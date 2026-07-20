Live event titan Deepak Choudhary nominates himself for EEMA president, launching India’s first accredited campus for live event students

Deepak Choudhary, a seasoned figure in India’s live event space, has made himself a nominee for the position of President of the Event and Entertainment Management Association (EEMA) for 2026-2028.

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An established leader of India’s live events industry, he is known for his efforts towards the growth of the events and intellectual property sectors of the country. During all these years, he has developed relationships not only within the industry but also with various governmental departments and policymakers. Playing an important role in building up collaboration between the parties in favor of the interests of the sector, he is recognized as a respected personality among professionals. EEMA is the leading non-profit association of professionals and companies from India’s events, experiential marketing, entertainment, MICE, weddings and other spheres.

After the success of the 17th WOW Awards Asia, inaugurated by Union Minister of Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Choudhary and other promoters are going to open the Bhavan’s College MSEED campus in August 1st, 2026. For the first time in history, the campus will offer Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees in Event Management accredited by the University of Mumbai. The grand opening ceremony will involve a minister of the Government, marking the official recognition of the structured pipeline of talents and breaking the tradition of textbook learning by providing a serious stage of training which implies direct immersion in back stage activities.

Known as the ‘IP Man of India’, Deepak Choudhary is a recognized corporate architect and entrepreneur who during twenty years of work successfully transformed the fragmented event space into a structured intellectual property-oriented economy. The wide enterprise portfolio of the man includes professional education, B2B media, commercial IP development and international live event promotion, paying attention to long-term institutional values and market integration between South Asia and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

Starting from 2002, when Choudhary founded the Event Management Development Institute to structure the vocational training system, he went further and created the International Institute of Sports Management together with the former international cricketer Nilesh Kulkarni in order to structure the academic pipeline for the sports management in India. The businessman also co-founded EVENTFAQS Media in 2007, India’s leading B2B experiential publication. The platform was expanded to the Gulf region in order to develop the inter-market trade, intelligence and corporate connections and establish industry benchmarks such as Shows of India and the WOW Awards Asia.

Before his current ventures, Choudhary worked as Founder and Director at Event Capital for nine years, being engaged in monetization of proprietary assets instead of organizing one-time events. This helped to create well-known commercial platforms such as Windmill Festival, Edutainment Show, Big Boyz Toys, Indian Gaming Expo and Bollywood Music Project. In order to support the entertainment commerce, he also structured the vertical supply chain through DoReMi, the professional artist representation platform.

As the Founder and Director at EVA Live, Choudhary is transforming the ticketed entertainment industry in India and the Middle East by institutionalizing large format live touring. The company provides high production operations for elite global and regional talents such as Bryan Adams, Enrique Iglesias, DJ Tiesto, Russell Peters, Radhika Das, Snarky Puppy, A.R. Rahman, Arijit Singh, Sunidhi Chauhan, Jubin Nautiyal, Gurudas Maan, Atif Aslam and Prateek Kuhad.

In addition, in order to reinforce his commitment to the ecosystem, Choudhary contributed to the creation of the Live Events Development Cell (LEDC) launched by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting in July 2025. Created as a single window facilitation mechanism, LEDC creates the standardized ecosystem for large concerts, festivals and cultural events to accelerate the concert economy of the country.