level view of AI comes from Jinna’s own engineering background. His research draws on a professional career that began in 2005. Over approximately two decades, his work has covered enterprise software engineering, distributed systems, cloud infrastructure, DevOps and cloud-native modernization.

His earlier experience included enterprise messaging, middleware, service-oriented architecture and business-process integration. His subsequent work involved high-availability systems, infrastructure automation, cloud architecture, containerization, legacy-system migration and automated deployment pipelines. His technical background includes AWS, Kubernetes, OpenShift, Docker, Terraform and continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD).

His work has also extended to AI infrastructure, including containerized inference pipelines, automated model deployment and scalable execution environments. These areas of experience connect the operational requirements of complex software systems with the infrastructure challenges considered in his research.

“The success of emerging technologies depends not only on the sophistication of their algorithms but also on the reliability, scalability, security, and operational efficiency of the systems supporting them,” Jinna said.

He sees a direct relationship between his professional experience and research. “The connection between my professional work and academic research is therefore a natural one: both involve designing complex systems that must remain dependable as data, workloads, and operational requirements change.”

This perspective reflects a broader challenge in AI engineering. A model’s capabilities are only one part of an application’s performance. The quality and freshness of retrieved information, the efficiency of the infrastructure and the system’s ability to handle changing workloads can all influence how effectively an AI application operates.

Reliability remains an area for further research

Retrieval-augmented systems also face limitations. Incoming data may be incomplete, outdated or contradictory, and retrieving relevant information does not automatically guarantee that a model will interpret it correctly. Systems combining edge and cloud resources must also account for security, monitoring, computational constraints and changing workloads.

Further research could examine adaptive retrieval methods, data freshness, multimodal inputs such as images and audio, and ways to improve explainability and traceability. Evaluations across different datasets, workloads and deployment conditions would help establish how the architecture performs beyond the reported experimental configuration.

For Jinna, the broader objective is to develop AI systems that can respond to changing conditions using relevant information rather than depending only on knowledge acquired during training.

“The future of AI is not simply about building models that know more. It is about engineering intelligent systems that can access the right information, interpret changing conditions, and respond reliably when it matters.”

As AI becomes increasingly integrated into industrial operations, infrastructure and everyday applications, the focus is shifting from model capabilities alone to the systems that make those capabilities useful in practice. Ensuring that AI can work with current information, handle changing conditions and deliver dependable responses will remain an important part of developing applications for real-world environments. The progress of AI will depend not only on advances in models, but also on how effectively research, data and engineering come together to address practical challenges.