Make way for Datta Chittajallu, a film maker who is on a journey to create excellence in cinema

The cinematographer has always been interested in the various mediums of film, from music videos to narrative cinema.

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The thing that is always surprising is to see how a few creative minds manage to carve out a niche for themselves in a sea of conventional minds and also motivate the youngsters of the industry, by doing so. However, today it is important to give the spotlight to these highly driven and highly performing professionals who don’t necessarily follow the beaten path of established names but, instead, ensure to make waves in their industry and stand out for more than one reason. That’s not been a cakewalk in the world of entertainment which is in constant flux and hyper-competitive, but it’s still professionals like Datta Chittajallu who make all this easy.

The convergence of music, film and digital media is still ongoing in the entertainment industry today. So, newer possibilities are opening up for cinematographers to work on various media. Another professional in this changing world is Datta Chittajallu, who is originally from Andhra Pradesh, India and currently resides in Los Angeles. Recently, he has been working as a cinematographer on such popular music videos as “Mukhtari” and “Nirvana” to prestigious narrative films such as “Ching Chang, 18”. Over these many years, he has honed his craft in a stealthy manner that has demonstrated the need for cinematographers who can “play” with their visual approach in a variety of storytelling mediums.

His most outstanding work has been in music videos. After that, he was cinematographer for the film Leaving New York by Eve Alas Morán, which has gotten over 170,000 views on YouTube. He has also been involved in the official music videos for Anna Duboc in Wuthering Heights and Vienna, which have garnered around 1.5 million views and 900,000 views respectively. According to many in the industry, music videos are back to being powerful and creative in the digital age. The online video formats offer the cinematographer the opportunity to reach viewers globally directly, rather than though an intermediary like television, and in some cases the film project may find a new audience.

The various problems that are faced by cinematographers in their music videos. In contrast to narrative films, where the dialogue and story are the primary means of conveying the story, music video clips count on visual rhythm and atmosphere and also the emotional interpretation. This balance is captured in Chittajallu’s work, which is defined by movement, composition and lighting, complementing musical performance and has a cinematic quality. The viewers at the festivals have had music videos, but the audience online has had the film Last mealtime, a short psychological thriller film which has received a lot of attention worldwide. So far, the movie has won four awards and been selected for a number of times in various film festivals in Asia, Europe and North America. It has received many awards, including the Live Screenings International Film Festival’s award for Best Cinematography. This is an impressive form of recognition in an industry that is increasingly celebrating the work of cinematographers in the independent filmmaking process.

Prior to becoming engrossed in the professional industry, Chittajallu studied formal visual art and filmmaking. He started his education in Hyderabad studying Animation and VFX and then moved to Los Angeles to pursue higher education in cinematography. It’s a trend that’s seen in a lot of modern artists who have been using technical skills along with artistic narratives in their work.

In the future, Datta Chittajallu has a number of other projects in the works: If You Are Reading This, With You, and Improv or Die. It appears that this adaptability is perhaps one of the most desired characteristics among the creative fields these days.