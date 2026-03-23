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LIGHTING THE FRAME: CRAFT, COLLABORATION AND PERSPECTIVE

LIGHTING THE FRAME: CRAFT, COLLABORATION AND PERSPECTIVE

Cinematographer Netraa Dave blends technical lighting expertise with emotional narrative, advocating for female representation and nuanced storytelling in global filmmaking.

In most ways rather than talking, movies speak the language of light. Shadow, contrast and light effects in stories pre-existed the high tech cameras and digital equipment revolution in filmmaking. Light is definitely yet to be one of the strongest methods to manipulate emotions of an audience.

Being a gaffer and a Cinematographer, I am exposed to that terminology every day. I have a responsibility to give a story the visual landscape by converting emotion to light. However, it is not merely a technical process. It is influenced by teamwork with the crew, vision and increasing number of voices not usually taken into consideration in technical departments.

Cinematography and Lighting Two crafts are involved. The presence of the camera, breathing of the frame and the visual atmosphere that supplements the story create the largely emotional tone of a scene by the cinematographer. The gaffer achieves such vision by controlling light through place, intensity and diffusion. Once this collaboration works out, lighting will become a plot line and not only a backdrop.

Each scene begins with such a simple question as What should this moment feel like? All the choices are informed by the answer. Whereas proximity might necessitate diffused light which gently surrounds a character, seclusion might be in the shadow. These judgments influence attention, perception, and emotional response besides being beautiful.

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This is where, in your opinion, it is important how you perceive it.

As a woman in traditional male-dominated professions, I have been more aware of visual narrative differences created by others. The frame and illumination are not of a neutral nature. They are able to display something more sophisticated and human, or they could simplify a character to an idea.

The issue of authenticity is becoming a more and more discussed subject in the business particularly in the way women are being depicted on the screen. In my case that reality often begins behind the camera. Numerous female technicians bring into the workforce a teamwork strategy, which values listening equally to action, greater attention to subtlety, and openness to nuances. This complements and not substitutes the conventional methods of film making.

This has been enhanced through my work on independent projects which have won many prizes and international recognition. These experiences have shown how restraint in lighting and cinematography can be used to bolster narrative, allowing the more restrained and subtle visual choices to reach both the audience and critics.

The other general perception is one that has been dismantled through work in the lighting department. Even though many think the craft itself is largely physical or entails a great deal of equipment, it lies elsewhere in the core of the craft. It is also about knowing how light influences human feeling, effective communication within the various departments and how to solve problems when under stress. The most effective shots are made by small precise decisions: to tone down a shadow, to reduce intensity or to allow darkness to hover over a shot, not through the elaborate preparations.

The film visual language continues to evolve with more women engaging in the work of lighting and shooting. The aspect of access is not the only form of representation in front of the camera, and it directly affects what viewers can see and the manner in which the narratives are told. The increased number of perspectives creates more realistic, subtle, and earthly imagery.

The visibility of the next generation is important. The more ambitious female cinematographers and lighting professionals are attracted to the industry through seeing women on cameras, making lighting, and running crews confidently, the more approachable the industry becomes. It alters the perception of the faces to appear on set.

Eventually, it all boils down to a simple phrase that light is the revelation of the truth. Besides coming up with photos that are visually compelling, it is also expected to present visuals that are realistic to the story and the characters.

Not technology alone but because the creators of the light as well as the point of view they bring to the frame are the ones that make movies powerful.

About Netraa Dave

Netraa Dave is a cinematographer and a gaffer located in Los Angeles and whose work is centered on light, emotion, and visual storytelling. She also started at the young age of Surat, Gujarat, with a strong fascination of the way light influences our daily experiences, and grew to become a filmmaker, and establish a career in independent films, music videos and digital productions.

She is guided by her experience on film sets, and a practical knowledge of lighting design and cinematography, in her writing where she dwells on the creative and technical aspects of the cinema. Now working with Dhar Mann Studios, Dave lends a practitioner approach to her work, which presents thoughts on the changing language of visual narrative, and the increasing number of women in technical fields in the film industry.

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