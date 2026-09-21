Making autonomous AI ready for the real world of cybersecurity

In security operations centers where false moves carry severe consequences, engineers are building the observability and guardrail systems required to turn experimental machine learning into dependable tools.

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Security operations centers at large enterprises run on tight margins for error. Every day, corporate networks generate hundreds of thousands of digital records that capture routine activity such as logins, software updates, and cloud checks. Hidden among those entries can be the first signs of an attack.

For security analysts, the problem is not a lack of information. It is the overwhelming volume of it. Teams can spend entire shifts clearing false alarms, piecing together timelines across multiple systems, and figuring out whether a suspicious login signals an intrusion or an employee accessing email while traveling. As new artificial intelligence systems proved they could write, summarize, and interact with software tools, vendors began promising a new kind of automation. These systems, often called AI agents, were designed to investigate unusual activity on their own, query internal records, trace suspicious internet addresses, and deliver a ready-to-review incident summary to human responders.

In enterprise security, however, the gap between a promising demo and a dependable product is wide. A chatbot that gets something wrong in a casual conversation is frustrating. A cybersecurity agent that invents details, misreads an authentication failure, or gets stuck repeating the same action can cause serious operational disruption. It can also distract teams at the worst possible time, or even reduce visibility during an active breach.

“In cybersecurity, artificial intelligence can help analysts process enormous amounts of information and respond to threats more quickly, but only if the systems are accurate, transparent, and dependable,” says Ninaad R. Rao, a software development engineer at Splunk, who specializes in machine learning infrastructure and enterprise security. Rao works on the core engineering behind Splunk Enterprise Security, including Security Assistant, Triage Agent, and emerging automated operations capabilities. His priority is ensuring that AI systems are not only capable, but also dependable when deployed at scale.

Traditional software is built on fixed instructions. When X happens, the system does Y. Autonomous AI agents are different. They decide what to check, which tools to call, and what action to take next as they work through an investigation. When something goes off script, like a slow connection, incomplete data, or an unclear request, an agent can get stuck repeating the same step without clearly showing what went wrong. That can consume resources and delay results for the people waiting on an answer.

To reduce that risk, Rao built monitoring and visibility systems that show exactly how these security agents behave in real deployments. The tooling captures which actions the agent takes, how long each step takes, whether it is caught in a retry cycle, and where checks fail. With that visibility, teams can quickly pinpoint whether a problem comes from the AI workflow itself, a degraded service, or a customer setup issue. With structured telemetry and clear dashboards, Splunk engineering teams reduced complex production-issue diagnosis time from hours to minutes, delivering substantial engineering time savings across multiple documented disruptions.

Benefits are also reaching security teams on the front lines. In many organizations, unreviewed alerts can sit in a triage queue while analysts gather context from multiple systems. By introducing automated triage workflows supported by strong validation and API caching, teams reduced the triage window by an estimated 91.7%.

Those time savings were matched by major gains in stability. Early versions of the autonomous tools often broke down when faced with incomplete or inconsistent log data, succeeding only about half the time. By improving error handling, request routing, and input validation, Rao helped raise successful execution rates from around 50 percent to roughly 90 percent.

Even so, reliability is only one part of earning trust. Security teams are cautious for good reason. If a product looks “on” while the services it depends on are degraded, it can create a false sense of protection at exactly the wrong moment. To reduce that risk, Rao introduced post-configuration health checks into the release pipeline. Under this approach, an automated feature cannot present itself as “enabled” in a customer dashboard until the system verifies that critical components are responsive, including the model service, API gateways, and authorization tokens. If a background dependency fails, the interface reflects the issue immediately, helping teams avoid silent failures that could affect audits and incident readiness.

Deployment adds another layer of complexity. Many large enterprises run a mix of on-premise and cloud infrastructure and operate under strict data privacy requirements. Rao helped design the routing, packaging, and data-sharing workflows needed to deliver Security Assistant capabilities into these hybrid environments, with the aim of keeping automated analysis responsive while respecting enterprise data boundaries.

Throughout this work, Rao emphasizes a guiding principle: automation should strengthen human teams, not replace them. AI agents can assemble evidence, flag likely attack paths, and cite the specific records that support their findings. The final decision, he argues, should stay with experienced security professionals.

As enterprises move toward more autonomous technology, the line between experimental AI and real-world value will be drawn by the engineering beneath the surface. New models may grab attention, but lasting trust is built through monitoring, resilience, and guardrails that keep automated systems accountable while helping protect corporate networks.